I have already pointed out in detail how the earlier auction exercise was highly non-competitive, ill-prepared, insensitive to India’s need for reserving the spectrum space for defence and other strategic purposes and so on. This latest news report cited above underlines the urgency that should prompt the C&AG office to conduct a comprehensive performance audit of the recent 5G auctions so as to be able to inform the Parliament of the deleterious consequences of such hasty moves to alienate the spectrum to a few private companies who are exclusively profit-driven.

I hope that your office fulfils its Constitutional and statutory obligation to advise the Parliament of this without any delay, as a timely intervention of the Parliament is the only way to safeguard the national interest.

