 95 Organisations Resist Anti-Conversion Laws through a Poster Campaign

in India by 07/01/2022

Ninety-five organisations have endorsed the poster campaign against the Anti-Conversion Laws in India. We request you to circulate, release and share the material.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed the Anti-Conversion Bill despite stiff opposition from the opposition parties. However, it is not yet tabled in the upper house to make it a law. The Anti-Conversion Law affects Christians, Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and Women. In this context, the National Solidarity Concerns has initiated this campaign, not just against the Anti-Conversion Bill in Karnataka, but also against all Anti-Conversion Laws in India. The organisations argue that these Laws are not just a violation of Freedom of Religion, but also a violation of various clauses of the Indian Constitution. The National Solidarity Forum appeals all those who believe in democracy, pluralism and secularism to use this material in your network, share and circulate widely.

The organisations which have stood up for this campaign are:

  1. Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR)
  2. All India Secular Forum
  3. Anti-Jindal and Anti-POSCO Movement, Odisha
  4. AKHRA (Jharkhand)
  5. All India Network of Individuals and NGOs working with National and State Human Rights Institutions (AINNI)
  6. All India Catholic Union
  7. Aadhi Tamilar Viduthalai Iyakkam. Tamil Nadu
  8. All India Progressive Writers’ Association (PWA)
  9. All India Progressive Women’s Association) AIPWA
  10. Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR Goa)
  11. Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan
  12. Bahujan Students and Youth Front, Odisha.
  13. Bebaak Collective
  14. Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA)
  15. Bangalore South Christian Welfare Association
  16. Bembala, St Joseph’s Outreach Center
  17. Bangla Sanskriti Manch
  18. BADAYL
  19. Counter Currents
  20. Centre for Study of Society and Secularism
  21. Coorg Organization for Rural Development (CORD)
  22. Critics.in
  23. Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development
  24. Civil Society Forum on Human Rights (CSFHR), Bhubaneswar,
  25. Common Concern, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
  26. Civil Watch International
  27. Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sanyukta Sangarsh Samiti (CNSSS)
  28. Center for Public Policy Alternatives. Bhubaneswar
  29. Centre for study of Philosophy and Humanities
  30. Christian Dalits liberation Movement
  31. Dalit Mukti Morcha, Chhattisgarh
  32. Ecumenical Council for Drought Action and Water Management

33 .Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA)

  1. Fraternity Movement, Kerala
  2. FORWARD TRUST
  3. Forum against Oppression of Women

37 .Hindus for Human Rights

  1. Human Rights Defenders’ Alert-India (HRDA)
  2. Humanitarian Relief Society – Goa
  3. Indian Social Action Forum (INSAF)
  4. Indian American Muslim Council
  5. INSAF, Odisha
  6. Indian Writers’ Forum, Delhi
  7. Indian Social Institute, Bangalore
  8. Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy
  9. Indian people’s theatre association.
  10. Indo Palestine Solidarity Network (ISPN)
  11. Justice Coalition of Religious -West India
  12. Justice and Peace Regional Commission, Bengaluru.
  13. Karwan e Mohabbat
  14. Khudai Khidmatgar
  15. Karnataka Peace Organisation
  16. Konkani Shanti Publications – Goa
  17. Lok Shakti Abhiyan
  18. Legal Forum Mysore
  19. Madhu Bhaduri, Former Ambassador of India
  20. Mulnivasi Samata Parishad, Odisha
  21. Mulnivasi Students and Youth Front, Odisha
  22. Mulnivasi Mahila Mahasangh, Odisha
  23. Movement for Justice
  24. Mahila sangharsh Sampark Samiti
  25. National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM)
  26. NAPM, Karnataka
  27. National Solidarity Forum (NSF)
  28. National Adivasi Alliance
  29. New Socialist Alternative
  30. Naveddu Nilladiddare Karnataka
  31. National Confederation of Human Rights Organizations –GOA
  32. Orissa Development Action Forum, Odisha
  33. Oikotree India
  34. Odisha Manav Adhikar Manch, Bhubaneswar
  35. One Billion Rising Campaign
  36. PRASHANT, Ahmedabad
  37. People’s Watch
  38. Patabhedam Magazine
  39. Progressive Christian Alliance
  40. PUNARCHITH, Chanarajanagar district, Karnataka
  41. People’s Action in Development, Andhra Pradesh
  42. Parisara Shanthi
  43. Reach Lawyer
  44. Socialist Party (India)
  45. Sahayatrika for Human Rights, Kerala
  46. Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat (SJES)
  47. SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Join Action Committee, ODISHA.
  48. SCMI
  49. Sadhana Mahila Sangha
  50. Social Justice Action Committee – Goa
  51. The Humanism Project- Australia
  52. The Bombay Catholic Sabha
  53. United Minority Forum, Odisha
  54. United Christian Forum, India (UCF India)
  55. Visual Search
  56. Vidhrohi Mahila Manch
  57. Veshya Anayay Mukti Paraishad
  58. Women’s Voice

 

