Earth Day 2021

in Arts/Literature by April 22, 2021

To care,

Nurture and

Cherish till

Death do us part —

 

A day to celebrate the

Fecundity

Fertility and the

Rites of the passage of

Time.

 

Make the Earth Green again.

In darkness bathed,

Starlight speckles out a

Welcome — to the distant

Nebulae that stream

across the skies

 

Celebrating the dimming of electric lights.

 

Today,

Will the lights turn off?

 

Impaled by the distant outer rim of a growing sun,

mankind staggers for Earth to forgive

and let them live, learn to Love

 

Om Bhur Bhuva Svah —

Mitali Chakravarty writes in the hope of a world without margins and in that spirit founded the Borderless Journal.

75

