Now I don’t recall what rank Gov. Ron DeSantis had in the Navy, while over in Iraq or Afghanistan, fighting the ‘ Good Fight’. After all, those countries have water … oh, maybe I mean drinking water or sewage water. I will just call him ‘ Captain Ron’ for purposes of this column, OK? The main point of contention is that the Governor has that needed ‘ Field experience’ to rule over us suckers… Oh, I mean citizens of the glorious state of Florida. I mean, Captain Ron’s #1 constituent is none other than the ‘ King of Mar Largo’ who I have nicknamed ‘ Air craft carrier Trump’. Check out The Donald’s haircut lately and it is fantastically shaped as if planes are going to take off and land on his head. Check it out.

So, the polls say that Captain Ron is the leading contender for the GOP presidential top slot for 2024. The MAGA crowd really loves Captain Ron, and why not? After all, he led the way during the dark days of the pandemic by opening up Florida, especially during Spring Break in 2020. Who cares if those young folks went home to their states taking Covid with them? Bottom line: They had fun!! At least Captain Ron stays consistent. He was one of the leading right wing asses who continued to keep the state open, even though less than 50% of our citizens took the vaccine. He is opening the schools even though it is now certain that young people can get Covid, especially with those new variants. So what if the kids go to school and mingle with Covid and each other, then go home and spread it? So what if recent figures show that ONE IN FOUR OF ALL NEW CASES OF COVID ARE CONTAINED IN THE BODIES OF FLORIDIANS… OUT OF THE WHOLE DAMN NATION!!

Captain Ron keeps pushing draconian laws to suppress voting. After all, the tougher it is for people to vote, the more the GOP has a better chance. You see, we all know that polls show us that when there is a higher turnout to vote, the less likely Captain Ron’s party will win. Now, he hasn’t instituted the great reform concerning voting that his counterparts in Georgia put forth… yet! So, here in Florida someone can still give water out to folks on line waiting to vote… when and if our Florida temperatures and obscene humidity go up , up , up. Yet, Captain Ron did make sure that his ‘ Rubber stamp ‘ legislature passed a law allowing a driver to RAM INTO PROTESTORS IF THEY DECIDE TO BLOCK THE ROAD… EVEN PEACEFULLY! Oh, however Captain Ron did not think that this new law was for Anti communist Cubans in South Florida when they take to the streets ( sometimes NOT peacefully ) in protest.

Check the files and see if Captain Ron, who did get he and his wife vaccinated, was vehemently skeptical as to the pandemic etc along with his master Trump back in the Spring of 2020, when the cases here were swelling. He would not mandate masks then… or now as the newest surge hits Florida. Yet, because Captain Ron will do his best to keep working stiffs and the poor in check, the MAGA crowd will follow him…. over the cliffs of reason and accountability. Way to go Captain Ron!!!

Philip A Farruggio is regular columnist on It’s the Empire… stupid website. He is also frequently posted on Nation of Change, and Countercurrents.org,. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘ It’s the Empire… Stupid ‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.