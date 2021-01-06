Scrap the “Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance” Immediately

At the age of 18, we can vote for our councilors, MLAs, MPs. At 18, we decide who will make and implement policies that affect us, our loved ones, our community, our country. At 18, we are supposed to be mature enough to responsibly exercise our voting rights.
However, whether at the age of 18 or at the age of 50, we are not allowed to decide our romantic partners or who to marry. We are not allowed to have friendships and romantic relationships with people of `the other’ religion, caste, ethnicity, genders, sexualities.
If a Hindu woman chooses a Muslim man as her romantic partner, it is considered a crime in society and if they marry and the woman converts to Muslim religion, it is assumed that the Muslim man has forced her for conversion. In inter-faith and also in inter-caste marriages, it is taken for granted that the other person is bound to cheat you or dupe you and that the person you have chosen to be your partner has some wicked, ulterior motive to `make’ you fall in love.
In homo-erotic romantic relationships, often we hear how lesbian couples are being tortured by biological family, community and the police often acting on behalf of the family. Lesbian women, gay men, trans persons face severe repression at home for transgressing gender norms, aspiring for intimate and social lives beyond the compulsory Brahmanical hetero-normative family system. Many of us have similar painful and traumatic experiences.
`The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020’ passed on 27th November 2020, seeks to sanction the violence committed by family-religion-communities on people who transgress boundaries of religion, caste, gender and sexuality in choosing romantic partners.
This Ordinance is simultaneously an attack on any person who wishes to change her religion. According to the Act, every conversion is illegal. The conversion requires the prior sanction from the District Magistrate. The Ordinance also says that `reconversion’ to a person’s previous religion is not illegal even if done forcibly. This is the gateway to what is termed `ghar wapasi’.
Over the last few years, the Hindu right-wing groups and right-wing led governments have accelerated their attempts at whipping up paranoia about inter-faith romantic relationships. They deliberately call it ‘love-jihad’, equating the Muslim lover with terrorism, while there have been no incidence or statistics that even the right-wing gangs or governments have been able to furnish.
On the other hand there are innumerable instances where the State and community have wrongfully assaulted adult couples when they engaged in inter-faith romances and marriages. Local panchayats have even put young couples to death for transgressing community norms. Most recently in the Shefin Jahan case, 2018, where finally the Supreme Court held that right to change faith is fundamental right of choice and also observed that consent of the family, community, clan is not necessary once the two adult individuals agree to enter a romantic partnership.
The UP ordinance is a direct threat to the right to privacy of an individual, a citizen. By making it mandatory to publicly inform the District Magistrate and being subject to the role of police enquiry and subsequent investigations, the BJP-led government in UP is depriving citizens of not only personal autonomy but also freedom of choice in case of intimate relationships and religion. By making inter-faith marriages and any religious conversion a public matter to be sanctioned by the State, the Government is directly entering personal lives of individuals and also controlling the social, cultural and political aspirations of people.
Conversions from one religion to another cannot be a matter of administrative and public scrutiny. It violates Articles 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution that protects right to Life and Personal Liberty and freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion. By impeding on these fundamental rights the State is attacking self determination of people. This law is against the belief, spirit and political will of the Dalit and Ambedkarite communities, where religious conversion to Buddhism is a common practice. The mass conversion of Valmiki community to Buddhism in Ghaziabad, protesting the gang rape in Hathras stands in direct contradiction of the law.
Why is it that those in authority and with power hate love so fiercely? Why are they full of mistrust in matters of the heart? It is notions of Hindu supremacy that foster and promote politics of hatred. It takes for granted that a Muslim is a second class citizen in India, as is evident in the imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act last year. We witnessed the repression unleashed on those who stood up to defy these draconian measures that are aimed to take away rights of citizenship from thousands and thousands of Indians. The UP Ordinance is yet another control mechanism to target the Muslim community, which is being unleashed everyday, ironically even when the two people getting married are both Muslims. Merely because there is this weapon available to terrorize a community.
Who are these forces that claim to patronize and protect women while pitting communities against each other? The BJP led Indian State through the Triple Talaaq Act, have been trying to infantilize the Muslim woman, now through the UP Ordinance it is infantilizing the Hindu woman. Instead of giving the power of going to the court only to the `aggrieved’ woman, the Ordinance in fact also allows her parents, siblings etc. to complaint against the man concerned, which is open to serious abuse, in cases of consensual relations between the man and the woman. Where is women’s fundamental right and autonomy to choose and decide her intimate, social and political life? This Ordinance propagates the idea that women are properties of communities and that particular religious-caste community can only control women’s sexuality, desires and aspirations. It takes away the fundamental right of autonomy as a human being to decide about one’s own life. It puts in danger the lives of young women and men. It is likely to be replicated in many other states, if not opposed by the youth and other sensible people.
This Ordinance and many other similar Acts in other states are threatening to erase the small and big achievements of the women’s movements and human rights movements. They are actually seeking to reverse whatever forward steps our society has been able to take in the last decades. The women’s movement, while welcoming the Special Marriage Act, that enables inter-faith marriages, has also critiqued its requirement of publicly displaying the names and photographs of the couple 30 days prior to the marriage. It is this requirement that has made interfaith young couples vulnerable when right-wing love-haters swoop down upon young couples.
We are witnessing increasing moral policing, humiliation and violence by right wing vigilante groups like the ABVP, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on young people in parks, streets, public places in the city and in villages, on Valentine ’s Day and other social events. The Kiss of Love protests, 2014 originated out of attack and public shaming of a young couple in a park at Kozhikodi, Kerala. The deployment of anti-Romeo Squads in 2018 were but a frantic move of the BJP- led Government to control autonomy, sexuality , mobility of anyone and particularly young people. The UP ordinance clearly gives license to communities, clans, families and most importantly self-appointed right wing groups to launch mob attacks on young people, restrict mobility of women, and intervene in their friendships and relationships.
As feminists who have been challenging Brahmanical, hetero-normative family structures, who have been fighting against communalism, caste-patriarchy for many decades now we strongly challenge the authoritarianism of the Indian State to pass an Ordinance which takes away fundamental human right and dignity. We defy such patriarchal dictatorship of the Hindu right-wing state that imagines that it can control Hindu, Muslim, other minority communities, oppressed castes, women, queer and trans* persons by the passing of such retrogressive laws. Let us resist the assault on our fundamental right to decide who we love and who we marry, whether to live in wedlock or outside. Let us be free to love. Let us not allow them to control our emotions, our passion, our desires, our sexuality. Every step we take today is a step towards a society of our own making where there is dignity for all.
Organisations supporting the Statement
|Sl No
|Organisations
|1
|Aaghaz
|2
|Adivasi Adhikar Manch
|3
|Ahalya, West Bengal
|4
|Akshara Women’s Resource Centre
|5
|All India Democratic Women’s Asso.
|6
|All India Kishan Mazdoor Sabha
|7
|All India Peoples Science Network
|8
|All India Progressive Women’s Asso.
|9
|AITUC
|10
|Ambedkarite Queer Feminist
Resource Group
|11
|Anandi, Gujarat
|12
|ANHAD
|13
|Arman Foundation
|14
|Association of People for
Democratic Rights
|15
|Astitwa Samajik Sansthan
|16
|Awaz e Niswan
|17
|Bargi Bandh Visrhapit Evam
Parbhavit Sangh
|18
|Bebaak Collective
|19
|Bekhauf Azaadi, Chandigarh
|20
|Bohra Youth Association
|21
|Buniyaad
|22
|Chai Bagan Sangram Samiti
|23
|Chattisgarh mahila adhikar manch/
Mahila mukti morcha
|24
|Counsel for Social Development
Hyderabad
|25
|Deeprekha Organisation
|26
|Delhi Solidarity Group
|27
|DHANAK
|28
|Eastern India Cinematographer’s
Association
|29
|Eklavya Foundation
|30
|Ektara Collective
|31
|Feminism dot comm
|32
|Feminists in Resistance, Kolkata
|33
|Food Sovereignty Alliance
|34
|Forum against Oppression of Women
|35
|Forum for Justice and Peace
|36
|GASS (Odissa)
|37
|Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan
