Stop Supporting Brutal Moïse Regime in Haiti

Nearly 800 Organizations and Individuals in the United States Demand the Biden Administration End Its Support for the Brutal Moïse Regime in Haiti.

United States – Today, February 24, 72 organizations and 700 individuals published an open letter calling for the Biden administration to end its illegal and destructive intervention in Haiti. While Joe Biden and the Democrats condemned the Trump forces for not respecting the results of the U.S. election, they are supporting Jovenel Moïse’s refusal to leave office after his term as president ended on February 7, 2021. Moïse has unleashed violent gangs, the police and the military against protesters who are demanding that he respect the Constitution and step down.

“President Biden claims to care about racial equity but his actions in Haiti show the emptiness of that rhetoric,” said Ajamu Baraka of the Black Alliance for Peace. “For centuries now, the United States has employed force to dominate Haiti, the first Black Republic that was established in 1804 after the defeat of French and Spanish colonizers. President Biden has an opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to democracy and Black self-determination by ending support for the Moïse regime and denouncing the current violence.”

The past two presidents of Haiti, Michel Martelly and Jovenel Moïse, were hand-picked and forced into office by the United States during the Obama administration against the will of the Haitian people. Moïse is currently ruling by decree after dismissing most of the legislators and refusing to hold elections. With the backing of the Core Group, composed of the United States, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, the European Union and the United Nations, Moïse is trying to push a new constitution through using a referendum in April. The new constitution being written by members of the Core Group and without any real participation of the Haitian people would grant greater power to the executive office.

Since February 7, the rogue Moïse government has launched a brutal crackdown on all dissent resulting in home invasions, arrests, the firing of Supreme Court judges and a police inspector general, attacks on the media and the use of chemical agents and live ammunition to disperse protests, as documented by the U. S. Human Rights Clinics.

“The current situation in Haiti is critical,” stated Marleine Bastien, the Executive Director of the Family Action Network Movement (FANM) and a leading voice in South Florida’s Haitian community. “The Superior Council of Haiti’s Judiciary, The Haitian Bar Federation, and credible civil society organizations inside Haiti and their diaspora allies agree that President Moise’s term has in fact ended. It is time for President Biden to keep his promise and respect the democratic rights and self-determination of the Haitian people.”

Here is the open letter:

On February 7, 2021, Jovenel Moïse’s term as president of Haiti ended – but with the support of the Biden administration he is refusing to leave office. This has created an urgent crisis in the country. A mass movement, reminiscent of the 1986 popular movement that overthrew the brutal U.S.-sponsored dictatorship of Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier, is demanding Moïse step down. We are alarmed by the abundance of evidence of severe human rights violations by the Moïse regime to quell the protests.

One of the main calls from the mobilizations of hundreds of thousands in the streets of Port-au-Prince and across Haiti has been for the United States, United Nations and the Organization of American States to stop their interference. These bodies, as part of the “Core Group” of imperialist nations and institutions targeting Haiti, are currently pushing their rewrite of the Haitian Constitution through a referendum on April 25.

These organizations have a long history of neocolonial intervention in Haiti and the region. Ever since the democratically elected president Jean Bertrand Aristide was overthrown for a second time by a U.S.-sponsored coup in 2004, Haiti has been occupied by a United Nations force that, at its height, deployed 14,000 troops and personnel. This occupation has changed form over the years (from MINUSTAH to BINUH), but it is ongoing.

The U.S. government has consistently stood as a barrier to popular democracy in the Americas. The 2009 coup in Honduras; the 2019 coup in Bolivia; and the ongoing blockades of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela are but several examples of the U.S.’s poor record on human rights and lack of respect for sovereignty in the region. By its own admission, the State Department “works closely with the OAS, UN, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and individual countries to advance its policy goals in Haiti.” Under the guise of fighting drug trafficking, the U.S. continues to train and fund the Haitian National Police.

