I am deeply shocked to know about such a brutal attack on the globally renowned writer Salman Rushdie in New York by forces that have been planning to kill him for a long time. As a writer and columnist myself I cannot sit silent without condemning such a brutal attack on fellow writers.

He was an Indian born writer with great creative abilities and influenced the whole world by his writings. His first major novel, Mid Night’s Children was about the freedom and partition of India.

The right wing intolerant forces have been growing in the world to stop all creative writers doing their job to improve the living conditions of innocent masses.

If the writers are attacked like this in public they think all writers get frightened and stop writing. This is only their wishful thinking.

Writers, thinkers and the democratic forces all over the world must condemn this attack.

We all must see to it that the world is a place to live with creativity and security for writers, thinkers and artists.

I hope Rushdie recovers from this grave attack.

Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd is a Political Theorist, Social Activist and Author. His books God As Political Philosopher, The Shudras–Vision For a New Path are well known