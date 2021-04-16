POEM to the EARTH

i have sought to love you
unworthy that i am
i have sat in the tall grass
looking out over water
watching a setting sun
and i have sought to love you
unworthy that i am
i have walked poetic the meadow
a red tailed hawk circled above
i have traveled the narrow quiet path
through evergreen woods
and followed the watercourse
of waterfalls
and i have sought to love you
unworthy that i am
when my time comes
to say good-by
let it be a lover’s farewell
my heart rains tears
over those who harm you
many walk here who are careless
many are arrogant too
when my time comes
to say good-by
let it be a lover’s farewell
i shall give all that i am
to the wonderment of life
and i have sought to love
to love you, Sacred Earth
unworthy that i am
David Sparenberg is a world citizen, environmental & peace advocate & activist, actor, poet-playwright, storyteller, teacher and author.
