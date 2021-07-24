In this series of interviews, Covid Response Watch brings you the voices of doctors, health workers, social activists and others, working at the grassroots, speaking about the multiple impacts of the Covid pandemic on the lives of ordinary Indian citizens.

In this episode we speak to Dr Punyabrata Gun, joint-convener of the West Bengal Doctors Forum that has played a major role in relief work in the areas of the state affected by Cyclone Amphan and also the Covid pandemic.

Dr Gun has a long history of involvement in the health movement, having worked from 1986 to 1998 with the Chhattisgarh Shramik Swasthya Andolan and Shaheed Hospital in Dalli Rajhara, set up by the legendary trade union leader Shankar Guha Niyogi. Since 1995 he has also been working in the Shramik-Krishak Moitri Swasthya Kendra in Chengail of Howrah district, a low-cost healthcare initiative catering to poor and working class people on the suburbs of Kolkata.