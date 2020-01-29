Blossoming of Shaheen Bagh

The flowers blossom in the gardens of Shaheen Bagh

Lifting the spirits and releasing a fresh aroma

The air filled with the spirit of the republic

Bringing freshness in an environment filled with poison

Attracting pilgrims to this temple called Indian republic

Where devotees hold the sacred text called the constitution

And read out the prayer from the preamble

Perform a secular ritual of hoisting the flag

The garden filled with an echo chamber

Producing echoes called secular, socialist, democratic, republic

Filling the air with the positive vibrations of these words

And uplifting the mind, heart and the spirits in these extraordinary times

T H Sreerama is a poet and retired from Central Warehousing Corporation

