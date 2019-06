The Gruesome Murder of a Toddler in Aligarh, Facts Must Come Out

To,

The murder of two and a half years old girl 6 days ago by some goons in Aligarh has shaken us all. It’s one of the heinous crimes of humanity. We commend the Police of Aligarh in acting swiftly and arresting the culprits. We hope that all the culprits will be brought to justice as soon as possible.

What is also unfortunate is that some right-wing groups are giving it a communal colour by spreading fake news. Despite Aligarh Police’s continuous campaign to counter the false news, some people are continuing to communalise the painful incident by spreading messages full of hatred through social media.

The attempt is to generate anger against the Muslim community because the culprit happens to come from this community and the victim is a Hindu girl. We believe that apart from punishing the culprits for their crime, it is also the responsibility of the police to stop attempts to fan communal sentiments. Messages on social media containing hatred as well as news from major media houses spreading false messages must be tracked and brought down. Till today, messages are being posted on social media with false information. This undercurrent if not dealt with on time may erupt communal violence.

We also would like to offer any cooperation you may need from us in countering attempts to counter communalism.

