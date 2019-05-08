A psychological disorder is ruling us

Which looks at others as disorders

Orderly men hung themselves

Others were ordered to be relieved

From their existence with empty promises.

The images of the order surround us

In petrol stations, bus stands and railway stations

On the streets, on newspapers and television sets

His voice blasts on our ears

With promises unwilling to keep

The order is only to obey the orders.

A psychological disorder is ruling us

He cannot let go of his power

Putting his hand in our pockets

And telling us that it is for our own good

A pickpocket does not pretend

That his job is to protect you

But the psychological disorder does not stop there

He says we are the disorder.

No man should have the power

To forget himself and the rest

To fly over the earth and its people

And to bring people under their lands

The guilty are those who honour

The dishonour within themselves

Fearing the voices of truth

That a psychological disorder is ruling us.

Some bodies disappear

Some bodies remain behind bars

Some bodies spend their time in courts

To prove their right to remain as bodies

And their souls speak to us

To retain our right to be bodies

In this world of a dream of freedom

When a psychological disorder is ruling us.

This wind is here to blow

From which direction we do not know

The sky is just a horse ride

In the share markets of the global pockets.

Between the sheeps and shepherds

The grass should not be forgotten

A lightning from the heaven

Is the expectation of the sheeps.

For a simple black dot on a finger

Millions get ruined

For somebody’s need for power

Eyebrows raised are chopped

For the sake of a breathless nation.

A psychological disorder is ruling us

Defeating all our senses of sanity

Making us wonder

Whether we truly are the disorder.

K.P. Sasi is a writer, film maker and cartoonist