The U.S. establishment spin doctors seemingly live in an alternate universe, claiming, “The remarkable lack of popular response to calls for mass protests in recent weeks indicates that Haitian people are tired of endless lockdowns and squabbling over power.” The reality is quite the opposite: the Haitian people are united in their call for a peaceful transition to democracy.

We express our solidarity with the Haitian people and our support for their rights to democracy and self-determination. We join our voices to the demands of the Haitian people who are calling for the following:

We demand that Jovenel Moïse

Immediately step down.

We demand that the Biden Administration:

Withdraw financial support for the illegal constitutional referendum and Moïse dictatorship;

Respect the will of the vast majority of the people demanding democracy and Haitian self-determination

Reaffirm support for the right to peaceful protest;

Immediately cease all U.S. financial and military support to Haiti’s security forces

Condemn the recent violence against protesters and journalists; and

Demand the immediate dismantlement of all paramilitary forces in Haiti and the disarmament of gangs carrying out wanton violence against the popular movement.

The whole world is watching!

Signatories

Organizations:

Black Alliance for Peace

Popular Resistance

Alliance for Global Justice

Anticonquista

Black Alliance for Peace Solidarity Network

CODEPINK

Council on Hemispheric Affairs

International Action Center

National Lawyers Guild

United National Antiwar Coalition

Veterans For Peace

World Beyond War

Acción Afro-Dominicana

Agenda Solidaridad, Repùblica Dominicana

Australia Solidarity with Latin America

Baltimore Peace Action

Big Apple Coffee Party

Chicago ALBA Solidarity

Coalición de Derechos Humanos

coasap

Diáspora en Acción

Dorothy Day Catholic Worker

Ekta Collective

Environmentalists Against War

Forum of Sao Paulo DC/MD/VA

Friends of Latin America

FURIE – Feminist Uprising to Resist Inequality and Exploitation

Global Coalition for Peace

Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space

Hilton Head for Peace

International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

Latin America Solidarity Coalition of Western Massachusetts

LynneStewart.org

Maine War Tax Resistance Resource Center

MLK Coalition of Greater Los Angeles

Micronesian Political Journal

Mississippi Workers’ Center for Human Rights

New Abolitionist Movement

#NJAntiWarAgenda

NJ State Industrial Union Council

New Progressive Alliance

Nodutdol

Northern Virginians for Peace and Justice

NYC Jericho Movement

Occupy Bergen County

Ode to Earth/Echoes of Silence

Pacifica Peace People

Pan Left Productions

PARC | Politics Art Roots Culture

Peace Task Force

Priority Africa Network

Protect Our Activists

Pueblo Sin Fronteras

Roots Action

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

Seattle Anti-War Coalition

Show Up! America

Troika Collective

US Hands Off Cuba and Venezuela South Florida

Veterans For Peace Chapter 92 Seattle, President

Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality

White Rabbit Grove RDNA

Women Against Military Madness

Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press

Yoga For Peace, Justice, Harmony With the Planet

Broome Tioga Green Party

Democratic World Federalists

Green Party of Monmouth County, NJ

Green Party of New Jersey

MOLHA

Workers World Party – Bay Area

Young Ecosocialists of the Green Party of the United State

Individuals

Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace

Margaret Flowers, MD, Director, Popular Resistance

Leah Bolger, World Beyond War

Renate Bridenthal, Professor

Layla Brown, Professor

Charisse Burden-Stelly, Black Alliance for Peace

Brian E. Concannon, Human Rights Lawyer

Gerry Condon, Veterans For Peace

Dr. Edwin E. Daniel, Professor Emeritus

Nicolas J S Davies, Journalist

Jackie DiSalvo, Professor

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Author

Yves Engler, Journalist

Eunice Mina Escobar, Alliance for Global Justice

Leonardo Flores, CODEPINK Latin America Campaign Coordinator

Al Glatkowski, Peace and anti-imperialist activist

Anthony Gronowicz, Professor

Chris Hedges, Author

Madelyn Hoffman, former candidate for US Senate (NJ)