|38
|Gramyo Resource Centre for Women
|39
|Groundxero
|40
|How India Lives
|41
|Human rights and law defenders
|42
|Hyderabad for Feminism
|43
|Indian Christian Women’s Movement
|44
|Indian Federation of Trade Unions
|45
|Indian Association of Lawyers
|46
|Ishq Par Zor Nahi
|47
|Jalpaiguri Uttarayan
|48
|Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Chhattisgarh
|49
|JCor West india
|50
|Jharkhand Nagarik Prayas
|51
|Jhatkaa. Org
|52
|JSA Mumbai
|53
|Justice and Peace for All
|54
|Kabir Mandli
|55
|Kalrav
|56
|Kandeer Kolkata
|57
|Karnataka Janashakti
|58
|Kisan Sangharsh Samiti
|59
|Lepra Society
|60
|Locost
|61
|Lokanche Dost, Maharashtra
|62
|Madhya Pradesh Mahila Manch
|63
|Maharashtra Mahila Parishad
|64
|Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch
|65
|Mahila Yuva Adhikar Manch
|66
| Maitree – a network of women’s rights
organizations and individuals in
West Bengal
|67
|Majlis
|68
|Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti, Guwahati
|69
|Mimansha
|70
|MKSS
|71
|Muktivadi Ekta Morcha
|72
|Muktiyaan Loksanskrutik Sangathana
|73
|Mulnivasi Student and Youth Front, Odissa
|74
|Muskaan Sansthya
|75
|Muslim Satyoshodhak Mandal
|76
|National Alliance of People’s Movements
|77
|NAPM Yuva Samvad
|78
|Nari Chetana, West Bengal
|79
|Narmada Bachao Andolan
|80
|National Confederation of
Human Rights Organisations
|81
|National Federation for Indian Women
|82
|NAWF
|83
|North East Student Federation
|84
|Parcham Collective
|85
|Parwaa
|86
|PAX Society
|87
|People’s Film Collective
|88
|People’s Movement against UAPA
|89
|Peoples Union of Democratic Rights
|90
|People’s Union of Civil Liberties
|91
|Philanthropic Initiatives
|92
|Pinjra Tod
|93
|Platform for Social Justice
|94
|Prabodhan Yuva Sangh, Mumbai
|95
|PRADAN
|96
|Presentation Sisters
|97
|Progressive India Collective
|98
|Punjab Women Collective
|99
|Right to Food Campaign
|100
|Rihai Manch
|101
|Rubi Social Welfare Society
|102
|Rural Welfare Society
|103
|Sachetana
|104
|Saheli Women’s Resource Centre
|105
|Saajhi Duniya
|106
|Sambhaavna
|107
|Samajwadi Jan Parishad
|108
|Sanatkada
|109
|Shahari Mazdoor Sangathan
|110
|Shaheen Womens Resource and
Welfare Association
|111
|S. J. V. Foundation
|112
|Shramajibi Mahila Samiti
|113
|Shramik Mukti Dal
|114
|Socialist Party
|115
|South India AIDS Action Program
|116
|Sromojibi Nari Mancha
|117
|Stree Mukti Sangathana
|118
|Swaraj India
|119
|Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender
Samiti
|120
|Third World People’s Alliance
|121
|TISS Queer Collective
|122
|TUCI
|123
|United Women’s Solidarity Network
|124
|Vanangana
|125
|Vidrohi Mahila Manch
|126
|Vimala Vikas Kendra
|127
|Where are the Women
|128
|Women against Sexual Violence and
State Repression
|129
|Youth Group Bhopal
|130
|Youth Ki Awaz
|131
|Yukrand
|132
|Zalkari Foundation
|133
|Zubaan
Individual Signatories
|Sl No.
|Names
|1
|A J Jawad
|2
|A. B. Remedios
|3
|A. Ghose
|4
|Aakshi Sinha
|5
|Aaloka Kanhere
|6
|Aalokakan
|7
|Aanchal Sodhani
|8
|Aarti
|9
|Aarti Sethi
|10
|Aasiya Jaffar
|11
|Abdul Azeez M
|12
|Abdul rahim
|13
|Abha Bhaiya
|14
|Abhishek Bhattacharya
|15
|Abhishek Shah
|16
|Abinash
|17
|Adiba Saher
|18
|Aditi
|19
|Aditi Deshpande
|20
|Aditi Mehta
|21
|Adv Charles DSa
|22
|Advaita Marathe
|23
|Afreen Khan
|24
|Afzal Ansari
|25
|Ahana Maitra
|26
|Aishwarya
|27
|Ajit Kumar Meher
|28
|Akanksha Sharma
|29
|Akanksha Tyagi
|30
|Akram Husain
|31
|Akshay Gouri
|32
|Alena
|33
|Alex
|34
|Alka Hingorani
|35
|Aloka kujur
|36
|Alpha Toppo
|37
|Altaf Ahmed
|38
|Ambika
|39
