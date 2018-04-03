There are no breaking news at the moment

KCSDS Statement  On Shopian Carnage

in Kashmir by April 3, 2018

Following the  carnage and heart wrenching killing of young boys on Sunday, the 1st April 2018, Kashmir Centre for Social & Development studies (KCSDS ), a prominent civil society group of Kashmir,in an emergency meeting,  expressed extreme disgust and outrage at the human and moral depravity demonstrated by   Mehbooba led govt  in brutally killing   boys in their teens and twenties. The new depths of degradation to which  state govt has sunk  has no parallel in  history because these untrained boys who pose as militants are the  products of extreme repression, persecution and tyranny to which people have been subjected to in the valley by occupying forces aided and abetted by her govt.

The responsibility of protecting the life and property of citizens according to international law,  in a disputed territory   falls squarely on the govt of the day especially if  that govt claims legitimacy of being put on  the seat of power by those very people whose sons she is murdering and whose homes she is destroying. Her govt has not only miserably failed in its  moral and administrative duty  but has  created fertile ground for young  boys  for being pushed into militancy. This policy of extreme repression of forcing boys to pick up guns and then to finish them off along with their families, needless to say  is the colonial project of genocide  as a way of tackling the Kashmir dispute by the present regime for their vote bank politics.

If anyone had a doubt about this genocidal  inhuman fascist policy , lo and behold how ‘the greatest democracy’ read militrocracy is celebrating the death and destruction  of young boys, their families and neighbours as a way of ruling hearts and minds of the people!!!. How brutalizing five precious lives of one family and slitting the throat of the Mushtaq Thakur, the person made into human shield amounts to national victory? They claim victory where they should bow their heads in shame for spilling innocent blood. Even a totally  morally depraved person feels  sorry after killing his  enemy. One can only imagine to what abject nadir the state has fallen  when it celebrates the killing of its own young  citizens  for illusory ‘national victory’. A day when they should feel extremely sad as the entire valley is plunged  into mourning, we see celebrations of bloodbath. One is puzzled what kind of nation and victory  is it that is build on the blood and tears of the people. It is perversity that has become the new norm  learnt from Israel. The  rewards  given to informers and  members of armed forces not for capturing alive these boys but to produce their body bags  speaks volumes of how killing Kashmiris  has been made into a double sword- it has been  turned into  lucrative business  for the killers and informers by the Indian state and its puppetry in the valley on the one hand and  wiping out a generation of Kashmiris on the other. The celebration of victory of Sunday as a special day for them is the ultimate in dehumanised fascism. The media gag is apparent from the coverage it has given  to this blood bath. The Indian nationalistic  media  celebration of the killings shows how dehumanised, militarized mind sets have become to expect any truth or justice from them who are supposed to be the protectors of human rights.

We warn the state govt to end  this genocidal policy  of the people on whose shoulders they stand or face complete social and political boycott. We reiterate our appeal to all the armed groups to suspend all their actions as they are faced with a force that   does not follow or believe in  any moral, ethical, political and legal principles that could deter them from  spilling  blood of repressed people especially youth whom they claim to be their own people . Their weapon is only brute force. We demand from the forces ­ to  lay off from  this genocide of youth forthwith and compel their govt to resolve the political  issue on the table sooner than later  to avert such colossal human tragedy. Otherwise they  will breakdown under the burden of their own sins as have many of their colleagues  broken already. We warn Mehbooba Mufti , the ‘CM’ to resign if she is unable to stop this barbarity. How long would she preside over the death and destruction of ‘her own people’? How  long would she keep suppressing and denying  her  humanity and sensitivity to cling to her devilish chair doing the dirty bloody  business of BJP-RSS combine? There has to be an immediate end to all this or she   must  perish.

KCSDs also appeals the UN secretary general to jettison the inertia and  shun the spectatorial  approach to the genocidal pogrom adopted by India in the disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir. India, being a signatory to UN  convention on genocide , needs to be reminded nay warned of her responsibilities under the convention. KCSDS reiterates that it is this policy of silence adopted by UN which is encouraging India to annihilate more & more natives of the territory with each passing day under the garb & template of ‘terrorism’, ‘religious extremism’ etc. etc. Unless UN takes urgent steps to address the issue, It will be very plausible to conclude that UN is lending  a tacit approval to the Indian carnage.

 

Sd/-

( Prof. Hameeda Nayeem)

Chairperson, KCSDS

Leave a Reply