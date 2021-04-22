Earth Day 2021

To care,
Nurture and
Cherish till
Death do us part —
A day to celebrate the
Fecundity
Fertility and the
Rites of the passage of
Time.
Make the Earth Green again.
In darkness bathed,
Starlight speckles out a
Welcome — to the distant
Nebulae that stream
across the skies
Celebrating the dimming of electric lights.
Today,
Will the lights turn off?
Impaled by the distant outer rim of a growing sun,
mankind staggers for Earth to forgive
and let them live, learn to Love
Om Bhur Bhuva Svah —
Mitali Chakravarty writes in the hope of a world without margins and in that spirit founded the Borderless Journal.