|Amit Bhaduri
|40
|Amit Lahiri
|41
|Amita
|42
|Amita De
|43
|Amita Pitre
|44
|Amitabh Srivastava
|45
|Amitabha Basu
|46
|Ammu Abraham
|47
|Amod
|48
|Amreen Begum
|49
|Amrita
|50
|Amrita Chakraborti
|51
|Amrita Chhachhi
|52
|Amrita De
|53
|Amrita H
|54
|Anamul Haque
|55
|Anand Jaiswal
|56
|Anandini Dar
|57
|Ananya Chakraborti
|58
|Ananya Sharma
|59
|Anchita Ghatak
|60
|Ancy Alex
|61
|Anghrija Chakraborty
|62
|Ania Loomba
|63
|Anil Varghese
|64
|Animesh Das
|65
|Anindarupa
|66
|Anindita Bakshi
|67
|Anindya Sinha
|68
|Aniruddha Ghosh
|69
|Anita gari
|70
|Anita Pal
|71
|Anita Uikey
|72
|Anjali Monteiro
|73
|Anjali Noronha
|74
|Anjana Mangalagiri
|75
|Anjum Parekh
|76
|Anjum parveen
|77
|Ankana Das
|78
|Ankit Das
|79
|Ankit Jha
|80
|Ankita C
|81
|Ankul baeonia
|82
|Ankur Pandey
|83
|Annu
|84
|Anoushka Kurien
|85
|Ansari Najmussaher
|86
|Ansari Quresha
|87
|Ansari Raziya
|88
|Anshu
|89
|Anshumali Ashish
|90
|Anshuman Singh
|91
|Antonio Rodrigues
|92
|Anu Salelkar
|93
|Anubha Rastogi
|94
|Anuj
|95
|Anupama Potluri
|96
|Anupriya
|97
|Anuradha
|98
|Anuradha Banerji
|99
|Anuradha Boonlis
|100
|Anuradha Kapoor
|101
|Anurag Kashyap
|102
|Anusha Khan
|103
|Anushka
|104
|Anushree Jairath
|105
|Aparna Sen
|106
|Apeksha
|107
|Apphia Ruth D’souza
|108
|Apurba Roy
|109
|Aqseer Sodhi
|110
|Aquila Khan
|111
|Aravinda P
|112
|Archana
|113
|Archana Ghangrekar
|114
|Archna Purviya
|115
|Ardhendu Sen
|116
|Arijit Hazra
|117
|Arjun Sengupta
|118
|Armin
|119
|Arnab Sengupta
|120
|Arpita Bohra
|121
|Arpita Jaya
|122
|Arun Agnihotri
|123
|Aruna Castelino
|124
|Aruna Gnanadason
|125
|Aruna Roy
|126
|Arundhati Dhuru
|127
|Arundhati Sen
|128
|Arvind narrain
|129
|Asfia
|130
|Asha Achuthan
|131
|Asha Mishra
|132
|Asha Sharma
|133
|Ashfaque E.J
|134
|Ashley
|135
|Ashley L Cohen
|136
|Asif Iqbal
|137
|Asma
|138
|Asmi
|139
|Atrey Bhargava
|140
|Avadh Bihari
|141
|Avijit solanki
|142
|Avinash Singh
|143
|Avni
|144
|Ayon Chakraborty
|145
|Aysha
|146
|Babita
|147
|Baljeet
|148
|BANKU Bihari Lahiri
|149
|Basudev Mookerjea
|150
|BBG Tilak
|151
|Benedicta Mary
|152
|Bhabesh Chanrabarti
|153
|Bhala Chandra Shadangi
|154
|Bhalachandra Shadangi
|155
|Bharti
|156
|Bhaswati
|157
|Bhavya
|158
|Bijan Ray
|159
|Bijaya Biswal
|160
|Bina Fernandez
|161
|Bindhulakshmi Pattadath
|162
|Bipin Kumar
|163
|Biswajit K Bora
|164
|Biswapriys kanungo
|165
|Bittu K
|166
|Bizeth Banerjee
|167
|Bobby Ramakant
|168
|Bolan Gangopadhyay
|169
|Brajesh
|170
|Brenda Menezes
|171
|Brinelle D’souza
|172
|Bryce D’Silva
|173
|Bushara
|174
|C COELHO
|175
|Cecilia Soares
|176
|Chandana Mitra
|177
|Chandrama Basu
|178
|ChandramouliMajumder
|179
|Charles Sequeira
|180
|Charu Gargi
|181
|Chattisgarh mahila adhikar manch
|182
|Chayanika Shah
|183
|Chennaiah P
|184
|Chhaya Datar
|185
|Chinu Srinivasan
|186
|Chitransh Daswani
|187
|Chitrorath Guha
|188
|Chittaroopa Palit
|189
|Christina
|190
|Christina Mary
|191
|Christy Nag
|192
|Chun kapur
|193
|Cleo Braganza
|194
|Clotilde Meunier
|195
|CLOVIS GONSALVES
|196
|D P Mehrotra
|197
|Damini Mishra
|198
|Daniel
|199
|Deba Ranjan
|200
|DEBADRITA SAHA
|201
|Debarati
|202
|Debarati Goswami
|203
|Debarghya Bandyopadhyay
|204
|Debasish Nandy
|205
|Debasish sarkar
|206
|Debdoot Dey
|207
|Debjani Bhattacharyya
|208
|Debosree Bagchi
|209
|Deepika Joshi
|210
|Deepika Sondhi
|211
|Deepika Tandon
|212
|Denzil Fernandes
|213
|Dev Desai
|214
|Devi Yesodharan
|215
|Devika
|216
|Devyani Umale
|217
|Dewal
|218
|Dhiman
|219
|Dhruvin
|220
|Diamond Oberoi
|221
|Diana Charles
|222
|Dimple Oberoi Vahali
|223
|Dipali Bhattacharya
|224
|Dipshikha Vaishnav
|225
