Dear Authors and Readers of Countercurrents,

You may all know Sheshu Babu an author for CC for long time. Most of our old authors may have received at least one thoughtful comment from him. In the early days, he used to read all CC articles and post a thoughtful comment for each article. Then one day, another CC author Emily Spence tracked him down and encouraged him to write. It was found that he was a blind person. He was reading all the articles using a word to speech machine. After a lot of prodding, he started to write articles and poetry. They were mostly on human rights and were a valuable addition to CC’s content spectrum. Then one day he stopped writing.

Here is his author page https://countercurrents.org/author/sheshu-babu/

I enquired about it with him. After a lot of prodding he revealed that he has cancer. He’s right now undergoing Chemotherapy. He writes, “Currently I have mets to Liver as Bone mets have been radiated. The Liver metastasis is responding to FOLFIRI + Bevacizumab which costs 1.2 lakh per chemotherapy including medicines.”

He wrote to me that he is undergoing a lot of financial hardship due to the high cost of treatment.

This is the time for CC family to step up to support Sheshu. He’s a shy man. He lives somewhere in India. His author bio is that “Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere”. He’s a universal man, who is concerned about everything universal.

Kindly do whatever you can for Sheshu Babu.

Here are his latest medical records here and here

Here are his bank details

Account Holder Name : Mr K SESHU BABU Account Number : 013210100076152

IFSC Code : UBIN0801321

Bank: Union Bank Of India

If you have any doubts, kindly mail him directly: xexu5363@gmail.com

Binu Mathew

Editor

Countercurrents.org