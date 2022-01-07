Ninety-five organisations have endorsed the poster campaign against the Anti-Conversion Laws in India. We request you to circulate, release and share the material.
Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed the Anti-Conversion Bill despite stiff opposition from the opposition parties. However, it is not yet tabled in the upper house to make it a law. The Anti-Conversion Law affects Christians, Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and Women. In this context, the National Solidarity Concerns has initiated this campaign, not just against the Anti-Conversion Bill in Karnataka, but also against all Anti-Conversion Laws in India. The organisations argue that these Laws are not just a violation of Freedom of Religion, but also a violation of various clauses of the Indian Constitution. The National Solidarity Forum appeals all those who believe in democracy, pluralism and secularism to use this material in your network, share and circulate widely.
The organisations which have stood up for this campaign are:
- Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR)
- All India Secular Forum
- Anti-Jindal and Anti-POSCO Movement, Odisha
- AKHRA (Jharkhand)
- All India Network of Individuals and NGOs working with National and State Human Rights Institutions (AINNI)
- All India Catholic Union
- Aadhi Tamilar Viduthalai Iyakkam. Tamil Nadu
- All India Progressive Writers’ Association (PWA)
- All India Progressive Women’s Association) AIPWA
- Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR Goa)
- Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan
- Bahujan Students and Youth Front, Odisha.
- Bebaak Collective
- Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA)
- Bangalore South Christian Welfare Association
- Bembala, St Joseph’s Outreach Center
- Bangla Sanskriti Manch
- BADAYL
- Counter Currents
- Centre for Study of Society and Secularism
- Coorg Organization for Rural Development (CORD)
- Critics.in
- Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development
- Civil Society Forum on Human Rights (CSFHR), Bhubaneswar,
- Common Concern, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
- Civil Watch International
- Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sanyukta Sangarsh Samiti (CNSSS)
- Center for Public Policy Alternatives. Bhubaneswar
- Centre for study of Philosophy and Humanities
- Christian Dalits liberation Movement
- Dalit Mukti Morcha, Chhattisgarh
- Ecumenical Council for Drought Action and Water Management
33 .Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA)
- Fraternity Movement, Kerala
- FORWARD TRUST
- Forum against Oppression of Women
37 .Hindus for Human Rights
- Human Rights Defenders’ Alert-India (HRDA)
- Humanitarian Relief Society – Goa
- Indian Social Action Forum (INSAF)
- Indian American Muslim Council
- INSAF, Odisha
- Indian Writers’ Forum, Delhi
- Indian Social Institute, Bangalore
- Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy
- Indian people’s theatre association.
- Indo Palestine Solidarity Network (ISPN)
- Justice Coalition of Religious -West India
- Justice and Peace Regional Commission, Bengaluru.
- Karwan e Mohabbat
- Khudai Khidmatgar
- Karnataka Peace Organisation
- Konkani Shanti Publications – Goa
- Lok Shakti Abhiyan
- Legal Forum Mysore
- Madhu Bhaduri, Former Ambassador of India
- Mulnivasi Samata Parishad, Odisha
- Mulnivasi Students and Youth Front, Odisha
- Mulnivasi Mahila Mahasangh, Odisha
- Movement for Justice
- Mahila sangharsh Sampark Samiti
- National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM)
- NAPM, Karnataka
- National Solidarity Forum (NSF)
- National Adivasi Alliance
- New Socialist Alternative
- Naveddu Nilladiddare Karnataka
- National Confederation of Human Rights Organizations –GOA
- Orissa Development Action Forum, Odisha
- Oikotree India
- Odisha Manav Adhikar Manch, Bhubaneswar
- One Billion Rising Campaign
- PRASHANT, Ahmedabad
- People’s Watch
- Patabhedam Magazine
- Progressive Christian Alliance
- PUNARCHITH, Chanarajanagar district, Karnataka
- People’s Action in Development, Andhra Pradesh
- Parisara Shanthi
- Reach Lawyer
- Socialist Party (India)
- Sahayatrika for Human Rights, Kerala
- Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat (SJES)
- SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Join Action Committee, ODISHA.
- SCMI
- Sadhana Mahila Sangha
- Social Justice Action Committee – Goa
- The Humanism Project- Australia
- The Bombay Catholic Sabha
- United Minority Forum, Odisha
- United Christian Forum, India (UCF India)
- Visual Search
- Vidhrohi Mahila Manch
- Veshya Anayay Mukti Paraishad
- Women’s Voice
