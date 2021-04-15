Kapos of the American Empire

Wikipedia defines Kapos , which originated from the German concentration camps, as the following:

Kapos were inmates of Nazi camps who were appointed as guards to oversee other prisoners in various tasks. There were three main types of Kapos : work supervisors, block elders, and camp administrators. Well, this American empire has its own Kapos. Since we are a Military Industrial Empire there are various types of Kapos. There are the Pentagon’s Kapos, from Generals down to field commanders who direct the killing and occupations of countries we have NO business being in. Then there are the corporate Kapos like CEOs, top executives and lower management types who supervise the drones who do most of the heavy lifting in factories and offices. The empire has its political Kapos, the public servants who do NOT serve the public, rather the rulers of empire. We cannot forget the media Kapos who shill and hype whatever their corporate masters dictate. If anyone begins to stray away from the scripted rhetoric… OutenZee!!!

If one watches the many insightful films on the Nazi Holocaust against the Jews, Slavs and other undesirables, one can see the utter disgrace of the Kapos. Yes, it is easy for this writer and others to simply dismiss such behavior as reprehensible. One must take into account the need for human beings to want to survive any terror. Yet, where does one draw the line? Perhaps the lesson of Sophie Scholl and her brother can teach so much. Those two were safe and secure German citizens who said ‘ NO, this Nazi regime is cruel and unjust and must be stopped!’. They disregarded their own safety and continued to hand out flyers denouncing Hitler and his gang… until they were found out, tried and beheaded. Many of their fellow citizens actually went on living and working inside of this Beast with no empathy towards the oppressed. Sad.

American empire Kapos were out in full force when the Bush/Cheney gang did their terrible deed by the pre-emptive attack and subsequent occupation of Iraq. This writer remembers vividly how many so called journalists in print and on the air parroted the hype and spin. Who can forget Geraldo Rivera, once a tried and tested muckraking journalist, embedded with our invading military? Did he buy into the BS or did he do so because that was how the ‘ weather was blowing’ for his career? Don’t forget that so many Democrats, first and foremost our new president, were front and center for this horrific madness. Some of us took the 180 degree reaction and cried on March 19, 2003. I did as I watched the news reports and videos showing our ‘ Shock and Awe’ carpet bombing’ campaign. Many media Kapos, like Sean Hannity and ALL his Fox colleagues, MSNBC’s Lester Holt and NBC’s little Katie Couric ( she of her famous ‘ Marines Rock’ rant) got job promotions. Others, like Phil Donahue, saw their careers cut down before our very eyes.

Today, April of 2021, we should have seen what terrible damage the Trump presidency has wrought upon us. In addition to favoring the Super Rich at the expense of the 99+% of us, the ‘ Swamp’ that he bragged about draining has actually overflowed. HIs party’s Kapos declared the pandemic, against ALL serious scientific research, a mere hoax. Trump and his Kapos downplayed it all, and as Tom Cruise’s character in ‘ A Few Good Men’ declare ” And the hits just keep on comin!” Our nation has been divided as to the virus itself ( ‘ It’s just another Flu’) and of course the need to wear face masks and do practical social distancing and hygiene. The question that needs to be hammered at the ears of the Anti Vaxers and Hoaxers is this: Why did we NOT have an intense flu season this year? Duh, maybe the face masks and social distancing and hand washing had something to do with this?

What has resulted because of the right wing Republican barrage upon us all is this: The Two Party/One Party system has been cemented intact. So many citizens, who may have seen through the Democratic Party’s allegiance to the Military Industrial Empire, feel trapped politically. If they dare walk away and shun the Dems, they will get another taste of the Republican poison. This ‘ Lesser of two evils’ formula becomes stronger than ever. Plus, so many media and elected officials keep bombarding us with the false claims that we are a ‘ Democracy’ . We are not! The 3rd Party mindset has been pushed off the table. Alas, the only hope for a resurgence of meaningful 3rd Parties is if ( and I hope) Trump continues to divide his party by demanding to run again. He may then open the door for true progressives and socialists to comfortably abandon the corrupt party opposite. It is time to see all types of Kapos for what they are.

Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for The Greanville Post. He is also frequently posted on Global Research, Nation of Change, Countercurrents.org, and Off Guardian sites. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘ It’s the Empire… Stupid ‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX