Ninety-five organisations have endorsed the poster campaign against the Anti-Conversion Laws in India. We request you to circulate, release and share the material.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed the Anti-Conversion Bill despite stiff opposition from the opposition parties. However, it is not yet tabled in the upper house to make it a law. The Anti-Conversion Law affects Christians, Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and Women. In this context, the National Solidarity Concerns has initiated this campaign, not just against the Anti-Conversion Bill in Karnataka, but also against all Anti-Conversion Laws in India. The organisations argue that these Laws are not just a violation of Freedom of Religion, but also a violation of various clauses of the Indian Constitution. The National Solidarity Forum appeals all those who believe in democracy, pluralism and secularism to use this material in your network, share and circulate widely.

The organisations which have stood up for this campaign are:

Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) All India Secular Forum Anti-Jindal and Anti-POSCO Movement, Odisha AKHRA (Jharkhand) All India Network of Individuals and NGOs working with National and State Human Rights Institutions (AINNI) All India Catholic Union Aadhi Tamilar Viduthalai Iyakkam. Tamil Nadu All India Progressive Writers’ Association (PWA) All India Progressive Women’s Association) AIPWA Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR Goa) Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan Bahujan Students and Youth Front, Odisha. Bebaak Collective Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) Bangalore South Christian Welfare Association Bembala, St Joseph’s Outreach Center Bangla Sanskriti Manch BADAYL Counter Currents Centre for Study of Society and Secularism Coorg Organization for Rural Development (CORD) Critics.in Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development Civil Society Forum on Human Rights (CSFHR), Bhubaneswar, Common Concern, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Civil Watch International Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sanyukta Sangarsh Samiti (CNSSS) Center for Public Policy Alternatives. Bhubaneswar Centre for study of Philosophy and Humanities Christian Dalits liberation Movement Dalit Mukti Morcha, Chhattisgarh Ecumenical Council for Drought Action and Water Management

33 .Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA)

Fraternity Movement, Kerala FORWARD TRUST Forum against Oppression of Women

37 .Hindus for Human Rights