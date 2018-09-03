Understanding Domestic Violence against Women

Haya Nahin Hai Zamane Ki Ankh Mein Baqi

Khuda Kare Ke Jawani Teri Rahe Be-Dagh (Iqbal)

Violence against woman is a universal phenomenon. The main idea behind this article is to see the multiple forms of violence against women prevalent in our society. Resorting to cruel treatment like sexual assault against her done by her brother-in-law, father-in-law, cousin, or any other family member goes unreported every day. It is a socio-cultural, economic and religious occurrence which is often diversified in nature. Here we will see and trace out the patrimonial domination of our society and bring into light the various forms of violence and immediate steps needed for its elimination. So this is an endeavour to have a comprehensive analysis of all such issues precisely.

Globally, domestic violence against women is found in all societies but the ubiquitous fact is that its nature, intensity and form vary considerably in different contexts like in rural urban structure, culture, class and ethnicity, married, unmarried, newly married, old, widows, differently able, issueless women et al… Everyone experiences domestic violence, but in different forms with varying degree. An issueless women experience it in a different form while as women with only female children have an altogether different experience. Thus in a way presents a unique disposition to study for; it occurs when one uses physical violence, compulsion, coercion, intimidation, separation, pestering, emotional abuse, sexual abuse or economic abuse to control another partner in relationship. It can be a single act or a pattern of behaviour in relationships which encompass dating, marriage, family and roommate relationships. It is a violation of the right we all have to healthy, supportive and safe relationships.

We can’t limit the operational definition of domestic violence by presenting an ambiguous physical and emotional violence only and ignoring structural, cultural, sexual, psychological, economical and other common forms of it. It has emerged in our society significantly in the recent past. It has been observed that these problems are fast growing in quantity.

Our Jammu and Kashmir state has also shown a sharp rise of domestic violence on an average, the state women’s commission receives more than forty complaints of domestic violence on a daily basis and an equivalent number of complaints are received by the valley’s single women’s police station. Our woman folk struggle to live with dignity and respect, they face unleashed and unabated atrocities when they are being abandoned by their husbands and are refused to pay money to support them economically. Therefore, pushes them close towards the uncanny world where they can fulfil their need to upkeep the pathos of their agonizing life. Last year, 2,000 cases of domestic violence were registered in the valley. 2,000 more were registered in the four years before that. However, this year, the state women’s commission has already received 4,000 harassment complaints. In our State, occurrences of brutality against women at home are usually swept under the carpet for fear of ostracisation and the ongoing turmoil and unrest has made things worse. Most of the women fear in narrating the terror unleashed by their in-laws or husbands. I have also observed this lament and lunatic occurrence happening with the daughter-in-laws of our locality. Such women are lingering and spun-out now close to become the psychopath and sociopath. There is a loss of trust among their relations furthermore this emotional vulnerability forces them to commit suicide.

However, it is difficult to understand how one manages to interview women especially in rural areas and ask sensitive questions like “Do you get beaten by your husband?” Do you face any kind of discrimination at home?” The inferior status of women can be traced back to the patriarchal values entrenched in a society keeping women subjugated, assigning them a subordinate and dependent role, and preventing them from accessing power and resources. Men hold the power within families and control any property and income. Women are considered as men’s property, their sexual activity, income and labour is systemically controlled by men in social system, social norms, education, employment, and legal right and gender inequality and perpetuated by the patriarchy. Since childhood, women are forced to live a culture, which permits inhuman treatment to them. With the change in structures and mind setup a possible change in women’s attitude towards public employment and coming out from homes to earn their own livelihood and escalated her confrontation against the system to achieve a well desired economic and social status in society. Types of violence against women are rampart in many countries of the world, such sort of violence is a human rights violation, which may be typed in a number of ways; Custodial violence, Acid burning and dowry death, honour killing et al.

It is just a violation of woman’s right to physical integrity, to liberty and to her right to life itself. When state fails to guide the women towards enlightenment, and also fails to take the needful steps for her empowerment and allows the crimes against her proves itself an unrecognised, deceitful and zero welfare in nature. In fact to make good nation, domestic violence against women should be not only lessened but also stopped completely. Moreover, the conscious community should unite to achieve a world free from violence against women to ensure a healthy, happy, and decent life for us all. Here the situation emphasizes the need for justified women empowerment and invites for multidisciplinary approach to develop healthy measures, which in way may prove effective to address the problem. To promote human rights and prevent domestic violence, the conscious people must undertake effective steps to ensure gender equality. Government as well as citizens must be more conscious and sensitive to provide access to immediate means of redress to the victims of violence. We have laws in place but their execution is pitiable – J & K Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2013, prosecution under certain sections of IPC/ RPC. Beti- Bachao Beti- Padhao, Operation Smile- an initiative of Union Home Ministry, RAHI (Recovering and Healing from Incest)- “#Me Too” is an online cry on social media to create consciousness about harassment. Still there are obvious gaps in our structures that need to be immediately ratified before we jump to devise new solutions. Police, medical personnel and civil society still need to be sensitized on it. Jammu and Kashmir Government should immediately bring special law like POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) to help child victims of sexual offences in availing support from authorities, immediate compensation and a stringent criminal justice system for speedy trial against such heinous acts would drastically reduce the varied degrees of violence prevalent in our society. It has been found throughout the life cycle of women like in pre-birth, infancy, childhood, adolescence and adulthood. It is major concern globally. The govt ought to maintain zero tolerance in bringing the perpetrators of domestic violence to justices.

BY MOHAMMAD SHOAIB

UTTERSOO, ANANTNAG

Presently Working At Govt. Degree College Uttersoo as a Cont. Lecturer in History

SHAIBM60@GMAIL.COM