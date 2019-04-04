Lying By Omission, Avoidable Mortality From Deprivation, Holocaust Denial & Looming Terracide

I recently gave a difficult talk to an eminent, exclusive and long-standing discussion group at one of Australia’s top universities about massive Western Mainstream media, politician and academic lying by omission and collateral horrendous avoidable mortality in the Developing World from imposed deprivation. The response was mixed so I have here reproduced my delivered talk that consists of part (A) Lying by omission and part (B) Avoidable mortality from deprivation, and to which I have now added a new part (C) Holocaust Denial & Looming Terracide which summarizes my argument and my reactions to the intellectual and moral passivity toward the looming omnicide and terracide facing the planet.

(A). Lying by omission.

The Popperian view of science is that it is about the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses.

Lying is accordingly intolerable to scientists and short-circuits science-based rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety.

Lying occurs in 2 main forms, Lying by Omission and Lying by Commission. Lying by Omission is far, far worse than Lying by Commission because the latter, while repugnant, at least permits public refutation and public discussion.

Similarly, Genocide Ignoring and Holocaust Ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant Genocide Denial and Holocaust Denial because the latter can at least permit refutation and open discussion.

Some Western European countries and Apartheid Israel punish denial or minimization of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or deprivation) with imprisonment but some scholars argue that this threatens scholarship and freedom of speech and argue cogently that genocide and holocaust ignorers and deniers should simply be punished through the ignominy of public exposure through expertly-informed judicial or scholarly processes.

One notes that while the WW2 Jewish Holocaust was part of a much larger WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed), it has become “The Holocaust” to the massive exclusion of the WW2 European Holocaust, the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million killed , 1937-1945) and the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (the WW2 Bengal Famine or WW2 Indian Holocaust, 6-7 million killed in Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Orissa , and indeed the first WW2 atrocity to have been described as a “holocaust”).

Although my dear late wife for over 50 years, Zareena, was of Bengali and Bihari origin and introduced me to Indian history and culture, I first learned of the WW2 Bengal Famine in 1995 through the film “Distant Thunder “ by the great Bengali film maker Satyajit Ray. I am of Ashkenazi Jewish as well as British Celtic origin and all but a dozen of my Hungarian relatives died in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. I was appalled to find that an atrocity of the same order of magnitude as the WW2 Jewish Holocaust had been largely deleted from Anglosphere historiography and from general public perception.

Indeed Winston Churchill who was responsible for this atrocity made no mention of it from his 6-volume work “The Second World War” for which he won the Nobel Prize for Literature. Yet paradoxically it was Winston Churchill who inadvertently confessed a decade before the event in addressing the House of Commons in 1935: “In the standard of life they [the Indians] have nothing to spare. The slightest fall from the present standard of life in India means slow starvation, and the actual squeezing out of life, not only of millions but of scores of millions of people, who have come into the world at your invitation and under the shield and protection of British power”. In WW2 Britain slashed the pre-war Indian grain imports of 1-2 million tons per year. Yet in 1953 Churchill stated: “No great portion of the world population was so effectively protected from the horrors and perils of the World War as were the peoples of Hindustan. They were carried through the struggle on the shoulders of our small Island”’

Australia was complicit in the WW2 Bengali Holocaust through withholding grain from starving India – Australia produced 24 million tons of wheat in WW2 but exported only 9.5 million tons with as little as 0.35 million tons making it to Australia’s starving ally India.

I published successive 1998 and 2008 editions of my huge book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” . Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainabiliy”. Nobody would publish it but it is available for free perusal on the Web. I wrote the book to expose lying by omission and a vastly greater threat from man-made climate change to low-lying Bengal. 2 decades on the threat is dire.

In her novel “Northanger Abbey” Jane Austen has Henry Tilney reprove Catherine Morland who suspects his father has murdered his wife: “If I understand you rightly, you have formed a surmise of such horror as I have hardly words to -. Dear Miss Morland, consider the dreadful nature of the suspicions you have entertained. What have you been judging from? Remember the country and the age in which we live. Remember that we are English, that we are Christians. Consult your own understanding, your own sense of the probable, your own observation of what is passing around you. Does our education prepare us for such atrocities? Do our laws connive at them? Could they be perpetrated without being known, in a country like this, where social and literary intercourse is on such a footing, where every man is surrounded by a neighbourhood of voluntary spies, and where roads and newspapers lay everything open?” The answers are yes, yes and yes. Lying by omission trumps science.

(B). Avoidable mortality from deprivation.

I thence expanded my attention to the whole world and attempted to determine Avoidable Mortality for every country in the world since 1950 when (a) antibiotics, soap, mosquito nets, education and vaccinations had become potentially available to everyone and (b) UN demographic data was available.

The synonyms for Avoidable Mortality are Avoidable Death, Excess Mortality, Excess Death, Premature Death, Untimely Death, and Deaths That Did Not Have To Happen.

Avoidable Mortality can be simply measured as the difference between the Actual Deaths in a country and the Deaths Expected for a peaceful, decently-run country with the same demographics (birth rate, proportion of children).

Raw data can be obtained from the UN Population Division World Population Prospects which is available on the Web.

For impoverished, high birth-rate Developing Countries the baseline death rate is 4 deaths per 1,000 of population per year (however the calculation becomes much more complicated for richer countries).

I compiled my Avoidable Mortality data in a huge 2007 book entitled “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” that includes an Avoidable Mortality-related history of every country since Neolithic times.

Since nobody in the mendacious, lying by omission, racist and genocidal Anglosphere wanted to publish this book, I put it on the web for free perusal by everyone.

Some of the key findings from this sort of analysis are as follows:

Avoidable Mortality from deprivation in 1950-2005 totalled 1.3 billion of which 0.88 billion were under-5 infants and 0.6 billion were Muslims.

For impoverished, high birth rate countries the Avoidable Mortality deaths are about 1.4 times the under-5 infant deaths (the infant mortality data being readily available from the UN and thus providing a quick method for estimating Avoidable Mortality for such countries).

Presently each year about 15 million people die avoidably from deprivation on Spaceship Earth with the One Percenters (owners of 50% of the world’s wealth) in charge of the flight deck.

It is useful to express Avoidable Mortality as “percentage of population per year” and in 2003 it was 0% pa (Overseas Europe), 0.05% pa (Western Europe), 0.03% pa (Eastern Europe), 0.03% pa (Latin America & Caribbean, 0.01% pa (East Asia), 0.26%pa (Central Asia, Turkey & Iran), 0.25% pa (Arab North Africa & Middle East), 0.26% pa (South East Asia), 0.39% (Pacific), 0.38% pa (South Asia), and 0.97% pa (Non-Arab Africa).

Colonialism, occupation, neo-colonialism and foreign hegemony are deadly (people care vastly more for their own kind) and thus 1950-2005 Avoidable Mortality from deprivation was as follows for countries occupied by the following countries in the post-WW2 era: 727 million (UK-occupied), 142 million (France-occupied), 82 million (US-occupied), 72 million (Netherlands-occupied), 37 million (Russia-occupied), and 24 million (Apartheid Israel-occupied),

Avoidable Deaths per year total 4 million for ostensibly democratic India as compared to 0 for one-party Cuba and 0 for one-party China. 1.8 billion Indians died avoidably from deprivation in 2 centuries under the British (pre-Independence Indian life expectancy was 27 years).

On this global comparative basis Avoidable Deaths total 4,000 per year for Indigenous Australians and the Avoidable Mortality as “percentage of population per year” is 0.6% pa, higher than that for impoverished India (this is a more personal way of seeing the life expectancy gap of 10 years between Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Australians, and why distressed Indigenous Australians have to go to so many funerals).

Indigenous Australian violent deaths since 1788 total about 0.1 million with a further 2 million dying avoidably from deprivation and introduced disease (similar to the carnage of the Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel).

Iraqi Avoidable Deaths from deprivation under Sanctions and Occupation have totalled 2.9 million and violent deaths 1.7 million (1990-2011). Iraqi Avoidable Deaths from deprivation have totalled 9 million since the British invasion in 1914.

Afghan Avoidable Deaths from deprivation totalled 5.6 million and violent deaths possibly 1.4 million (2001-2015). The hugely wealthy Occupiers are grossly violating Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War which unequivocally demand that an Occupier must provide its Subjects with life-preserving food and medical requisites ”to the fullest extent of the means available to it”.

32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or avoidably from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity (3,000 deaths).

Presently 7 million people die each year from air pollution and about 1 million from climate change, but from the direst expert predictions, 10 billion people will die this century if climate change is not requisitely addressed (i.e. an average of 100 million such deaths per year).

Yet the Mainstream looks the other way and continues to lie by omission. Remarkably the ABC’s The Drum invited 5 professional Muslim women to comment on the recent Christchurch Massacre of 50 Muslims. They all said that they were appalled and distressed but not shocked because of rampant anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, entrenched White supremacist attitudes and the “normalization of hate speech” in Australia. One referred to “state sanctioned violence abroad”, another stated “millions of Muslims have been killed in the war on terror”, and another referred to Yassmin Abdel-Magied who was hounded, abused, sacked and driven to leave Australia after simply posting 7 words on her personal Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”.

Lying by omission now threatens not just Bengal but all of Humanity and the Biosphere. Thus Professor Noam Chomsky (MIT): “Humanity faces two imminent existential threats: environmental catastrophe and nuclear war” and Professor Stephen Hawking (Cambridge): “We foresee great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change”.

(C). Holocaust Denial & Looming Terracide

It is obvious that many people die from (a) violence or (b) deprivation in war and in violently-imposed occupation or hegemony. While quantitation of violent deaths is avoided and obscured by the perpetrators and otherwise requires exhaustive, time-consuming and expensive morbid archaeology (as today in the former killing fields of the Western Front of France in WW1 or the 1990s killing fields in Bosnia), avoidable mortality in impoverished high birth rate countries (the routine victims of war, occupation or foreign hegemony) is readily estimated from instantly accessible UN demographic data as the difference between the actual mortality in a country and the base-line deaths expected for a peaceful, decently-run country with the same demographics (birth rate and percentage of children) (a baseline of about 4 deaths per 1,000 of population per year for impoverished high birth rate countries) [1].

My fellow esteemed and eminent discussion group members variously quibbled about methodology, accuracy, language, semantics, and complicity, but the Awful Truth remains that whether a child dies quickly and violently from bashing, bullets or bombs or dies slowly from imposed deprivation and disease, the death is just as final and just as wrong. Indeed my present estimate of 15 million global avoidable deaths each year [1] is consonant with the UNICEF estimation of 18,000 under-5 infant deaths annually (6.6 million such deaths annually [2]). Indeed the avoidable death for impoverished high birth rate countries is about 1.4 times the under-5 infant deaths [1], this allowing the lay person to readily get a rough estimate of avoidable mortality for such countries from readily accessible UN data on under-5 infant mortality [1, 3].

My fellow discussion group members were variously shocked by the awful numbers I presented. However a massive Mainstream culture of ignoring has lead to limited scholarship and consequent under-estimates of avoidable mortality carnage even with the best of intentions from humane scholars. Thus in 1997 I estimated from available information that 4 million Bengalis had perished in the British-imposed but “forgotten” WW2 Bengal Famine [4]. However in a 2008 BBC program involving me, Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen and other scholars, Dr Sanjoy Bhattacharya, a medical historian at the Welcome Institute in London, stated: “The Bengal Famine started in Bengal. But as panic responses from the state tried to bring the famine under control in Bengal localised famines were created in provinces surrounding Bengal. So that six to seven million figure includes the deaths that happened in let’s say the provinces of Bihar, Orissa and Assam” [5]. Similarly, as an Australian I was aware of Australia as a major Allied wheat producer in WW2 at the time of the Bengal Famine, and that Argentina had burned 2 million tons of wheat in its railway engines due to a shortage of coal during WW2 [4]. However it was not until 2011 that I discovered authoritative data showing that Australia produced 24 million tons of wheat in WW2 and exported 9.5 million tons, of which as little as 0.35 million tons may have made its way to Australia’s starving ally India [6]. Indeed it was not until 2011 that I estimated that 1,800 million Indians had died avoidably from deprivation under the British in the period 1757- 1947, this making the British-imposed Indian Holocaust the worst holocaust and genocide in human history [7] (in 2017 Shashi Tharoor reported that the average life expectancy of Indians under the British in 1947 was 27 years [8, 9], this being consonant with my shocking estimate of 1,800 million Indian avoidable deaths [7], the failure of the Indian population to increase between 1867 and 1937 despite a high birth rate [10], and the variously estimated British theft of $45 trillion from India [11]).

