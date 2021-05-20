Latest Gaza Massacre Exposes Apartheid Israel’s Ongoing Palestinian Genocide

Palestinian protests over the war criminal eviction of Palestinian families from the culturally significant Shaikh Jarrah part of Occupied East Jerusalem led to Israeli soldiers violating the Al Aqsa Mosque compound (the third most holy site in Islam) on Friday 7 May 2021, a highly significant day for Muslims in the week marking the end of Ramadan. In response to Gaza rockets the Israelis have so far killed about 200 Palestinians. About 10 Israelis have died. The world is protesting Israeli barbarity.

Protests are being held around the world, including Melbourne, Australia. The organization “Free Palestine Melbourne” (of which I was a founding member) was involved in a big protest rally and march in the heart of Melbourne on Saturday 15 May, and an even bigger protest is planned for Melbourne on Saturday 22 May. Similar protests are planned for cities around Australia and around the world.

In the interests of peace and Palestinian human rights I sent the following letter detailing the ongoing, Zionist-imposed, century-long Palestinian Genocide to Australian Members of Parliament and to a swathe of journalists, scholars and activists in Australia and around the world:

Dear etc,

Gaza, Nakba Rally & Boycott Apartheid Israel and all its supporters

I would be very grateful if you could alert all your associates to the following important human rights event in Melbourne, Australia, that is mirrored in similar rallies for Palestinian human rights around the world. I am very happy for you to forward this letter to all your associates.

Nakba Rally: 73 years of Apartheid Israeli colonisation and ethnic cleansing must end.

Saturday 22nd May 2021 @ 1:0 pm, State Library of Victoria, Swanston Street, Melbourne.

The Palestinian Nakba (Arabic for Catastrophe) was when in 1948 about 800,000 Indigenous Palestinians were uprooted from their homes and expelled from Palestine, with over 500 Palestinian villages eradicated in a Zionist campaign of ethnic cleansing. In the 1967 Naksa (Arabic for Setback) a further 400,000 Arabs were expelled by a now nuclear-armed Apartheid Israel from the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the Occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

For over 130 years Zionist leaders have openly talked of expelling Indigenous Palestinians from Palestine. In 1989 the present Israeli PM Netanyahu stated: “Israel should have exploited the repression of the demonstrations in China, when world attention focused on that country, to carry out mass expulsions among the Arabs of the territories”.

Today Apartheid Israel is again mercilessly bombarding the impoverished, blockaded and densely populated Gaza Concentration Camp (so far about 200 Palestinians killed versus 10 Israelis killed). In the last 2 decades Gaza rockets have killed 40 Israelis as compared to 10,000 Palestinians killed violently by Israelis, 85,000 Palestinians dying avoidably from imposed deprivation, and 3,000 Israelis murdered by Israelis (it is estimated from homicide data that on average some 11 Israelis are murdered by fellow Israelis each month but the Israeli air force is not bombing Tel Aviv in reprisals).

The ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinians killed from violence, 0.1 million, and imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Middle East in 1914 for oil and hegemony.

Despite a century of Palestinian Genocide and 2 major mass expulsion events (in 1948 and 1967, respectively), Indigenous Palestinians represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel and Jewish Israelis 47%. The 5.2 million Indigenous Palestinians of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (the West Bank, Jerusalem and the bombed and blockaded Gaza Concentration Camp) are 72% of the Indigenous Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel, live under highly abusive military rule in dire and deadly poverty (per capita GDP $3,400 versus $46,400 for Israelis), and are excluded from all the human rights set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, civil rights, and from voting for the government ruling them i.e. they are subject to egregious Apartheid that violates International laws and Conventions.

1.9 million Palestinian Israelis live as Third Class citizens under over 60 race-based, Nazi-style discriminatory laws. A bill for equal human rights for the “lucky” Israeli Palestinians was recently rejected by the Israeli parliament.

7 million Exiled Palestinians are excluded from the multi-millennial Homeland of their forebears on pain of death. There are 7 million Palestinian refugees, representing about 10% of the world’s refugees.

Any of these impositions would be unthinkable applied to Australians or other Westerners, but Australia under the Coalition is shamefully second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid. Politicians who support Apartheid are unfit for public life in a one-person-one-vote democracy like Australia.

Decent people worldwide are applying Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters, notably Zionists, pro-Israel countries, and against the pro-Zionist Australian Coalition Government that according to an eminent Australian human rights law professor is “Ideologically opposed to human rights”.

The Australian Greens unequivocally support Palestinian human rights. Decent Australians will utterly reject the climate criminal, war criminal, fascoid, fervently pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid Coalition Government, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. Please tell everyone you can, and urge them to attend the Melbourne Nakba Rally or pro-Palestinian human rights rallies in their home city in Australia or around the world.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .

