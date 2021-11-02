Image: Writer and activist Khaled Barakat and Charlotte Kates, Co-coordinator of Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network at Masar Badil’s march for Palestine in Madrid, Oct 31, 2021

We have long been trained on Facebook and elsewhere to moderate our emotions and hopes for Palestine, so much so that the much-needed uncompromising clarity of Masar Badil’s political response to the current stage of Palestinian struggle serves to clear the air like a fresh breeze coming from an unpolluted environment.

Yes, the Palestinian struggle for freedom and liberation is, obviously, a threat to Israel’s security. Yes, it is impossible to separate political, economic, social and armed struggle concerns within the Palestinian resistance movement.

And, yes, as someone commented on Facebook in response to my post on Masar Badil’s call: “All of Europe should stand with Palestine. Down with the Nazi Israeli terrorist occupation forces.”

In other words, down with Zionism.

Liberating the voice of the Palestinian masses in Palestine and in exile and diaspora is an important objective of Masar Badil’s call (see conference objectives).

Judging by the reactions I have been getting on social media regarding my posts from Madrid about Masar Badil, it is fair to say that the bold declarations of this burgeoning anti-colonial, anti-imperialist revolutionary movement for the liberation of Palestine are deeply resonating with many.

One of Masar Badil’s objective is stated as follows: Adhering to the achievements of the Palestinian people at a global level and to the historical quotation of the writer, leader and martyr, Ghassan Kanafani: “Palestine today is not a cause for Palestinians alone, but the cause of every revolutionary, and the cause of the oppressed and exploited masses of our era.” The popular movements of the world support Palestinian rights and view the Palestinian liberation movement as an integral part of the struggle of global liberation movements against imperialism, Zionism, racism and all systems of exploitation.

After a rousing march through downtown Madrid on Oct 31, 2021, Masar Badil organizers met with several such “popular movements of the world” operating in Europe, who expressed their solidarity with Palestinian rights and revolutionary struggle, and began organizing with Masar Badil around three campaigns: Palestinian return to their homeland, student struggle for the liberation of Palestine, and the merchandise boycott of Israel.

Among the activist groups that had representation at the meeting after the march were: The National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF), Palaestinakomitee Stuttgart (PAKO), Partiya Karkerên Kürdistan — Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Collectif Palestine Vaincra رابطه فلسطين ستنتصر, Revolutionary Youth — Zurich, Intifada Collective (Catalonia), Marmara Group — International Brigade, Al-Karama, Palestinian women’s movement in exile, Palestine Youth (جذور), International Women’s Organization (IWA), and Hirak Haifa.

Following are scenes from Sunday, 31 October at Masar Badil’s march for Palestine in downtown Madrid to Sol and the open discussion with the organizations and institutions participating in the conference.

Image: Charlotte Kates of Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

Image: Collectif Palestine Vaincra رابطه فلسطين ستنتصر (on the right: activist Liliana Cordova Kaezerginski)

Image: “The The National Democratic Front of the Philippines Congratulates Masar Badil Conference”

Image: “Free, free Palestine”

Rima Najjar is a Palestinian whose father’s side of the family comes from the forcibly depopulated village of Lifta on the western outskirts of Jerusalem and whose mother’s side of the family is from Ijzim, south of Haifa. She is an activist, researcher and retired professor of English literature, Al-Quds University, occupied West Bank.