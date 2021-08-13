A new freely downloadable book

I would like to announce the publication of a collection of the articles and book announcements which I have written during the last two years. Almost all of these have been published in Countercurrents or in TMS Weekly Digest or both. I am extremely grateful to Editor Binu Mathew and to Editor Antonio C.S. Rosa for their support. Indeed, the whole world ought to be grateful to them for their heroic and vitally important work.

The book may be freely downloaded and circulated from the following link:

http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Collected-Essays-Volume-6-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf

Table of Contents

A BETTER WORLD IS POSSIBLE! CLIMATE: WE ARE NOT DOING ENOUGH! BIDEN’S AGGRESSIVE FOREIGN POLICY WATER AND LIFE CRISIS MEANS DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY LIVING TOGETHER IN PEACE WE NEED SOLIDARITY, NOT SANCTIONS ONLY IMMEDIATE CLIMATE ACTION CAN SAVE THE FUTURE ATTACKING IRAN WOULD RISK GLOBAL DISASTER THE JAWS OF POWER WE NEED A WORLD FEDERATION CHALLENGES FOR JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS OUR LIFESTYLES MUST CHANGE A CRITICAL U.S. ELECTION ECOLOGY AND ECONOMICS PREDICTING THE FUTURE THE ETHICS OF MAHATMA GANDHI THE ICC’S ENORMOUS IMPORTANCE WE NEED PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST SHARING SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM FUTURES WHY WAR? A CRITICAL DECADE 67 YEARS IN THE PEACE MOVEMENT WATER THE WORLD AS IT IS, AND THE WORLD AS IT COULD BE (expanded) LIVES IN MATHEMATICS OUR SUICIDAL WAR AGAINST NATURE ADAM SMITH’S INVISIBLE HAND IS AT OUR THROATS ETHICS FOR THE FUTURE HUMAN SOCIETY AND THE BIOSPHERE A HISTORY OF THE EARTH THE ROAD NOT TAKEN YE ARE MANY, THEY ARE FEW OUR WORLD IS BURNING THE ECOLOGICAL IMPACT OF MILITARISM REMEMBERING THE 1960’S SOME ASPECTS OF QUANTUM THEORY LIVES IN EXPLORATION HUMAN NATURE MALTHUS REVISITED LIVES IN EDUCATION REBUILDING AFTER CORONA LIVES IN POETRY

Other books and articles about global problems are on these links:

http://eacpe.org/about-john-scales-avery/

https://www.johnavery.info/

https://wsimag.com/authors/716-john-scales-avery

John Scales Avery is a theoretical chemist at the University of Copenhagen. He is noted for his books and research publications in quantum chemistry, thermodynamics, evolution, and history of science. His 2003 book Information Theory and Evolution set forth the view that the phenomenon of life, including its origin, evolution, as well as human cultural evolution, has its background situated in the fields of thermodynamics, statistical mechanics, and information theory. Since 1990 he has been the Chairman of the Danish National Group of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. Between 2004 and 2015 he also served as Chairman of the Danish Peace Academy. He founded the Journal of Bioenergetics and Biomembranes, and was for many years its Managing Editor. He also served as Technical Advisor to the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe (19881997).

http://www.fredsakademiet.dk/ordbog/aord/a220.htm. He can be reached at avery.john.s@gmail.com. To know more about his works visit this link. https://www.johnavery.info/