TH Sreerama- RSS BJP: The real Tukde Tukde Gang

We the Tukde Tukde gang

Mentored by RSS Pracharaks

And educated by Whaatsapp University and Fake news Media

Do resolve to polarize the Society

We specialize in accusing others

Of breaking the country

In the name of Tukde Tukde gang

Without stating that we are the ones who do it

We break the country

In the name of Hindu-Muslim, Mandir-Masjid, Shmasan-Kabristan

In the name of National-Anti-National, pro-India pro-Pakistan, pro-terrorism anti-terrorism

In the name of Modi – Anti-Modi, pro government- anti government, pro development anti development

We stop attempts at creating national integration through social equity

We widen the inequities in society

Between the classes, castes, gender, regions and religions

We aim to widen the differences in the name of national unity

We are the real Tukde Tukde gang

Who create hatred between religions, castes and regions

Who marginalize the poor while serving the corporate masters

All these while projecting ourselves as the exclusive owners of nationalism

TH Sreerama is a poet and retired from Central Warehousing Corporation