The chair
you left with me
is an asylum of fear.
Whenever it swings,
the pungent aroma of
your Cuban cigars
pervades the breeze
and my room fills with
spiraling rings of smoke.
When it swings,
I can compile
a thousand poems on solitude and
hear your slogans
rippling in the air.
The vacant chair
you left with me is a haven
where I can swoon deep
over reminiscences.
When it swings,
your void holds me tight.
You left me with no qualms
going back on a pact between us
till the grave.
And I wrote a manifesto,
a souvenir of our love.
Your ideals are entombed for posterity.
Arsha Bijer is an upcoming poet from Bangalore. Her poems have appeared in many online journals. Her debut anthology is in its making. She was bestowed with Special Jury Award for her poem presented during the Panorama International Literature Festival 2020. While being passionate about the words she scribbles, she believes in the social commitment of a writer to the society she lives in. This paved the way for her entry in Writers Capital Foundation which is dedicated to spreading humanitarian values through the medium of literature. She is currently working as the Chief Communications Officer in Writer’s capital International.
