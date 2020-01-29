Blossoming of Shaheen Bagh

The flowers blossom in the gardens of Shaheen Bagh
Lifting the spirits and releasing a fresh aroma
The air filled with the spirit of the republic
Bringing freshness in an environment filled with poison
Attracting pilgrims to this temple called Indian republic
Where devotees hold the sacred text called the constitution
And read out the prayer from the preamble
Perform a secular ritual of hoisting the flag
The garden filled with an echo chamber
Producing echoes called secular, socialist, democratic, republic
Filling the air with the positive vibrations of these words
And uplifting the mind, heart and the spirits in these extraordinary times
T H Sreerama is a poet and retired from Central Warehousing Corporation
