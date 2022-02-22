First time these are being made available in original form. The credit to gather all these goes to Mr. Amit Indurkar and his friends who are intensely involved in unearthing anti-national and anti-humanity documents of Savarkar. (22 February 2022)
Mercy Petition-Savarkar 14-11-1913 (2 pages)
Mercy Petition-Savarkar-1914 (3 pages)
MERCY PETITION-SAVARKAR-30-03-1920 (total pages 4)
Compiled by Shamsul Islam