Nicholas J. S. Davies, Journalist

Rev. John Long

Abby Martin, The Empire Files

Patrick McCann, Veterans For Peace

Nan McCurdy, United Methodist Missionary

Tom Neilson, Ed D

Rael Nidess, MD

Anthony O’Brien, Professor (retired)

Eve Ottenberg, Writer

George L. Pauk, MD

David Paul, Embassy Protector

Mike Prysner, The Empire Files

Victor M. Rodriguez, Emeritus Professor

Sr. Claudette Schiratti, RSM

Danny Shaw, Professor

Cindy Sheehan, Peace and Social Justice Activist

Maj. (ret.) Danny Sjursen

David Swanson, World Beyond War

Rev. James L. Swarts

Roger Waters, Musician/Activist

Colonel Ann Wright, Veterans For Peace

Alainka

Alex

Ángel

Annie

NK A.

Sarah A.

Usama Abbas

Judith anne Ackerman

L. Adams

Liz Aaronsohn

Fran Aguirre

Elizabeth Ahrens

Nia Aisha

Diane Ake

Phyllis T. Albritton

Peter Alexeas

Claire Alexander

Ellan Allen

Matthew Almonte

Wes Alvarez

Luci Amani

Louise Amyot

Ashley Anderson

Glen Anderson

Joshua Angelus

JL Angell

Tina Ann

Merriam Ansara

Ikenna Anumba

Cary Appenzeller

Phyllis Arist

B. Ross Ashley

Mohammad Amir Askari

Nzingha Assata

Kevin Atkins

Vichina Austin

Bob

Art B.

Stephen Bailey

Jean Bails

Kirk Bails

Rhamier Shaka Balagoon

Zeke Baker

Lon H Ball

Enzo Bard

Mara Bard

Karyn Barry

SandraKanela Barton

Michael Bass

Sue Bastian

MJ Baumann

Keith Bavin

Patricia Becker

Jim Becklund

Gerhard Bedding

JoAnne Beemon

Petros Bein

Lily Benavides

Christian Benjamin

Bara Berg

Steven Berge

Sister Deanna Rose von Bargen RSCJ

Nancy Bernstein

Brianna Berry

Michael Betz

J. Beverly

Barbara Biira

Jonah Blaustein

Diana Block

Elizabeth Block

Joy Bo

Pamela Bond

Michael Boone

Patrick D Bosold

Raquel Brac

Joe Nathan Bradley

Joshua Bradley

Chris Brentlinger

Tomas Bribriesco

Edward Briody

Yolanda Stern Broad, PhD

Wolfgang Bronner

David Brookbank

Francine Brown

Layla Brown

Ronald and Deidre Brown

B. Keith Brumley

John Burnett

Martha W D Bushnell

Charles Byrne

C. A.

Chris

Cora

C. S.

Gloria A Caballero

Robert Cable

Erica Caines

Chico Callman

Benita J. Campbell

Mark Cappetta

Michael Carano

Suzanne Carlson

Marilyn Carlisle

Mike Casey

Mary Cato

Yhamir Chabur

Susan Chakmakian

Stacie Charlebois

Lela Charney

Claudia Chaufan

Erica Chavez

Courtney Childs

Aimi Chinen

Jane Chischilly

Saheli Chowdhury

Jordan Cisneros

Celeste Clamage

Craig Clark

Joan Clark

Robert Clark

Jill Clark-Gollub

Joseph Clifford

David Coe

Rosemary K Coffey

Merrill Cole

Henry Cooper

Anneke Corbett

Ralph Corbo

Françoise Corgier

Megan Cornish

Gérard Couchoud

Nancy L Cowger

Caryn Cowin

Paul Cox

Michael Craig

Rose Crayton

Nellie Crick

Lauren Croom

Lawrence Crowley

Connie Curtis

Lawrence Cwik

Darian

Denise

Toni Dang

Dr. Edwin E. Daniel

Linda Day

Gwendolyn Debrow

Klef de Gregorio

Buddy Delegal

Jean Delma

Karen Deora

Marie DesJarlais

Susan Detato

Marylyn F Devlin

Carol Devoss

Maude Dews

Dorothea DiCecco

Grace Diehl

Eric Dietrich

Jackie DiSalvo

Steve Ditore

Paul Dix

Nancy Dollard

John & Sara L Donnelly

Ada Donno

Howard Druan

Lucy Duff

Helen Duffy

Luce Duguay

Joseph Dumas

Neil Dunaetz

Greg Dunkel

Chelsey Dyer

Wendy Ebersberger

Elisabeth Ecker

Ashley Edgette

Iris Edinger

Neo Ekwueme

Yoav Elinevsky

Vincent Emanuele

Ingvar Enghardt

Jared Eno

Gary Edward Erb

William Erickson

Phill Esdaille

Bernadette Evangelist

Michael W Evans

Scott T Eversole

Claudia Eyzaguirre

Michael Leslie Falk

Donald B. Fanning

Ka’ila Farrell-Smith

Mark Farris

Anjolaoluwa Fashanu

Wendy Fast

Lisa B. Feldberg

Tracy S Feldman

Priscilla Felia

Helga I. Fellay

Corey Ferguson

Linda Ferland

Doug Ferrari

Matthew Flannery

Anna Louise Fontaine

MarayAnna Foskett

Stephen Fournier

Maryann Fox

Travis Frampton

Parlo Francois

Hannah Franz

Beth Jane Freeman

Sunil Freeman

Deb Friedman

Pat Fry

Andrew Funaro

Sherrill Futrell

Lois Gagnon

Wesson Gaige

Dáigo Galvez

Joan Gannon

Elijah Gardner

Penelope Gardner

Robert Gardiner

Brendhan Garland

Jose Garza II

Ira Gerard-DiBenedetto

Mark M Giese

Laurent Gilbert, Sr.

S. Gilbertsen

Daniel Gilman

Robert Gilman

Jill Godmilow

Frances A Goff

Donald Goldhamer

Rebecca Maria Goldschmidt

Adrian Gonzalez

Guadalupe Gonzalez

Marcy Gordon

Bob Gorringe

Mark Gotvald

Jeannette Graulau

Caryn Graves

Michael Green

Linda Greene

David Greenberg

Sarah Grey

Gustavus D Griffin

Pablo Grigera

Michael Grish

Dirk Groenenberg

William Grosh

Gloria Guillo

Maya Guttman-Slater

Helgaleena H

Nolan H.

