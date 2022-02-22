Savarkar’s Original Petitions To The British Begging Forgiveness (1913, 1914, 1920) [Source: National Archives of India]

in India by 22/02/2022

First time these are being made available in original form. The credit to gather all these goes to Mr. Amit Indurkar and his friends who are intensely involved in unearthing anti-national and anti-humanity documents of Savarkar.  (22 February 2022)

Mercy Petition-Savarkar 14-11-1913 (2 pages)

Savarkar Petition 1 Page 1

Savarkar Petition 1 Page 2

Mercy Petition-Savarkar-1914 (3 pages)

Savarkar Petition 2 Page 1

Savarkar Petition 2 Page 2

Savarkar Petition 2 Page 3

MERCY PETITION-SAVARKAR-30-03-1920 (total pages 4)

Savarkar Petition 3 Page 1

Savarkar Petition 3 Page 2

Savarkar Petition 3 Page 3

Savarkar Petition 3 Page 4

Compiled by Shamsul Islam

