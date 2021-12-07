“I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 of March 6, 2014, with respect to Ukraine is to continue in effect beyond March 6, 2021.The actions and policies of persons that undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets, and the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation, including its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 with respect to Ukraine” Joseph R. Biden, Jr. The White House, March 2, 2021.

“Three decades after declaring victory in the Cold War, and after the self-inflicted chaos of the U.S. “Global War on Terror,” U.S. military planners have settled on a new Cold War as the most persuasive pretext to perpetuate their trillion-dollar war machine and their unattainable ambition to dominate the entire planet. Instead of asking the U.S. military to adapt to more new challenges it is clearly not up for U.S. leaders decided to revert to their old conflict with Russia and China to justify the existence and ridiculous expense of their ineffective but profitable war machine.” Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, Consortium News.

President Joe Biden will soon regurgitate on the public the words of George W. Bush uttered in 2002. Words that ushered in a global war on terrorism, a 20 year was in Afghanistan, a second invasion of Iraq, Guantanamo Bay, thousands of Americans killed/wounded, US “Black Sites” for torture and trillions in resources/dollars squandered away: “Every nation, in every region, now has a decision to make. Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.” Simply replace terrorists with Russia, China, and Iran and you’ve got the war cry for 2022 onward. It likely will not be long until those exact words will be used when war breaks out on the Ukrainian border and, perhaps, the South China Sea. Israel may get the green light from the USA to start a bombing campaign on Iran. It’s not likely that the USA wants anything to do with a ground campaign in Iran or China or Russia. But US military advisors will be active on the front in Ukraine if the Russians do invade.

In 2002, Joe Biden voted to approve George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq so it’s no surprise that he is inching closer by the day to going kinetic with Russia, China, or Iran (Israel, a proxy for the USA, will do the dirty work). No matter how much war-gamers in the Pentagon try, they can’t predict with certainty a victory over any of those foes.

War on Russia: The Sword

It appears that Ukraine-Russia is the most dangerous flashpoint heading into 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not tolerate a NATO-led buildup on the border between Russia and Ukraine. He has watched as NATO has expanded its membership to 30 countries including Poland and Hungary, countries that border Russia. Biden is threatening wicked sanctions if the Russians invade. So what? Russia has been living under a US sanctions regime since they annexed Crimea in 2014. By the way, I was in Crimea three months after they took the place. No soldiers were patrolling the streets of Sevastopol or Yalta or Simferopol. When Russians asked where I was from, I’d say Washington, DC. No one jumped me or attacked me, not even the Russian Mafia guys I met. Further sanctions will just drive Russia closer to China. And if they succeed in taking over resource rich (minerals, coal, natural gas) Eastern Ukraine, they’ll be sitting on top of a financial goldmine.

The USA has been at work in Ukraine for a long time now. According to ANSWER, “The same neoconservative politicians and strategists that drove the country to war against Iraq in 2003, against Libya in 2011 and nearly against Syria in 2013 have been neck-deep in a protracted regime change effort in Ukraine as part of a larger geo-strategic struggle against Russia. The fact that they have worked hand in glove with armed neo-Nazis in Ukraine—with Sen. John McCain and Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland literally joining the protests—speaks volumes about the political nature of the events.”

Indeed, General Wes Clark, USA (Ret.) visited Ukraine as a military advisor in 2014. I wrote about his report in Dissident Voice that summed up the military needs of Ukraine: “General Clark and a former strategy advisor to Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger named Dr. Phillip Karber, indicates that the two “participated in 35 meeting [sic] with senior officials, military commanders and various politicians; with Karber visiting front line formations on the Northern, Eastern and Southern Fronts.” The two aging Cold War Warriors recommend immediate shipments of American Body Armor, Night Vision Devices, Communications Equipment, Aviation Fuel and “to maximize their defense potential” Clark and Karber recommend the acquisition of Mig-29’s, T-72 tanks, Man-Portable Air Defenses, and Anti-Tank weapons.”

But Biden’s propaganda is working. I’ve asked many here in the Washington, DC area what they think of war with China, Russia, or Iran. The first response I normally get is, “Oh, that Putin.” Then comes, “COVID was created in a lab in China.” And lastly, “Iran has those Ayatollahs.”

So, there’s that to think about.

War on COVID: 800,000 Deaths—Pestilence

There is another war going on and that’s the War on the COVID virus and its variants. With 800,000 dead/casualties in the USA, that war is not going well at all. Biden has proclaimed that no schools or businesses will be closed even though roughly 1,000 Americans die each day and a new variant, Omicron, is beginning its trek around the world and in the USA. Biden, like Trump, figures that he’ll just convince Americans that death from COVID is just like automobile-related deaths or heart attacks that kill. You are just another statistic in this world. According to the CDC, roughly 548,000 Americans died who were between 65 and 75 or older. Yup, that frees up some space for the Social Security Fund and, in this ever more mercenary world, rids the country of those old and in the way of the young.

War on the Fascist Wing of the Republican Party—Civil War

There are 74 million loyal Trump supporters in the USA. Biden refuses to battle them in the political sphere essentially giving them a free ride to victory in the 2024 presidential/congressional elections. Those 74 million constitute the fascist, racist elements of the Republican Party, the same ones that attempted a coup on January 6, 2021. They also support groups like the racist Patriot Front that staged a 100-man march at the Lincoln Memorial (Dec. 4, 2021). Biden’s limp response to that event reveals that he seems not up to the task of taking on anti-democratic elements in his own country.

And this guy wants to run for president in 2024?

War on the Environment, Wolves—Slaughter of the Earth

According to Public Citizen “under Biden, the U.S. government continues to lease land for drilling and issue permits for drilling at a frightening pace. In the coming months, energy companies are likely to mount a well-funded campaign to continue business as usual. Congress and the Biden administration must resist that pressure and push aggressively to move the nation – and the world – away from planet-destroying fossil fuels.”

What’s wrong with Americans? This excerpt is from a letter written by Stacey Liguori to the newspaper the Daily Freeman located in New York. It captures the atrocity of the wolf hunt in excruciating detail.

“Today, hunters in Montana can sit just feet outside of Yellowstone National Park and use baits and recorded calls to lure wolves out of protected areas. They can gun down as many as 10 wolves each. In Idaho, private contractors have been hired by the state to trap and shoot nearly all of the wolves there. Montana will soon allow the use of neck snares that strangle nearly any animal unfortunate enough to come across them. Montana and Idaho are in the process of repeating the horrific mistakes of our forefathers, and there is no response from Washington. The Biden administration can stop this slaughter.”

Even though Biden has said he wants to protect wolves, states like Montana have gone to court to overturn any “protection” order from the federal executive branch. And while the US Fish and Wildlife Service ruled that wolves in the Western States may warrant protection, that protection has not been forthcoming. Environmental groups like the Human Society have brought lawsuits in the courts to save the wolves from slaughter but right-wing trophy hunters and trappers file countersuits that seek to allow them to kill more of these wonderful creatures.

Well, what can you say about a country that almost exterminated its national symbol, the Bald Eagle, by illegal hunting and DDT (pesticide) usage?

