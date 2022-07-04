I love my children.

I love my grandchildren.

And have deep concern

for the youth of the Earth.

Who and what do you love?

What we value

defines who we are.

Who we are is

shaped by what we love.

My doctor and I are talking about despair, depression, hopelessness and the upset of constant stress. I say, “I am appalled and increasingly shocked by how much Americans hate each other. By how quickly people reach for a gun and senselessly murder is committed.”

The doctor is a good man. He comments, “People hate each other in other counties too. But they do not so easily kill one another.”

We are both silence under the heaviness of this troubling thought.

I bring the conversation to a close, saying, “The thin line between reality and madness is being erased.”

You work for a paycheck.

But do you also

work for peace – for

eliminating nuclear stockpiles and

proliferating weapons of

mass destruction; to

combat climate change, to

end the massacres of

school children in their classrooms;

to stop the plastic

poisoning of Earth’s oceans and

mitigate against

infernos of climate fires?

What we love is

shaped by what we value.

And what we value

defines who we are.

What do you love – above

and beyond

your new truck, your

new car

your cell phone

flat screen tv and…

YOUR GUN?

Oh!

I nearly forgot:

Happy Birthday!

David Sparenberg is author of CONFRONTING the CRISIS: Essays & Meditations on Eco Spirituality in the Earth Spirit Series (Moon Books). An international essayist and eco-poet, David lives in Seattle, WA in the Pacific Northwest, USA.