|Dipta Bhog
|226
|Dipti Kharude
|227
|Ditilekha
|228
|Divya
|229
|Divya Dhurve
|230
|Dolly
|231
|Dolon Ganguly
|232
|Dr Ajita
|233
|Dr Anirban Basu
|234
|Dr Anirban Basu
|235
|Dr Gertrude Dsouza
|236
|Dr P A Azeez
|237
|Dr Ravi Shukla
|238
|Dr Sandeep Pandey
|239
|Dr Shakeel
|240
|Dr Sunilam
|241
|Dr V Rukmini Rao
|242
|Dr Yasmeen Lukmani
|243
|Dr. Amar Jesani
|244
|Dr. Shamsuddin Tamboli
|245
|Dyuti A
|246
|Elizabeth Cobbs
|247
|Ernesto Noronha
|248
|Faris
|249
|Farzana shaikh
|250
|Flavia Agnes
|251
|Flaviaagnes@gm
|252
|Fowzia Fathima
|253
|Gabriele Dietrich
|254
|Gabbu Dhurve
|255
|Gangadharan Menon
|256
|Gargi Banerjee
|257
|Gausiya Mirza
|258
|Geeta dhurve
|259
|Geeta K
|260
|Geeta oza
|261
|Geeta Seshu
|262
|Geeta Thatra
|263
|Geetha Hariharan
|264
|Gitanjali
|265
|Gitanjali Joshua
|266
|Gladys M Dsouza
|267
|Gopal MS
|268
|Govind Desai
|269
|Gudavarthy Vijay
|270
|Gulab pasha
|271
|Gulabchand shailoo
|272
|Gurinder Singh
|273
|Hamza Shaikh
|274
|Haneefa Bee
|275
|Harsh Kapoor
|276
|Harsha Adarkar
|277
|Harsha Tiwary
|278
|Hassath
|279
|Heman
|280
|Himani Upadhyaya
|281
|Hina khan
|282
|Honey Bhatt
|283
|Honey oberoi
|284
|Hozefa Ujjaini
|285
|Ibrar
|286
|Indira C
|287
|Indranil Chattopadhya
|288
|Iqra Khan
|289
|Ira Sen
|290
|Irene Daniel
|291
|Irtiqua Ali
|292
|Isaac
|293
|Isha Badkas
|294
|Ishani K B
|295
|Ishu Jaiswal
|296
|Jag Narayan Mahto
|297
|Jagdish Patel
|298
|Jahangir Hossain
|299
|Jameela Nishat
|300
|James Regina c. dabhi
|301
|Jashodhara Dasgupta
|302
|Jashwant Singh Chaudhary
|303
|Jasveen Jairath
|304
|Jay Deshmukh
|305
|Jaya Dubey nee Dixit
|306
|Jaya Menon
|307
|Jaya Sagade
|308
|Jayasree Subramanian
|309
|Jayesh
|310
|Jayesh Chimantwar Nikhat
|311
|Jean Saldanha
|312
|Jeroo Mulla
|313
|Jhelum
|314
|Jhum Jhum Sarkar
|315
|Jinat Rehena Islam
|316
|Jishnu Dasgupta
|317
|Joby Joseph
|318
|Jogin Sengupta
|319
|Joseph Salve
|320
|Joyanti Sen
|321
|Jyoti Mhapsekar
|322
|K.Anita
|323
|K.Devaki
|324
|K.Pooja
|325
|Kabir
|326
|Kahani
|327
|Kahkashan
|328
|Kajahussain
|329
|Kajri Babbat
|330
|Kakali Bhattacherjee
|331
|Kalpana A
|332
|Kalpana Kannabiran
|333
|KALYANI MENON SEN
|334
|Kamal
|335
|Kamaxi Bhate
|336
|Kamayani Bali Mahabal
|337
|Kaneez Fathima
|338
|Kaniska
|339
|Kareena
|340
|Karen Gabriel
|341
|Kartikey Atri
|342
|Kartikeya Bhatotia
|343
|Karuna
|344
|Kausar ansari
|345
|Kaushik Bhattacharya
|346
|Kavita Bajeli-Datt
|347
|Kavita Durve
|348
|Kavita Krishnan
|349
|Kavita Srivastava
|350
|Kavita Suresh
|351
|Kavita Tanejajhalla
|352
|Kbandyo@gmail.com
|353
|Ketan Jain
|354
|Khairunisha
|355
|Khawla Zainab
|356
|Khushboo Jain
|357
|Khushi
|358
|Kiran
|359
|Koel Chatterji
|360
|koustav de
|361
|KoyelM
|362
|Kranti Jejurkar
|363
|Kripa
|364
|krishanu banerjer
|365
|Krishna Shree
|366
|Kusum Tripathi
|367
|Lalita Ramdas
|368
|Lara Jesani
|369
|Lata
|370
|Laxmi Murthy
|371
|Likla Lall
|372
|Lingam Nageswara rao
|373
|Lisa Pires
|374
|Lokesh
|375
|Lokesh Malti Prakash
|376
|M P Terence Samuel
|377
|Madhavi Kuckreja
|378
|Madhu dhurve
|379
|Madhuchhanda Karlekar
|380
|Madhumita Das
|381
|Madhumita Dutta
|382
|Mahesh
|383
|Mahua Bhattacharya
|384
|Maimoona Mollah
|385
|Maitrayee P
|386
|Malavika Rajkotia
|387
|Malay Mukherjee
|388
|Malobika
|389
|Malvika Gupta
|390
|Mamta Singh
|391
|Manish Deshpan
|392
|Manisha Gupte
|393
|Manisha Tulpule
|394
|Manju
|395
|Manna Chaudhuri
|396
|Manthan Gurung
|397
|Manu
|398
|Marcia DCunha
|399
|Mary John
|400
|Mary Mendes
|401
|Mausumi Manna
|402
|Maya
|403
|Md Aamir Khan
|404
|Md Maksud Lam
|405
|Meena G
|406
|Meena Gopal
|407
|Meena Saraswathi Seshu
