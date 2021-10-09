The Lakhimpur Kheri massacre will be remembered as a painful chapter in the history of the farm movement of India. The whole truth of this incident has been revealed to the country through all the videos that have become public so far. It is clear that this incident did not happen suddenly. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who himself boasts of a criminal image, first threatened the farmers of a particular community, then tried to instigate the protesting farmers, then his son and his goon companions crushed the farmers going back from the protest by running them over in which 4 farmers and a journalist were killed. The faces of the people involved in this dastardly murder case are also being exposed in front of the country.

This incident has completely exposed the character of the Union Government, the Uttar Pradesh Government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party which is in power at both places. BJP is not ready to take any step against its leaders and goons even after there is clear evidence of such a big murder and involvement of BJP leaders in it. It is clear that the BJP has now turned to violence after losing ground in the face of this historic farm movement. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided that it will respond to this violence through a peaceful and democratic mass movement. A nationwide campaign will be launched against this massacre and the non-satisfactory action by the government.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands that:

(1) Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be dismissed from the cabinet and arrested on charges of spreading disharmony, and murder and conspiracy.

(2) Ashish Mishra (Monu), the son of Minister Ajay Mishra, and his associates (in whom the names of Sumit Jaiswal and Ankit Das have surfaced), who have been accused of murder, should be immediately arrested.

On the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, October 12 will be celebrated as Shaheed Kisan Diwas across the country. SKM appeals to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and all over the country to pay tribute to the martyr farmers by attending the Antim Ardas (Bhog) on ​​October 12 at Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri. SKM appeals to all farmer organizations to organize special prayer meetings or tribute meetings for martyr farmers at their respective places on that day at Gurudwara, Temple, Mosque, Church or any public place, toll plaza or morchas. Candle marches should be organized on that day in the evening. It is an appeal to all the just citizens of the country to light five candles in the memory of the five martyrs outside their houses on that evening.

If the demands are not accepted by October 11, then the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will launch a nationwide protest program. The outline of these programs is as follows:

(1) After the Antim Ardas, *Shaheed Kisan Yatra* will be taken out from Lakhimpur Kheri by taking the asthi of martyr farmers. This yatra will be started by carrying separate asthi kalash for each district of Uttar Pradesh and each state of the country. The yatra will conclude at a holy or historical place in every district and state.

(2) On the occasion of Dussehra, on October 15, the effigies of anti-farmer BJP government symbolized by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and local leaders will be burnt.

(3) *Rail Roko* will be organized across the country on 18th October from 10 am to 4 pm.

(4) On 26th October, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will organize a *Mahapanchayat* in Lucknow to protest against the Lakhimpur incident.

*Issued by -*

Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Hannan Mollah, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’, Yudhvir Singh, Yogendra Yadav

*Samyukta Kisan Morcha*

Email: samyuktkisanmorcha@gmail.com