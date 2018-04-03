KCSDS Statement  On Shopian Carnage

Following the carnage and heart wrenching killing of young boys on Sunday, the 1st April 2018, Kashmir Centre for Social & Development studies (KCSDS ), a prominent civil society group of Kashmir,in an emergency meeting, expressed extreme disgust and outrage at the human and moral depravity demonstrated by Mehbooba led govt in brutally killing boys in their teens and twenties. The new depths of degradation to which state govt has sunk has no parallel in history because these untrained boys who pose as militants are the products of extreme repression, persecution and tyranny to which people have been subjected to in the valley by occupying forces aided and abetted by her govt.

The responsibility of protecting the life and property of citizens according to international law, in a disputed territory falls squarely on the govt of the day especially if that govt claims legitimacy of being put on the seat of power by those very people whose sons she is murdering and whose homes she is destroying. Her govt has not only miserably failed in its moral and administrative duty but has created fertile ground for young boys for being pushed into militancy. This policy of extreme repression of forcing boys to pick up guns and then to finish them off along with their families, needless to say is the colonial project of genocide as a way of tackling the Kashmir dispute by the present regime for their vote bank politics.

If anyone had a doubt about this genocidal inhuman fascist policy , lo and behold how ‘the greatest democracy’ read militrocracy is celebrating the death and destruction of young boys, their families and neighbours as a way of ruling hearts and minds of the people!!!. How brutalizing five precious lives of one family and slitting the throat of the Mushtaq Thakur, the person made into human shield amounts to national victory? They claim victory where they should bow their heads in shame for spilling innocent blood. Even a totally morally depraved person feels sorry after killing his enemy. One can only imagine to what abject nadir the state has fallen when it celebrates the killing of its own young citizens for illusory ‘national victory’. A day when they should feel extremely sad as the entire valley is plunged into mourning, we see celebrations of bloodbath. One is puzzled what kind of nation and victory is it that is build on the blood and tears of the people. It is perversity that has become the new norm learnt from Israel. The rewards given to informers and members of armed forces not for capturing alive these boys but to produce their body bags speaks volumes of how killing Kashmiris has been made into a double sword- it has been turned into lucrative business for the killers and informers by the Indian state and its puppetry in the valley on the one hand and wiping out a generation of Kashmiris on the other. The celebration of victory of Sunday as a special day for them is the ultimate in dehumanised fascism. The media gag is apparent from the coverage it has given to this blood bath. The Indian nationalistic media celebration of the killings shows how dehumanised, militarized mind sets have become to expect any truth or justice from them who are supposed to be the protectors of human rights.

We warn the state govt to end this genocidal policy of the people on whose shoulders they stand or face complete social and political boycott. We reiterate our appeal to all the armed groups to suspend all their actions as they are faced with a force that does not follow or believe in any moral, ethical, political and legal principles that could deter them from spilling blood of repressed people especially youth whom they claim to be their own people . Their weapon is only brute force. We demand from the forces ­ to lay off from this genocide of youth forthwith and compel their govt to resolve the political issue on the table sooner than later to avert such colossal human tragedy. Otherwise they will breakdown under the burden of their own sins as have many of their colleagues broken already. We warn Mehbooba Mufti , the ‘CM’ to resign if she is unable to stop this barbarity. How long would she preside over the death and destruction of ‘her own people’? How long would she keep suppressing and denying her humanity and sensitivity to cling to her devilish chair doing the dirty bloody business of BJP-RSS combine? There has to be an immediate end to all this or she must perish.

KCSDs also appeals the UN secretary general to jettison the inertia and shun the spectatorial approach to the genocidal pogrom adopted by India in the disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir. India, being a signatory to UN convention on genocide , needs to be reminded nay warned of her responsibilities under the convention. KCSDS reiterates that it is this policy of silence adopted by UN which is encouraging India to annihilate more & more natives of the territory with each passing day under the garb & template of ‘terrorism’, ‘religious extremism’ etc. etc. Unless UN takes urgent steps to address the issue, It will be very plausible to conclude that UN is lending a tacit approval to the Indian carnage.

Sd/-

( Prof. Hameeda Nayeem)

Chairperson, KCSDS