|408
|Meenakshy Minood
|409
|Meera Sanghamitra
|410
|Meera Ugra
|411
|Megha Ginnare
|412
|Megha Pansare
|413
|Megha Sheth
|414
|Meghana Singh
|415
|Mehul singh
|416
|Melvin Chagas Silva
|417
|Merlyn Dsa
|418
|Michael Noronha
|419
|Milind Bhawar
|420
|Mitaja Chakraborty
|421
|Mitali Srivastava
|422
|Mithun
|423
|Mithun Pramanik
|424
|Mohamed Haneef
|425
|Mohammad Nawazuddin
|426
|Mohammed Faisal
|427
|Mohd. Jamil Akhtar Shaikh
|428
|Molshri Singh
|429
|Monabaghmare
|430
|Mou Nandi
|431
|Moushumi Basu
|432
|Mousumi Bilkis
|433
|Moutuli Nag Sarkar
|434
|Mrittika Biswas
|435
|Mubasshira Qureshi
|436
|Mukta Srivastava
|437
|Muniza Khan
|438
|Muniza Khan
|439
|Mustaqeem Khan
|440
|N Sridevi
|441
|Nabarun
|442
|Nabil Patel
|443
|Nachiket Shankar
|444
|Nagmani Rao
|445
|Nalini Nayak
|446
|Namrata
|447
|Namrota Purakayastha
|448
|Nandini Nayak
|449
|Nandini Rao
|450
|Nandita Narain
|451
|Nandita Sinha
|452
|Naren Hoovinakatte
|453
|Naseem Qadeer
|454
|Nasim
|455
|Nasir Tyabji
|456
|Nasreen Fazalbhoy
|457
|Nasreen syed
|458
|Natasha Badhwar
|459
|Naushad
|460
|Navin dev himdhar
|461
|Navnath Ananda Bolke
|462
|Neela Limaye
|463
|Neela Limaye
|464
|Neelam Borkar
|465
|Neeta Kolhatkar
|466
|Neeta Ratwani
|467
|Neha
|468
|Neves Sinari
|469
|Nidhi Pal
|470
|Nidhi Trivedi
|471
|Nidhin Joseph
|472
|Niharika
|473
|Nikhat fatima
|474
|Nikhat Sayyed
|475
|Nikita Sud
|476
|Nilima Dutta
|477
|Niloufer Bhagwat
|478
|Nimisha agarwal
|479
|Nisha Biswas
|480
|Nishi
|481
|Nitika
|482
|Nitya Vasudevan
|483
|Nivedita
|484
|Noorsaba Khan
|485
|Om Prakash Singh
|486
|Padma D
|487
|Padmaja Shae
|488
|Padmini Smetacek
|489
|Padmini Smetacek
|490
|Padmini Smetacek
|491
|Pallav
|492
|Pamela Philipose
|493
|Pamela Philipose
|494
|Panchali Kar
|495
|Parigya Sharma
|496
|Partha Chakrabartty
|497
|Partha Chatterjee
|498
|Partha Sarathi Moulik
|499
|Parveez Asghar
|500
|Pasko Lobo
|501
|Payal Mangla
|502
|People’s Union for Democratic Rights
|503
|Persis Ginwalla
|504
|Peter Birke
|505
|Peter Sequeira
|506
|Peter Sequeira
|507
|Pia S Ahmad
|508
|Piku
|509
|Piku
|510
|Piku
|511
|Pk Satish
|512
|Pooja Priyamvada
|513
|Pooja singh
|514
|Poonam Batra
|515
|Poorva Rajaram
|516
|Poushali Basak
|517
|Prabir Ray
|518
|Prachi Khandeparkar
|519
|Prafulla
|520
|Pragati Kulkarni
|521
|Pragya Basak
|522
|Prajit K. Basu
|523
|Prakash
|524
|Prakriti
|525
|Pramod Gupta
|526
|Pranay
|527
|Prasanna Marathe
|528
|Prasanta Kumar Ganguly
|529
|Prasenjit Sarkhel
|530
|Pratiksha Manvatkar
|531
|Pratikshya Priyadarshini
|532
|Preeti
|533
|Prem Prakash Verma
|534
|Premilla DCruz
|535
|Prerna Mishra
|536
|Pritha
|537
|Priti Dubey
|538
|Priya kaithwas
|539
|Priyadarshini Chitrangada
|540
|Priyanka
|541
|Priyanka
|542
|Priyanka Deore
|543
|Priyanka Gaikwad
|544
|Priyanka Ishwari
|545
|Prof Roop Rekha Verma
|546
|Prof.Mohan Rao
|547
|Puneet Padwar
|548
|Punya Bakshi
|549
|Pushpa
|550
|Putul
|551
|Putul Sathe
|552
|Pyoli
|553
|Qudsiya Contractor
|554
|Rachana Mudraboyina
|555
|radha holla
|556
|Radha Khan
|557
|Ragini Lalit
|558
|Rahee S G
|559
|Rahim Contractor
|560
|Rahul
|561
|Rahul Jayaram
|562
|Rahul Jayaram
|563
|RAJ KUMAR SINHA
|564
|Rajaraman
|565
|Rajashri Dasgupta
|566
|Rajeev R Singh
|567
|Rajeev Yadav
|568
|Rajeev Yadav
|569
|Rajeev Yadav
|570
|Rajesh Ramakrishnan
|571
|Rajkumar
|572
|Rajni
|573
|Rajni Nair
|574
|Raju Bagmai
|575
|Ram
|576
|Ram Puniyani
|577
|Rana Roy
|578
|Rani
|579
|Ranjana Kanhere
|580
|Ranjana Padhi
|581
|Ranjana Singh
|582
|Ranjit Sur
|583
|Ranjita Biswas
|584
|Rashme Sehgal
|585
|Rati Sawhney
|586
|Rati Sawhney
|587
|RatiRaoE.
