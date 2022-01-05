The Sanjha Morcha organised dalit labourers organised Black flag march on December 30th in Rampura Phul.Around 2000 persons participated.

The rally was adressed by Kulwant Singh Selbrah ,Zora Singh Nasrali and Prithpal Singh Rampura.They touched upon issues like cancellation of debts upto Rs 50000,distribution of plots or panchayat land as promised, stopping harassment of women, continuous employment of agricultural labour, cancellation of electricity bills, giving electric meters and blue cards, scrapping black laws .withdrawal of micro finance company from lands of agricultural labour ,opposing social boycott of dalits,awarding Rupees 600 per day as allotted in MANREGA Scheme .

The leaders stated that it would re-send a letter on the proposed demands again and would intensify the agitation if they were not yielded to. Emphasis was given to challenging laws that deprived the agricultural labour of their right to plots. They asserted that the red flag of resistance would flutter forever till victory was achieved.

The rulers were so stung that a deputy superintendent came out to redress the protestors and promised them that the chief minister would come out to speak. However he never came out and walked away, infuriating the participants who in rage jammed the highway.

Commemoration Conference of 5th martyrdom of Gurdev Kaur in Jalooor

A most encouraging meet was held at Jaloor commemorating 5th death anniversary of Gurdev Kaur.

Sanjeev Mintu spoke of Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, spoke about the strategy in the 3rd phase, challenging the laws that denied the dalit labourers their right to 1/3rd Panchayat land. He recounted the intense confrontation of dalits in Jaloor with the upper castes and the importance of unity on broad based issues of dalits.Mintu praised the pioneering efforts of Gurdev Kaur in blazing flame of dalit woman resistance.

Peoples Art Forum of Patiala staged a heart touching play on caste oppression. The event was attended by by Sandeep Kaur,Harbhagvan Bikhi,Balvir Jaloor,Kuldip Jaloor,Jagjit Singh,Gurmeet,Darshan Talahiya,The speakers were Dharampal Namol,Gurnam Bhiki,Manjit Namol,Bhim Singh Alanpur,Harbhagvan Bikhi and Kamaldeep Jaloor,who presided the meeting.

Harsh Thakor is a freelance journalist based in Mumbai..Toured India, particularly Punjab . Written on Mass movements ,,Massline,Maoism on blogs like Democracy and Class Struggle and frontierweekly