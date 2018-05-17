Endless Wars And Their Diverse Outcomes!

US voters seemingly always think that if they try out a new model (like a new type of a car or some other product like a coffee making machine), they will get a different result. The same applies to Presidents. Yet, quickly they see the same old patterns settling into place whether with the Bush Presidents, Obama, Trump or others.

In relation, Albert Einstein is credited with exclaiming “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results”. This holds true whether with wars that can’t be won, votes given for mentally disturbed political candidates with little or no regard for life or other dysfunctional behaviors.

It is always the identical end result. Regarding the US Presidents, they are always warmongers and create carnage abroad to promote receipt of foreign resources for favored corporations and the US taxpayers, of whom many are financially struggling to maintain a life not as someone living on the street, paying the ultimate price. They pay both in terms of wounded or killed troops, sometimes their own family members, and tax dollars going into support of the US military-industrial complex rather than to benefits that support the American people in the homeland.

US Soldier Who Lost 1/3 of Brain in Iraq

They pay when sufferers come home and kill in churches, kill their own children, commit suicide, rape their own children and so on due to PTSD and other mental health ailments. Here is one example of someone who came home from war while mentally ill and not getting the adequate help that he needed. Instead of receipt of sufficient help for his trauma, he, unhinged in his mind, went on a killing spree:

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/05/us/church-shooting-texas.html

Iraq Veteran Lost His Arms and Legs …

Yet do most Americans pay the ultimate price? No they do not. Others do. This song is for them — all who lost something — and for those wounded veterans, who return home severely broken after serving abroad in unconscionable wars that kill and wound so many in far-away land.

Iraqi mother and her children killed in the Bush-Blair illegal war on Iraq.

Why do “they” hate us? What do you think?

It’s one sort of event when their homes, businesses, water supplies, electricity plants, telecommunication towers. farms, hospitals, roads and so on are turned into utter rubble. Yet it is quite another sort of event when a person sees his own child dead after being burned to smithereens or left barely alive like this:

Who is going to step up in the USA and state that we will NOT take this anymore? Do not do this thorough horror in our names and on our tax dollars!

So this above song is for all of us, who have suffered and who will continue to suffer on account of endless USA wars. We are broken wheels — all of us regardless of whether we are physically injured, filled with bottomless grief or wounded in another way.

I saw severely deformed Hiroshima Maidens in NY for reconstructive surgery when I was five years old. I had to scramble in myself to subsume the imagery and related events, which set my course forward for life. There was only one way forward for me after that point in time and it was to resist injustice and brutality.

I can only imagine all of the many young war orphans in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and elsewhere located subsuming images of their parents’ mangled bodies when bombs and bullets kill their parents and other beloved relatives, such as cherished grandparents and siblings. I’m sure, absolutely sure, that it was worse than that which I saw when I was five years old.

Let’s hope, therefore, that they don’t hate all Americans for the murders. If they do, then be prepared for them to come here.Oh, indeed, do!

Frankly, I don’t personally care about whatever religion others follow — each according to his upbringing and indoctrination. After all, every religion conveys the same messages overall:

Brahmanism: This is the sum of duty: Do naught unto others which would cause you pain if done to you.: Mahabharata 5:1517

Christianity: All things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them.: Matthew 7:12

Islam: No one of you is a believer until he desires for his brother what which he desires for himself. Sunnah

Buddhism: Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful.: Udana Varga 5:18

Judaism: What is hateful to you, do not to your fellowmen. That is the entire Law; all the rest is commentary.: Talmud, Shabbat 31:a

Confucianism: Surely it is the maxim of loving-kindness: Do not unto others that you would not have them do unto you.: Analects 15:23

Taoism: Regard your neighbor’s gain as your own gain, and your neighbor’s loss as your own loss.: T’ai Shag Kan Ying P’ien

Zoroastrianism: That nature alone is good which refrains from doing unto another whatsoever is not good: for itself. : Dadistan-i-dinik 94:5

“A human being is a part of the whole, called by us, “Universe,” a part limited in time and space. He experiences himself, his thoughts and feelings as something separated from the rest — a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness. This delusion is a kind of prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires and to affection for a few persons nearest to us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty. Nobody is able to achieve this completely, but the striving for such achievement is in itself a part of the liberation and a foundation for inner security.” : Albert Einstein – (1879-1955) Physicist and Professor, Nobel Prize 1921

The above views by Albert Einstein seem accurate to me. However, make a storm and you can be sure that a whirlwind will be reaped. It is guaranteed. So with the continual USA assault upon the world through wars and meddling in other countries’ politics, nothing good can ultimately derive. Instead backlash and more can be expected in times to come:

How many years now has the USA murderously meddled in Afghanistan? How many other excursions does the USA government have covertly and overtly operating simultaneously in other lands? Do these violent and vicious excursions ever end?

Is this boy, if he survived his wounds in Iraq, going grow up loving Americans and glad that he was freed from Saddam? What does anyone with any capacity for discernment think?

How about, instead of blowing up countries or carrying out other sorts of complete travesty and deep ruin, the USA using its military to rebuild nations that have been all but destroyed by USA interventions? Does anyone think that this might be helpful for the USA getting at least partially whatever its government may want in return?

Sally Dugman is a writer in MA, USA