|588
|Ravi Duggal
|589
|Ravi rathore
|590
|Ravi Verma
|591
|Reena Mohan
|592
|Rehana Adeeb
|593
|Rema Kandaramath
|594
|Renuka Saroha
|595
|Reshma
|596
|Richa Rastogi
|597
|Rinchin
|598
|Rishika Jain
|599
|Rita Pinto
|600
|Ritajyoti Bandyopadhyay
|601
|Ritu dangi
|602
|Ritu dangi
|603
|Ritwik
|604
|Ritwik Sharma
|605
|Riya Parikh
|606
|Rohan
|607
|Rohan Dominic Mathews
|608
|Rohini Hensman
|609
|Rohit Kumar
|610
|Rosey
|611
|Roshni Chattopadhyay
|612
|Rubeena
|613
|Rubina Patel
|614
|Rudrashis
|615
|Runu Chakraborty
|616
|Rwitika
|617
|S Dutta
|618
|S. Durga Bhavani
|619
|S.Archana
|620
|Saba
|621
|Saba nalband
|622
|Sabah Khan
|623
|Sabina Sarkar
|624
|sabira
|625
|Sachin Bhagat
|626
|Sachin Shrivastava
|627
|Sadaf Jafar
|628
|Sadhna Arya
|629
|Sadique Qureshi
|630
|Sadiya Shaikh
|631
|Sagari R Ramdas
|632
|Sagnik Yadaw
|633
|Sahanara khatun
|634
|Sajha Kadam
|635
|Sajjad
|636
|Sakshi
|637
|Salim
|638
|Sam
|639
|Sam venkat khan
|640
|Sameer D Shaikh
|641
|Samina Sheikh
|642
|Samir Dubey
|643
|Samita Purviya
|644
|Sampurna
|645
|Samyuktha
|646
|Sana Huque
|647
|Sancharini
|648
|Sanchita Ali
|649
|Sanchita Mukherjee
|650
|Sandesh Gaikwad
|651
|Sandhya gokhale
|652
|Sandhya panaskar
|653
|Sandhya Phafke
|654
|Sanjay sejkar
|655
|Sanjay Singhvi
|656
|Sanjib Kumar Mukhopadhyay
|657
|Sankar Das
|658
|Sannuthi Suresh
|659
|Sanober Keshwaar
|660
|Santana Pereira
|661
|Santanu Chacraverti
|662
|Sapna
|663
|Sarbajit Sen
|664
|Sarika Shrivastava
|665
|Sarmishtha Biswas
|666
|Saroj Rani
|667
|Saswati Ghosh
|668
|Satabdi Das
|669
|Satyaki Banerjee
|670
|Saumya
|671
|Saumya Agarwal
|672
|Savitri Medhatul
|673
|Seema
|674
|Seema Marmath
|675
|Seena Kappiri
|676
|Seethlakshmi
|677
|Shabana Hoque
|678
|Shabana Khan
|679
|Shabana sayed
|680
|Shabbir
|681
|Shabina Bee
|682
|Shabina Mumtaz
|683
|Shabnam Hashmi
|684
|Shadab Jahan
|685
|Shahana Bhattacharya
|686
|Shaheda Begum
|687
|Shaheena Sheikh
|688
|Shahina Sheikh
|689
|Shailesh Kintsugi
|690
|Shailesh Nagar
|691
|Shailza
|692
|Shalini
|693
|Shalini Gera
|694
|Shals Mahajan
|695
|Shama Angelina
|696
|Shama Angelina Chatterjee
|697
|Sharanya
|698
|sharda ugra
|699
|sharmila
|700
|sharmila purkayastha
|701
|Sharmistha Choudhury
|702
|Sharvari Deshpande
|703
|Shashikala
|704
|Shayoni Mehta
|705
|Sheba Chhachhi
|706
|Shefali
|707
|Shehla Rashid
|708
|Shikha Patnaik
|709
|Shilpa Krishnan
|710
|Shilpa Phadke
|711
|Shilpi
|712
|Shiraz bulsara prabhu
|713
|Shireen Azam
|714
|Shireen Elavia
|715
|Shiva S
|716
|Shiva Shankar
|717
|Shivani
|718
|Shivani Taneja
|719
|Shobha Shukla
|720
|Shraddha
|721
|Shraddha Ghumre
|722
|Shreekumar
|723
|Shruti Ganapatye
|724
|Shubhamoy
|725
|Shubhangi
|726
|Shubhangi Singh
|727
|Shuchita
|728
|Shweta Damle
|729
|Siddharth K J
|730
|Simon Alvarez Belon
|731
|simon lobo
|732
|Simran
|733
|Sister Leena
|734
|Sitamsini
|735
|Smalshe
|736
|Smita Roy
|737
|Smriti Nevatia
|738
|Smrutirekha Sahu
|739
|SnehaJanaki
|740
|Snehal Shah
|741
|Sohini Banerjee
|742
|Solidarity Centre
|743
|Soma Marik
|744
|Sonia Rashid
|745
|Sonya F Paul
|746
|Soumik Nandy Majumdar
|747
|Soumilee Dasgupta
|748
|Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
|749
|Sourashmi
|750
|Sowmya Dechamma C C
|751
|Sr. Saroj Kumari
|752
|Srabasti Majumdar
|753
|Srinivasan Neralla
|754
|Srishti Lakhotia
|755
|Sruti
|756
|Stella Baltazar
|757
|Subhrajit Chowdhury
|758
|Sudha
|759
|Sudha N
|760
|Sudhakars Chavan
|761
|Sudipta Chakraborty
|762
|Sugoutam Ghosh
|763
|Suhail Kazi
|764
|Suhas Kolhekar
|765
|Sujata Gothoskar
|766
|Sujata Madhok
|767
|Sujata Patel
|768
|Sujata Raghavan
|769
|Sujata Sahani
|770
|Sujato Bhadra
|771
|Sukruthi
|772
|Sultana Begum
|773
|Sumer Sharma
|774
|Sumit
|775
|Sunesh Janve
|776
|Supriya
|777
|Supriya Jan
|778
|Surabhi
|779
|Surabhi Agarwal
|780
|Surya
|781
|Suryakant
|782
|Sushant pandey
|783
|Sushma Varma
|784
|Sushmita Jha
|785
|Sutapa Neogi
|786
|Suvir Kaul
|787
|SW Chaudhary
|788
|Swapan Chakravorty
|789
|Swapna
|790
|Swapnil Kadam
|791
|Swapnila Kavishwar
|792
|Swatija Manorama
|793
|Sweta banerjee
|794
|Swetha g
|795
|Taffazel Hossain
|796
|Taher Bohari
|797
|Tanya singh
|798
|Tapas Das
|799
|Tapas Ray
|800
|Tara Rai
|801
|Tasleem Begum
|802
|Teena Gill
|803
|Tejaswinee Hazarika
|804
|Tejaswini
|805
|Tinku Khanna
|806
|Tirthankar Mukherjee
|807
|Titash
|808
|TK Sundari Ravindran
|809
|Trishna
|810
|Tapas Chakrsborty
|811
|Tuba Khan
|812
|Tultul Biswas
|813
|Ujjwala Mhatre
|814
|Uma V Chandru
|815
|Umera
|816
|Usman
|817
|Utsarjana Mutsuddu
|818
|Uttam
|819
|Uttam pandy
|820
|Vahida Nainar
|821
|Vaishali Bhoyar
|822
|Vaishnavi Mahurkar
|823
|Vamshika
|824
|Vandana Kool
|825
|Vandana Mahajan
|826
|Vandana marvada
|827
|Vandana Palsane
|828
|Vandana Prasad
|829
|Vani
|830
|Varsha Bhargavi
|831
|VBS Shekharan
|832
|Veena
|833
|Vegh Daswani
|834
|Vibhuti Gour
|835
|Vibhuti Patel
|836
|Vidhya
|837
|Vihaan
|838
|Vijaya
|839
|Vikram Buragohain
|840
|Virginia Saldanha
|841
|Vivek Sundara
|842
|Vrijendra
|843
|Waseem
|844
|Xonzoi Barbora
|845
|YAMIT KASHYAP
|846
|Yash Agrawal
|847
|Yasmeen Qureshi
|848
|Yawar
|849
|Yunus
|850
|Yuvraj Khare
|851
|Zameer
|852
|Zehra Jabeen
|853
|Zenab banu
|854
|अफ़लातून
|855
|अर्शी क़ुरैशी
|856
|मदन लाल हिन्द
|857
|কস্তুরী (Kasturi)
|858
|ਪਿ੍ਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੱਖ
