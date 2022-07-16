Protest in Hardike village in Sangrur by Dalit Agricultural Labour for scrapping distribution of Reserved Quota of Land

in India by 16/07/2022

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

r

In village Hardike in Sangrur a land distribution of reserved quota for dalit agricultural labour bid was thwarted by the administration.

The Zameen Prapt Sangharsh Commitee lodged a concerted protest on July 13th in the village mobilizing over 500 persons.Shingara Singh, Shinder Kaur,,Jaswant Sinh Khedi ,Jasvir Kaur and Hakim Singh adressed the meeting. They elaborated the motive of the village panchayat not arriving and preventing land distribution of reserved quota. A meeting will be held on Friday in the Dharamshala, demanding r land to be auctioned at fair rates.

Such boycott of Auction is a routine occurrence and illustrates how upper caste landlords are hand in glove with the politicians and administration.Inspite of sustained protests in a network of villages and wrath at a boiling point of dalit agricultural labour the ruling castes and classes are given a licence to sabotage land auctioning of reserved quota.

On July 15h Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha submitted a memorandum through Narinder Kaur Bharaj to Chief minister Bhagawant Mann.It demanded rate of Rs.700 per day for work of agricultural labour .Paramjeet Kaur of ZPSC spoke about payment of Rs 700 for daily work of agricultural labour , reduction of purchase of reserved quota land leased for 33 year period ,proper housing schemes for dalits,permanent labour for dalits as promised in Manrega scheme and procurements of Nazoo land, which were promised in a meeting with the chief minster on June 9th.She was critical of the chief minister failing to fulfil his promise of meeting delegates in first week of July. Significant how the rulers are shying away from addressing the problems of dalit agricultural labour.

Harsh Thakor is a freelance journalist from Mumbai who has toured and reported democratic events and struggles in Punjab and attended programmes of the Zameen Prapt Sangharsh  Commitee.

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

Zameen Prapt Sangharsh Commitee stages protest of Dalit agricultural labour outside BDO office at Sh...
Dalit agricultural Community wins major victory in Sangrur in Punjab
Dalit Agricultural Labour Organisations in Punjab wage protest in Sangrur fruit market for Panchayat...
Zameen Prapt Sangharsh Commitee relentlessly confronts Administration in Sangrur to win rights for r...
Zameen Prapt Sangharsh Commitee stage Protest in Sangrur outside residence of Chief Minister  Bhagwa...
Auctions of Reserved Panchayat Land for agricultural dalit labour scrapped in 11 Sangrur Villages
Begampura conference of Dalit agriculture labourers demands land for the landless
Dalit assertion in Punjab

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author: