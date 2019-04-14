TH Sreerama- RSS BJP: The real Tukde Tukde Gang

We the Tukde Tukde gang
Mentored by RSS Pracharaks
And educated by Whaatsapp University and Fake news Media
Do resolve to polarize the Society
We specialize in accusing others
Of breaking the country
In the name of Tukde Tukde gang
Without stating that we are the ones who do it
We break the country
In the name of Hindu-Muslim, Mandir-Masjid, Shmasan-Kabristan
In the name of National-Anti-National, pro-India pro-Pakistan, pro-terrorism anti-terrorism
In the name of Modi – Anti-Modi, pro government- anti government, pro development anti development
We stop attempts at creating national integration through social equity
We widen the inequities in society
Between the classes, castes, gender, regions and religions
We aim to widen the differences in the name of national unity
We are the real Tukde Tukde gang
Who create hatred between religions, castes and regions
Who marginalize the poor while serving the corporate masters
All these while projecting ourselves as the exclusive owners of nationalism
TH Sreerama is a poet and retired from Central Warehousing Corporation
