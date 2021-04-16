POEM to the EARTH

i have sought to love you

unworthy that i am

i have sat in the tall grass

looking out over water

watching a setting sun

and i have sought to love you

unworthy that i am

i have walked poetic the meadow

a red tailed hawk circled above

i have traveled the narrow quiet path

through evergreen woods

and followed the watercourse

of waterfalls

and i have sought to love you

unworthy that i am

when my time comes

to say good-by

let it be a lover’s farewell

my heart rains tears

over those who harm you

many walk here who are careless

many are arrogant too

when my time comes

to say good-by

let it be a lover’s farewell

i shall give all that i am

to the wonderment of life

and i have sought to love

to love you, Sacred Earth

unworthy that i am

David Sparenberg is a world citizen, environmental & peace advocate & activist, actor, poet-playwright, storyteller, teacher and author.

