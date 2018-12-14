Corporate Exploitation- Prime Hindrance of Sustainable Development

Every one of our policy makers of government, quasi government and private or other sectors in India says proudly about sustainable development or they plan towards achievement of sustainability of the particular programme. But their desired expectation is theoretically a mouthful word. It is perhaps a political demand, and it is only a politically correct concept because practice tells different and there is hidden weakness towards achievement of sustainability.

According to Brundtland of Commission of the United Nations, 198), “Sustainable Development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”. It indicates an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future for people and planet. It consists with triple challenges- challenges of accountability, fairness and dignified living. These triple challenges have to fight with modernity, technology, and corporate exploitation. The last one is prime responsible factor because of lack of ethical sensitivity towards others- future generations.

We see that we are gradually coping with modernity based on development and progress in science and technology. Time bound need and demand of our country has been determined and all progress is to ensure a modern life comparing with the global aspect. For this purpose, Electoral reforms, police reforms, judicial reforms, and educational reforms and others are significantly going on( it may be sometimes involved with the strict agenda of the particular political parties in government).

But sustainable development is always a big question to all of us. The corporate exploitation and lack of ethical sensitivity are the prime factors of weakness of failure because we do not imagine corruption-free governance. Corporate exploitation is, we see, particularly attached to exploitation and it is a determinant factor of corruption. There is no ethical responsibility towards future generations. The corporate is trying to gain today’s profit. In India, the political patronage are desperate and open because of personal gain. At present, a small contractor/developer has to pay cut money for work order for which this contractor/developer is allowed to do poor quality of work. The incident of sudden collapse of bridge and improper repairing & maintenance is very common. Surprisingly, our government and policy-makers have no attention of ethical responsibility because they are the patron of this.

Further, we forget that religious, state, language, caste etc, should not be allowed to interfere with progress and development

How can we dream for making in India? Where sustainability is derided on make for India?

Here, we see that our democracies are not liberal, but these are prone to corruption. Sustainable development is only possible in a liberal democracy.

Harasankar Adhikari is a social activist