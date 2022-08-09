The Association for Democratic Rights Punjab launched a protest in Sangrur on May 8th, comprising around 50 persons, condemning the state sponsored blacklaws.A march was led upto the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Swaranjeet Singh spoke about how the rulers were intruding in all independent areas to seize power and trod on the people’s rights.The manner the organs of democracy were utilised for the monopoly of the BJO was touched upon..He elaborated how many activists were dubbed as naxalites and imprisoned, breaking all the norms of the Constitution. The ascendancy of unconstitutional suppression of dissent was projected.Examples were given how thee ED, Income tax office,C.B.I.Type institutions, were used by the rulers to consolidate their monopoly and how opposition parties were unconstitutionally toppled, with no judicial process.

Activists vociferously demanded repealing of cases where innocent activists were framed, scrapping of all black laws like UAPA .APSPA,1PC295,and unconditional release of all political prisoners.

Actvists Dharam Pal Namol, Harjeet Singh Randhir Singh ,Balvir Chand ,Mahinder Singh, and Kulwinder Singh addressed the gathering. A memorandum was presented to the Deputy Commisoner, raising all the demands.

Even if not large in numbers a protest of qualitative value.-signifying the civil liberties Movement back on it’s feet with the re-organisation of AFDR. as a force.

Harsh Thakor has covered mass movements around the country frequently touring Punjab