Chase Halsne

Dee Halzack

James E. Hamilton

H. Hardouf

Aliya Harris

Ian Harris

Sue Harris

Laura Hart

Nancy Hatfield

Savannah Hawkins

Ken Hayes

Navjot Heer

Maxwell Hellmann

Louis R Hellwig

Jay Henderson

Gene B. Herman

Suzanne Hesh

Elaine Hickman

Arlene Hickory

Hollis Higgins

Monica Hill

Lauri Hoagland

Sally Hobson

Virginia Hollins-Davidson

Bill Holt

Alana Horowitz Friedman

Carl A Howard

Cynthia Howard

John Huber

Lois L. Guthrie

Johnathan Huddleston

Barbara Humphrey

Gui In de Betouw

Linda Geier Ingersoll

Ital Kofi Ital

JP

Jacob

Joshua

Carolyn Jackson

Bill Jacobson

Monica James

KE Jarvis

Patrick Jean-Pierre

Stephanie Jed

Tim Jeffries

Dominic Jermano

Mauricio Jimenez

Arnold Melvin Johnson

Charles Johnson

David Johnson

Gretchen Johnson

Lorraine D. Johnson

Stephen G Johnson

Gregory Jones

Jordan Jones

Lois Jordan

Mary Lou Jorgensen-Bacher

Nakita Joseph

Robert Curtis Joy

Ana Juarbe

M. Adaline Jyurovat

Karyn

Kayla

Chris Kaihatsu

Michael Kaufman

Seymour Kellerman

John Kilcher

Harold Kimpel

Glenn Kissack

Cathy Klein

Jacqueline Knable

Susan Knotek

Chris Koston

Michael Kowalchuk

Cheryl Kozanitas

Dawn Kramer

Stefan Kreft

Gwen Krueget

Julie Kuberski

Ausra Kubilius

Miriam Kurland

Danielle Kwon

Raymond Lambert

Laura Lance

Linette Landa

Bill Lankford

Elisa Larson

Sarina Larson

Tori Lassman

Philip Latka

Kaye Lattimore

Barbara Laxon

Nydia Leaf

Stephen Leberstein

Jaci Leavitt

Kenneth Lederman

Lennon Lederman

Peter Leeftink

Kiki Legrand

Gil Leib

Dorothea Leicher

Albert Lerner

Mary Lester

Claudia Leung

Elana Levy

Loren Lewandowski

Rena Lewis

Judith Lienhard

Tami Linder

Jennifer Lipka

Christopher Lish

Stephen Liss

Guy Liston

Jonothan Logan

Dave Logsdon

Kristin Loken

Leslie Singer Lomas

Ned Long

Mark Looney

Stephanie Losse

Josephine Lowrey

Thomas Luce

Martha Lujan

Marta Lulewicz

Nancy Lyles

Priscilla Lynch

Denise Lytle

Margo

Mary

Maure

Melissa

Yvonnre M.

Calli Madrone

Marc J Mancini

Melissa Mandel

Lisa Manon

Sarah Curtis Martin

Gabriel Martinez Saldivar

Ant Massaro

Max Mastellone

Rik Masterson

Ursula Mathern

Milo Matthews

Camilo Maya

Mark Mayer

Natasha Mayers

Elise McCaffrey

Madeline B McClure

Joshua Ezra McCoy

Tynesha McCullers

Sam McFadzean

Steven McGiffen

Jo Ann McGreevy

Laura McHenry

Kevin McKaig

Alan McThredder

John Mejia

Ms. Kathryn Melton

Bob Meola

Nancy Meredith

Fran Merker

Maya Messinger

Jill Michels

James Miller

Kerby Miller

Larry Miller

Michael Miller

Gerry Milliken

Eric Mills

Virginia Mills

Mirna Miranda

Kurt Miron

Susan Mirsky

Jonathan Mitchell

Kristin Mitchell

Feroze Mithiborwala

Zabrina Mohamed

David Monsees

Jean Mont-Eton

Hugh Moore

Eileen Moran

Kent Mori

Gilda Morkert

Samuel Morningstar

Ulises Moscoso

Gail S. Mott

Michael J. Motta

Dr. Thomas Muhr

Harriet Mullaney

Lauren Murdock

Luci Murphy

Margaret Murphy

Randolph Murray

Nas

Nate

Nicholas

Jonathan T. Nack

Russell Nadel

Adam Nation

Wayne Nealis

Nancy Wallace Nelson

Victor Nepomnyashchy

Immanuel Ness

John Nettleton

Steve Neubeck

Jesse Neumann

Elizabeth Neuse

Marcia Newfield

David Nichols

Joan Nicholson

Kathy Nickodemus

Kris Niznik

June Noble

Adam P Nolan

Brian Noyes Pulling, M.Div.

Maribel Núñez

Sheena O.

David Oberweiser Jr

Sinéad O’Brien

Meaveen O’Connor

Stefan Olhede

Corey E. Olsen

Jon D. Olsen

Cyril Joseph O’Reilly

Elizabeth Orem

Edward O’Rourke, Jr

Tunde Osazua

Paige

PJ

Lucy Pagoada

Lorna Paisley

Timothea Papas

Alan Papscun

Rashid Patch

Shirley Pate

Richard Pathak

Lesley Patton

Jill Paulus

Sven Erik Pedersen

Andrea Perdue

Mary Anne Perrone

JoAnn Peters

Annie Petrokubi

Terry Phelan

Letty Phillips

Barbara Phinney

Felton Pierre

Joe Piette

Mike Pincus Paige

Cecile Pineda

Catherine Podojil

Mary Prophet

George Prudent

Pete Puma

Luis I. Quiñones

Rachel

Aliyah R

Kamal Rajapakse

Peter Ranis

Keegan Rasmussen

Jim Rauner

Linda Ray

John Re

Robert Ream

Judith Reed

Joseph Reilly

Oscar Revilla

Brian Reynolds

Maxim K. Rice

Hilda Richey

Kyle Riness

Cyndi Roberts

Norma V Rodriguez

Victor M. Rodriguez

Gordon Rogoff

David Rohrlich

Jelica Roland

Denise Romesburg

Marianne Roncoli

David Rose

Sean G Rosenstock

Cathy Rowan

Ellen Rubin

Kenneth Ruby

Kathleen Ruff

Ko Ruijter

Phil Runkel

Raymond Ruthenberg

SH

Bert Sacks

Malcolm Sacks

Andrew Saladino

Joe Salazar

Libre XAssata Sankara

Michael-David Sasson

Rosemarie G Sawdon

Sr. Claudette Schiratti, RSM

Einar Schlereth

John Schmittauer

Pete Schoonmaker

Eli Schotz

Leslie Schultz

Arlene Schutz

Diana Scott

Tyler Scott

Maro Sevastopoulos

Nancy Sharp

Maureen Sheahan

Nadia Shebaro

Susan Sheinfeld

Charles Sherrouse

Audrey Shipp

Heide Shrouder

Robert Siegel

Anna Siftar

Carmen Agoyo Silva

Dana Silvernale

Leslie Singer

Julie Skelton

William and Ursula Slavick

Harry Smaller

Adia Smith

Brandon Smith

Brandy Smith

Brenda Lee Smith

J.T. Smith

Mark Smith

Mark Smith

Newland F Smith

William Snavely

Nicole Sohn

Lomas Lisa Sparaco

Alexa Spiegel

Lana Spilsbury

Mari Stachenfeld

Bill Stansbery

Barrie Stebbings

Burton Steck

Mele Stokesberry

Roger Stoll

Connie Stomper

Jack Strasburg

Anne Streeter

Lucinda Stroud

Stevie Sugarman

Meryl Sundove

Selina Sweet

Christian Sweningsen

Cynthia Sypher-Lopez

Daniel Tagbo

Linda Tate

Gary Thaler

Leslie Thatcher

Alan Thomas

Jan Thompson

Brian Tierney

Ann Tiffany

Carol Tileston

Konstantinos Tillis

Fern Tishman

Alexandra Topping

Amanda Torres

Eleanor Toth

Erline Towner =

Grace Trapnell

Con Trowbridge

Chris Tuch

Paul Turner

Ralph Tuscher

Gene Ulmer

Valentina

Vanessa

Natalie Van Leekwijck

Marcelo Vazquez

Kenny Vieth

Gerardo Veliz Carrillo

Dr. Bethy Victorin

Pierre-Paul Villafafila

Dana Visalli

Peter von Christierson

Mary Vorpahl

Siamak Vossoughi

Wangeci

Ronald Waddell

Raymond Wager

Trudi Wallace

James M Wallrabenstein

Terrence Ward

Rev Ruby Warren

Joseph Wasserman

Elizabeth Watts

Stephen E. Weil

Vivian Weinstein

Allan Widmeyer

Paki Wieland

Lois Wilcken

William Williams

Susan Willis

Thomas J Windberg

Dallas Windham

Doug Wingeier

Steve Wise

Lisa Witham

Tom Wojcik

Nancy Woolley

Nancy Wright

Randall Wyatt

Yan

Jim Yarbrough

Jane A Yater

Sahand Yazdanyar

Nancy York

Zhun Xu

Carlos Zepeda

Denise Zwahlen

