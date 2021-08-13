Collected Essays, Volume VI by John Scales Avery

in Book Review by 13/08/2021

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

children

A new freely downloadable book

I would like to announce the publication of a collection of the articles and book announcements which I have written during the last two years. Almost all of these have been published in Countercurrents or in TMS Weekly Digest or both. I am extremely grateful to Editor Binu Mathew and to Editor Antonio C.S. Rosa for their support. Indeed, the whole world ought to be grateful to them for their heroic and vitally important work.

The book may be freely downloaded and circulated from the following link:

http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Collected-Essays-Volume-6-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf

Table of Contents

  1. A BETTER WORLD IS POSSIBLE!
  2. CLIMATE: WE ARE NOT DOING ENOUGH!
  3. BIDEN’S AGGRESSIVE FOREIGN POLICY
  4. WATER AND LIFE
  5. CRISIS MEANS DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY
  6. LIVING TOGETHER IN PEACE
  7. WE NEED SOLIDARITY, NOT SANCTIONS
  8. ONLY IMMEDIATE CLIMATE ACTION CAN SAVE THE FUTURE
  9. ATTACKING IRAN WOULD RISK GLOBAL DISASTER
  10. THE JAWS OF POWER
  11. WE NEED A WORLD FEDERATION
  12. CHALLENGES FOR JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS
  13. OUR LIFESTYLES MUST CHANGE
  14. A CRITICAL U.S. ELECTION
  15. ECOLOGY AND ECONOMICS
  16. PREDICTING THE FUTURE
  17. THE ETHICS OF MAHATMA GANDHI
  18. THE ICC’S ENORMOUS IMPORTANCE
  19. WE NEED PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST
  20. SHARING SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE
  21. SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM FUTURES
  22. WHY WAR?
  23. A CRITICAL DECADE
  24. 67 YEARS IN THE PEACE MOVEMENT
  25. WATER
  26. THE WORLD AS IT IS, AND THE WORLD AS IT COULD BE (expanded)
  27. LIVES IN MATHEMATICS
  28. OUR SUICIDAL WAR AGAINST NATURE
  29. ADAM SMITH’S INVISIBLE HAND IS AT OUR THROATS
  30. ETHICS FOR THE FUTURE
  31. HUMAN SOCIETY AND THE BIOSPHERE
  32. A HISTORY OF THE EARTH
  33. THE ROAD NOT TAKEN
  34. YE ARE MANY, THEY ARE FEW
  35. OUR WORLD IS BURNING
  36. THE ECOLOGICAL IMPACT OF MILITARISM
  37. REMEMBERING THE 1960’S
  38. SOME ASPECTS OF QUANTUM THEORY
  39. LIVES IN EXPLORATION
  40. HUMAN NATURE
  41. MALTHUS REVISITED
  42. LIVES IN EDUCATION
  43. REBUILDING AFTER CORONA
  44. LIVES IN POETRY

DOWNLOAD THe BOOK HERE

PDF downlaod

Other books and articles about  global problems are on these links:

http://eacpe.org/about-john-scales-avery/

https://www.johnavery.info/

https://wsimag.com/authors/716-john-scales-avery

I hope that you will circulate the links in this article to friends and contacts who might be interested.

John Scales Avery is a theoretical chemist at the University of Copenhagen. He is noted for his books and research publications in quantum chemistry, thermodynamics, evolution, and history of science. His 2003 book Information Theory and Evolution set forth the view that the phenomenon of life, including its origin, evolution, as well as human cultural evolution, has its background situated in the fields of thermodynamics, statistical mechanics, and information theory. Since 1990 he has been the Chairman of the Danish National Group of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. Between 2004 and 2015 he also served as Chairman of the Danish Peace Academy. He founded the Journal of Bioenergetics and Biomembranes, and was for many years its Managing Editor. He also served as Technical Advisor to the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe (19881997).
http://www.fredsakademiet.dk/ordbog/aord/a220.htm. He can be reached at avery.john.s@gmail.com. To know more about his works visit this link.  https://www.johnavery.info/

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

‘Republic of Hindutva – How the Sangh is Reshaping Indian Democracy’
Systems Thinking and Climate Change:  Review of “The Path to a Livable Future” by Stan Fox
Drought Flood Fire
Lives of Some Great Novelists
Lawrence in Arabia - War, Deceit, Imperial Folly and the Making of the Modern Middle East
Review: “Cruelty Or Humanity” By Stuart Rees – For Humanity, Banish Cruelty
“The Clash of Two Americas, the Unfinished Symphony”, a book by Matthew Ehret
On Degrowth

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author: