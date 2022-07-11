BJP  style  of  observing  Bakrid

in India by 11/07/2022

Modi Muslims

The  Muslim  religious  practice  of  Bakrid –  being  observed  in  July  this  year  –  is  in  commemoration of  an  event  in   past  history  that  is  shared  by   both  Islam  and  Christianity.  Members  of  both  the  communities  assert   their  devotion  to  a  preacher  known  as  Abraham  among  Jews  and  Ibrahim  among  Muslims.  Note  the  similarities  in  the  phonetic  pronunciations.

According  to  the  legends  that  form  the  basis  of  their  religious  beliefs,   Abraham/Ibrahim in  order  to  propitiate  God  for  some  misdemeanour  that  he  might  have  committed,   promised  to  sacrifice  his  son   (known  as  Isaac  among  Jews  and  Ishmael  among  Muslims).   Satisfied  by  his  will  to  sacrifice,  and  to  spare  his son,  God  sent  a  lamb  to  him  advising  him  to  slaughter  the  animal as  a replacement  for  his  son  –  as  a  token  of  sacrifice.  This  event is  described  in the  Christian  text  Genesis  22,  as  well  as  in  the  Muslim  text  Quaran,  37.102.

Since  then,  the  sacrificial  goat  had  been  a  symbol  of  homage  to  God  in  Muslim  religious  practice.  On  the  occasion  of  Bakrid,   goats  known  as  `bakhra’s  are  thus  killed,  and  their  meat distributed  among  the  devotees. There  is  a  similar  ritual,  practised  by  Hindu  devotees  in  Bengal  during  the  Durga  Puja  and  Kali  Puja  festivities,  when  they  kill  goats  at  the  sacrificial  altar   and  distribute  the  meat  among  themselves.  Prior  to  the  slaughter,  the  goats  are  well  fed  for  quite  some  time  by  the  devotees –  so  that  they   yield   enough  meat  for  them  !

BJP’s  appropriation  of  the  Muslim sacrificial  lamb 

Prime  Minister  Narendra  Modi  in  his  recent  address  to  his  followers  at  the  BJP’s  national  conclave  in  Hyderabad  urged  them  to  extend  their  reach   to  the  minorities.  In  fact,  for  the  last  several  years  they  had  been  trying  to  expand  their  base  among  Muslims  in different  parts  of  the  country.  Their  strategy  is  to    elevate  some   Muslims  to  privileged  positions  for  some time,  as  a  tokenism  aimed  at  satisfying  the  community,   and  then  discard  them  at  some  opportune  moment  after  they  have  served  the  temporary  interests  of  the  BJP  leadership.  To  put it bluntly,  these  Muslim leaders  and  activists  of  the  BJP  are  treated  as  sacrificial goats.

Let  us  take  a  few  examples.  Some  –  mainly  from  the  Muslim  educated  upper  class  – were  accommodated  at  the  higher  level,  like  Mukhtar  Abbas  Naqvi,  Syed  Shahnawaz  Hussain,  M. J.  Akbar,  Najma  Hepatullah,  who  were  given  plush  posts  in  the  government  or  privileged  positions  in   BJP’s  different  departments.   Having  been  well-fed  with  privileges  all  these  years,  these  Muslim  politicians  are  now  ready  to  be   sacrificed  –  like  the  well-fed  goats  on  the  eve  of  Bakrid.  Some  among  them  have  already  faded  into   oblivion.  Do  we  hear  of  M.J.  Akbar or  Najma  Hepatullah  ?

But  what  about  the  rest  of  the  Muslim  masses ?  It  is  in  this  area  that  the  BJP  apparatchik  has  played  a  Machiavellian  role.  They  recruited  poor  Muslim  youngsters,  often  from  the  criminal  underworld  who  had  enough  muscle  power  to  pressurise  Muslims  to  vote  for  BJP.  The  BJP  leaders  kept  these  Muslim  recruits   satisfied  by  appointing   them   as  heads  of  the  party’s  minority  cells  or  in  some  other  positions.

The  BJP  leaders  were  waiting  to  use  them  as  tools  for  their  next  murderous  venture.  The  opportunity  came  when  their  spokesperson  Nupur  Sharma   burst  out  with  disparaging  comments  against   the  Prophet  –  which  sounded  spontaneous,  but  must  have  been  approved  of  by  her  party,  given  the  strict  discipline  that  it  follows.  According  to  the  BJP’s  game  plan,  these  comments   were  meant  to  provoke  Muslims  to  retaliate  with  violence   –  thus  furthering  the  religious  polarization  and  reinforcing   the  Sangh  Parivar’s  attempt  to  stereotype  the  Muslim  community  as  terrorists.  Right  on  cue,  a  few  days  later  in  Udaipur,  some Muslims  beheaded   a  Hindu  tailor  Kanhaiya  Lal,   who  was  said  to  have  expressed  his  support  for  Nupur  Sharma’s  derogatory  comments  about  the  Prophet.   Curiously  enough  one  of  the  alleged assassins  is  Md.  Riyaz  Attari,  who  turns  out  to  be  a  BJP  activist.  There  are  photos  showing  him  being  inducted  in  the  BJP  in  November,  2019  in  the   presence  of  the  party  leaders.  Quite  predictably,  the  BJP  leaders  are  today  disowning  him,  since  he  had  outlived  his  usefulness.  He  was  used  as  an  agent  to  build  the  party’s  base  among  the  Muslim  community  during  the  last  two  or  three  years.  Now  he  can  be  disposed  of  as  a  sacrificial  lamb.

Another  such  Muslim  sacrificial  lamb  selected   by   the  BJP  from  among  its  ranks  is  Talib  Hussain  Shah.  He  was  appointed  some  time  ago  as  the  head  of  the  IT  wing   of  BJP’s  minority  cell  in  Jammu.  He  helped  the  party  to  secure  support  from  his  community,  and  after  he  served  the  purpose  of  his   BJP  bosses,  they  disposed  of  him  by  branding  him  as  a  Lashkar-e-Taiba  militant and  got  him  arrested.

There  are  also   cases  of  the  BJP’s  recruitment  of  Muslims  with  a  criminal  past,  and  promoting  them  to  high  posts  in  its  party.   One  such  instance  is  that  of  Tariq  Ahmad  Mir,  who  was  made  a  sarpanch.  Two  years  ago  he  was  arrested  for  procuring  weapons  for  the  Hizbul  Mujahideen  commander  Naveed  Babu.  Interestingly  enough  this  Naveed  Babu  was  found  in  the  company  of  a  senior  police officer,  DSP  Davinder  Singh,  who  was  also  arrested.  The  National  Investigation  Agency  has  confirmed  that  Mir  is  an   associate  of  Davinder  Singh.  (Re:  THE  HINDU,  July  6,  2022).

It  appears  that  the  BJP  top  brass  has  trained  agent  provocateurs  (employed  to  encourage  people  to  indulge  in  murderous  activities  that  divide  Hindus  and  Muslims),  from  both  the  Hindu  and  Muslim  communities.  While  Nupur  Sharma  represents  the  Hindu  face,  Md.  Riyaz  Attari  represents  the  Muslim  face  of  the  BJP’s  double-faced  strategy.

Murky  history  of  the  BJP  leadership’s  secret  deals  with  criminal  characters  of  the  Muslim  community

Given  the  records  quoted  above,  there  is  an  urgent  need  to  investigate  into  the  role  played  by  the  BJP  leaders  in   negotiating  secret  deals  with  dubious  characters  from  the  Muslim  underworld –  in  order  to  serve  their  immediate  partisan  interests  to  gain  a  foothold  among  that  community.

As   is  evident  now,  this  Machiavelian  game plan of  the  BJP  top  brass  has  ended  up  in  a  dangerous  fiasco,  with  revelations  of  some  of  their  Muslim  recruits  acting  as  double  agents  –  if  one  believes  the  police  reports  (which  again  have  to  be  taken  with  a  grain  of  salt  !).  It  is  not  only  Muslim  recruits,  but  a  large  number  of  Hindu  BJP  leaders  and  activists    have  also  been  caught   as  spies  of  Pakistan.  The  lure  of  money  prevails  over  their  commitment  to  Hindutva.  To  cite  cases  involving  some  of  these  illustrious  representatives  of  the  Sangh  Parivar   –  Dhruv  Saxena,  BJP  IT  cell  member,   along  with  ten  accomplices,  arrested  in  2017  by  the  Madhya Pradesh  Anti-Terrorist  Squad on  charges  of  spying  for  Pakistan’s  Inter  Services  Intelligence  Department;  Balram  Singh,  Bajrang  Dal  leader  from  Madhya  Pradesh,  arrested  in  2019  for  funding  terrorist  groups.  (Re:   THE  HINDU,  July  6,  2022).

The  Supreme  Court  remains   a  silent  spectator  to  these  scandals   involving  members  of  the  ruling  party  who  by  their  behaviour   threaten  national  security.  It  is  therefore  up  to  civil  society  organizations  and  human  rights  groups  to  set  up  an  independent  commission  of  inquiry,  consisting  of  eminent  retired  judges  and  advocates,  to  delve  into  these  allegations  against   BJP  leaders  and  activists.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