History ignored yields history repeated. The world is now facing a worsening climate emergency but neoliberal greed from the dominant One Percenters has crippled requisite action. With uncharacteristic and increasing vehemence scientists are setting out the acute seriousness of our position [12- 28], that is most succinctly summarized in the late Professor Stephen Hawking’s last existential warning: “We foresee great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [29, 30].

The bottom line is that the world is hovering at or near critical tipping points beyond which lie catastrophes due to positive feedback mechanisms. Thus the national commitments at the Paris Climate Change Conference amount to an over plus 3 degree Centigrade temperature rise, noting that a catastrophic plus 2C temperature rise is now effectively unavoidable. Thus paleoclimatologist and earth scientist Dr Andrew Glikson has recently stated: “As a consequence of global carbon emissions by 2018 mean temperatures reached +0.98C over pre-industrial conditions and rose further by more than +0.5C over the continents. For example in Mongolia reaching +2.2C.The temporary masking effect by human-emitted aerosols potentially accounts for latent additional temperature rise of between 0.5 and1.0C (as was manifested for example when jet flights contrails were discontinued on 9/11)… The current rise in atmospheric greenhouse gas concentration, combining the effects of CO 2 , methane and nitric oxide, is now tracking toward 500 ppm CO 2 equivalent, the stability threshold of the large ice sheets. The consequent rise in mean global temperature by of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over a period as short as a century or so represents one of the largest catastrophes recorded in geological history, posing an existential threat for most species and for civilization” [31].

Professor Dabo Guan (School of International Development, University of East Anglia, UK) (2016) has commented thus on inescapable limits to growth: “For everyone in the world to have an American lifestyle, we would need seven planets, and three to live as Europeans” [32]. The mass extinctions of our present Anthropocene Era instruct that the earth is over-polluting, over-populated, and over-consuming. Massive harm has already occurred due to continuing carbon pollution, population growth and economic growth and it is clear that zero growth in these areas is insufficient – there must be negative carbon pollution (atmospheric CO2 draw-down to about 300 ppm CO2 from the present damaging 410 ppm CO2 that is increasing at about 2 ppm CO2 per year), negative population growth (a 50% population decline) and negative economic growth (50% degrowth) to halt and reverse this worsening disaster [33].

My estimate that the world is about 2-fold over-populated derives from using the coral reefs as a “canary in the coal mine”. World coral started dying when the atmospheric CO2 reached 320 ppm CO2 in 1965, at which time the world’s population was 3.3 billion as compared to the present 7.5 billion [33]. However the lead author in a very recent paper published in the top scientific journal Nature [34], Professor Terry Hughes, Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University, Queensland, Australia, has summarized the current coral catastrophe: “Dead corals don’t make babies. The number of new corals settling on the Great Barrier Reef declined by 89 percent following the unprecedented loss of adult corals from global warming in 2016 and 2017… … We expect coral recruitment will gradually recover over the next five to ten years, as surviving corals grow and more of them reach sexual maturity, assuming of course that we don’t see another mass bleaching event in the coming decade… There’s only one way to fix this problem and that’s to tackle the root cause of global heating by reducing net greenhouse gas emissions to zero as quickly as possible” [35]. Unfortunately the Great Barrier Reef has experienced 4 mass coral bleaching events due to global warming in the last decade – the coral “canary in the coal mine” for Humanity and the Biosphere is dying, while in climate criminal Australia both the Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition ignore the science and are committed to unlimited coal and gas exports. The Nature paper crucially states: “The collapse in stock–recruitment relationships indicates that the low resistance of adult brood stocks to repeated episodes of coral bleaching is inexorably tied to an impaired capacity for recovery, which highlights the multifaceted processes that underlie the global decline of coral reefs” [34].

The direst expert estimates of the worsening climate genocide are that only 0.5 billion people will survive this century if requisite action against man-made climate change is not taken, this translating to 10 billion climate-related deaths this century [36]. Ignoring Elephant in the Room realities is lying by omission and such anti-science lying by omission is now acutely threatening Humanity and the Biosphere. All decent Humanity can do is to (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against the neoliberal One Percenter barbarians hell-bent on greed-driven speciescide and ecocide leading inexorably to omnicide and terracide .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .