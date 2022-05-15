Today is Nakba day—- the day that Palestinians throughout the world remember as the great catastrophe. For it was on the 14th of May 1948 that the illegitimate entity called Israel was formally established on Palestinian land. It was the beginning of the dispossession of the Palestinian people. It has continued for the last 74 years.

Palestinians continue to be expelled from their homes, to be evicted from their land. They continue to be oppressed, to be deprived of their basic rights and dignity as human beings. They continue to be tortured and massacred. They continue to be treated as trash in an apartheid system which bears the marks of colonial rule.

The International Movement for a Just World (JUST) will continue to struggle for justice for the Palestinians with all justice loving people throughout the world. This is the greatest moral struggle of our age. There are few parallels in history to the suffering and humiliation of the Palestinian people.

All human beings who cherish justice should remain steadfast in their commitment to the Palestinian cause — until liberation is achieved.

Let this be our pledge on Nakba day.

Dr Chandra Muzaffar

President

International Movement for a Just World (JUST)