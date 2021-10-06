Documentary on Farmer’s Movement by Rajkumari Asthana

Arts/Literature

Independent film-maker Rajkumari Asthana has produced a documentary on the ongoing farmer’s struggle in India. It is the first episode of a series called Jab Tak Raat Baki Hai, planned as a people’s history of the farmer’s movement. Anand Patwardhan’s Vikalp@Prithvi showed the film last weekend.

This is an independent, completely non-commercial effort.

