Governor’s revelation over favouritism in J&K Bank appointments

Newly appointed governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on his interview with Times Now revelled many things including the Major Scam in Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Governor Malik in an interview with Navinka of Times now said that stone pelters will no longer be given amnesty, he also said that stone pelting saw an increase during the BJP-PDP Government. Newly appointed Governor, Satya Pal Malik said that, the younger generation is more relevant to him, we must have to reach and involve them.

J&K Bank Fraud

In a country, where Reserve Bank of India, the apex financial institution, is open to queries under Right to Information Act, the J&K Bank has been hiding every information, which the citizens deserve to know.

Governor Malik told Times Now that around 40 boys came to meet him and told him that we cleared our exams and interview but we didn’t get appointed in JK BANK, the people who got appointed were either the relatives or were chosen by Government leaders from their own constituencies.

Amid poor state-of-the-affairs, rumor mills are rife that the bank made thousands of backdoor appointments during the ruling time of NC and PDP-BJP . But no one has been able to get an access to the factual details, the bank has also hidden its recruitment details. For the past decade, the bank never made its list of recruitments public, neither did it disclose their merit list.

At the same time S P Malik said “I called JK BANK chairman and he said the appointments were not just 30-40 but all 582 appointments were on political favour. Governor adding to this said that on the next day all the people who deserved these Jobs got appointed in JK BANK.”

“I called the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chairman. He told me that the number was not 40 but all 582 youths recruited by the Bank had been replaced with the political appointees, recommended by the leaders from every constituency. I asked the Bank Chairman to give the youth their due. I also called the Finance Secretary and finally a resolution was adopted and all 582 candidates have been given appointment letters,” he said, adding if such a justice is done with the youth, there will be no stone pelters.

“The youth were in dark…they were dejected. As there was none to help them,” he said.’

Amid mysterious silence over this undue secrecy, various activists, Journalists as well as local people have taken to the social media with some startling revelations on how J&K Bank has never cared about RTI over the years , mainly these people blames the political parties for the mess.

Even in this age of transparency and accountability, people are debarred for having even minimum information about the bank’s working.

“Information seekers had jointly invoked their right to information and sought some information from the bank before two years ago , which was refused to them directly stating that J&K bank was not a public authority and hence does not fall under the per view of J&K state RTI ACT, said one of the Srinagar based journalist, who wished to be anonymous.”

The honourable supreme court has in certain decisions declared banks including reserve bank of India to be liable to disclose the information under the RTI act .

While as, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday hit out at the Janata Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a ‘scam’ in bank recruitments in their previous government.

“More skeletons fall out of the cupboard – PDP-BJP changed entire select list of J&K Bank to appoint favourites: Guv,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Omar’s reaction after the state governor Satya Pal Malik made a sensational disclosure that the politicians in BJP-PDP government got the entire selection list of selected candidates changed to adjust their relatives and workers.

“One of the reasons for present state of poor financial health of the bank is much guarded secret functioning of the bank , the political interference which has kept under wrap the liberal, reckless and thoughtless sanctioning of loans to non state subjects some of the borrowers have been allegedly friends of politicians, said one the business student, who also wished to be anonymous.”

However, Malik further added by saying that there are many more cases of fraud and scam like one case in which a boy got selected in KAS who had even not appeared in KAS exams.

He ( Satya Pal Malik) admitted that previous Government was soft towards militants including their fresh recruitment and stone pelting, whose consequences the Government is facing now. He said that stone pelters would also face arrest and punishment under the law.

On the Legislative Assembly being kept under suspended animation, the Governor said it has some benefits as MLAs were using their funds for development.

“If a viable Government can’t be formed from out of the present Assembly, I will write to the President to take a decision on it,” Malik said.

When Asked About Manan Wani

Governor, when asked about Manan wani said that Manan Wani was not aware of the real India, he had many misconceptions about India.

Mir Suhail is a journalist from Srinagar. Email : suhailmir125@gmail.com)