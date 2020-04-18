Kashmiris: Whom to trust ?

The trust is the factor which makes one belief upon the things. The societal and political relations depend upon trust. It is a trust which makes societies, one man’s relationship with others possible. So we can infer that societies exist and get built upon trust. And if this very trust in any sphere of society loses grip whole society feels imbalanced. Once trust is lost be it of an individual or an institution. It is always difficult to regain and repose it in those to whom you lost trust. Now here in this world one will encounter the place or space with people, who shall have a distaste for politics. But it depends upon the conditions and situation people are surrounded by, that likely determine the kind of politics they are interested in. These are those very situations and conditions which state what kind of politics people trust and repose their trust in. It could be politics of governance or politics of resistance, the people chose in between keeping the very conditions in view they are gripped in. In respect of the state of Kashmir, it has remained boiling point since the partition of India (1947). From that very point, trust deficiency has crept in every sphere of state institutions. This deficiency set its progressive line when Maharaja decided the fate of a million Kashmiri people without concerning about their wishes and desires. This line was bequeathed by him to the successive forged and distrusted leaders, who cared well for the deficiency of trust more than their life. After Maharaja it was Sheikh Abdullah who did everything to put common people at stake for petty personal gains. Again the line of trust deficit was well served by the leader whom people believed as Messiah. Though how much one could be adept in his work as sheikh was, but one should know once this character of ‘trust deficit ‘ sets in. After him, it was Bakshi Ghulam Muhammad, who had been well nourished in trust breach character and tried his best to cultivate the same culture within people. He made them believe what they were not ready to believe and to worship what they used to think prohibited. As he was well nourished in trust breach character, he did his best to corrupt every sphere of the state. And he was very much successful in doing so, as he was having at his disposal all the elements of suppressing the resister to “distrusted political structure”. What was a coincidence for them that they were ruling majority of people who had absorbed themselves in the culture of distrust believers? Subsequently, it was G.M Sadiq who did the remaining work and his successors strengthened his resolve. When Shiekh Abdullah again came to power, for his power craze and personal gain he openly used the governing political space to sacrifice the aspirations of millions.

The term trust deficit we have used is well suitable because these trust breached leaders have left no stone unturned to play with the genuine issue of Kashmir. That was and is to ask the people of Kashmir which way to go. They just play the game of good governance of road, electricity and water. But they forget that good governance means the satisfaction of people. And here in Kashmir people know it very well the road that in other nations is a sign of progress. Here it is the sign of progress in killing common masses. Here in Kashmir, one doesn’t know while walking the road whether he can make his back home or not. The construction of new roads is not the issue but it reflects the issue is something else. Now the issue of electricity it is the weapon of electricity that has been used for his torture from the last six decades without reasons. However, now he can believe the same electricity could bring his aspiring wish of a genuine issue to a conclusion.

The issue of water is with the same problems as it has also been used as a political weapon to suppress the political voice of Kashmiris. All these issues used by good governance speakers are meant to be fool people rather speak for the real issue of Kashmir. As the trust which was reposed once by people in these forged leaders has made people think that only space which is theirs, it is the space of resistance. Whoever thinks contrary is liable to lose the ground of reputation within the eyes of those Kashmiri people who are still alive. As the recently new weapon of forgery used by PDP was of going and solace the wounds of those who suffered during 2010 under the old age regime of cruelty. What happened under their regime the situation worsened to an extreme? Not only people were put to death and but a large number of them were tortured, maimed and blinded. This is what all the good governance stands here for. This is why people show distaste for such kind of space. It is irony even on simple issues like employment people are not asked about.

The new job policy which was heavily rejected and protested by, even then the governing space acted like deaf. It is from the last 70 years that distrust and trust deficit has reached such a level not an inch of space has been left for trust. It clearly indicates that the real issue of Kashmir was put at stake for just petty gains and interests. So if really one wishes to do something for the sake of Kashmiris, he should absorb and live with their sentiments. Rather he should use the space which has been used to suppress this sentiment. It is the space of governance which has shattered the dream of million Kashmiris. Because of bad leadership even after 70 years Kashmiris are still waiting for good governance. There is a need to fill this gulf between common masses and leaders. It would be better to end this long drama of forgery and distrust.

Firdous Hameed Parey, Research Scholar Aligarh Muslim University

firdousham@gmail.com

