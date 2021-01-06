Scrap the “Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance” Immediately

in India by January 6, 2021

At the age of 18, we can vote for our councilors, MLAs, MPs. At 18, we decide who will make and implement policies that affect us, our loved ones, our community, our country. At 18, we are supposed to be mature enough to responsibly exercise our voting rights.

However, whether at the age of 18 or at the age of 50, we are not allowed to decide our romantic partners or who to marry. We are not allowed to have friendships and romantic relationships with people of `the other’ religion, caste, ethnicity, genders, sexualities.

If a Hindu woman chooses a Muslim man as her romantic partner, it is considered a crime in society and if they marry and the woman converts to Muslim religion, it is assumed that the Muslim man has forced her for conversion. In inter-faith and also in inter-caste marriages, it is taken for granted that the other person is bound to cheat you or dupe you and that the person you have chosen to be your partner has some wicked, ulterior motive to `make’ you fall in love.

In homo-erotic romantic relationships, often we hear how lesbian couples are being tortured by biological family, community and the police often acting on behalf of the family. Lesbian women, gay men, trans persons face severe repression at home for transgressing gender norms, aspiring for intimate and social lives beyond the compulsory Brahmanical hetero-normative family system. Many of us have similar painful and traumatic experiences.

`The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020’ passed on 27th November 2020, seeks to sanction the violence committed by family-religion-communities on people who transgress boundaries of religion, caste, gender and sexuality in choosing romantic partners.

This Ordinance is simultaneously an attack on any person who wishes to change her religion. According to the Act, every conversion is illegal. The conversion requires the prior sanction from the District Magistrate. The Ordinance also says that `reconversion’ to a person’s previous religion is not illegal even if done forcibly. This is the gateway to what is termed `ghar wapasi’.

Over the last few years, the Hindu right-wing groups and right-wing led governments have accelerated their attempts at whipping up paranoia about inter-faith romantic relationships. They deliberately call it ‘love-jihad’, equating the Muslim lover with terrorism, while there have been no incidence or statistics that even the right-wing gangs or governments have been able to furnish.

On the other hand there are innumerable instances where the State and community have wrongfully assaulted adult couples when they engaged in inter-faith romances and marriages. Local panchayats have even put young couples to death for transgressing community norms. Most recently in the Shefin Jahan case, 2018, where finally the Supreme Court held that right to change faith is fundamental right of choice and also observed that consent of the family,  community,  clan is not necessary once the two adult individuals agree to enter a romantic partnership.

The UP ordinance is a direct threat to the right to privacy of an individual, a citizen. By making it mandatory to publicly inform the District Magistrate and being subject to the role of police enquiry and subsequent investigations, the BJP-led government in UP is depriving citizens of not only personal autonomy but also  freedom of choice in case of intimate relationships and religion. By making inter-faith marriages and any religious conversion a public matter to be sanctioned by the State, the Government is directly entering personal lives of individuals and also controlling the social, cultural and political aspirations of people.

Conversions from one religion to another cannot be a matter of administrative and public scrutiny. It violates Articles 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution that protects right to Life and Personal Liberty and freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion. By impeding on these fundamental rights the State is attacking self determination of people. This law is against the belief, spirit and political will of the Dalit and Ambedkarite communities, where religious conversion to Buddhism is a common practice. The mass conversion of Valmiki community to Buddhism in Ghaziabad, protesting the gang rape in Hathras stands in direct contradiction of the law.

Why is it that those in authority and with power hate love so fiercely? Why are they full of mistrust in matters of the heart? It is notions of Hindu supremacy that foster and promote politics of hatred. It takes for granted that a Muslim is a second class citizen in India, as is evident in the imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act last year. We witnessed the repression unleashed on those who stood up to defy these draconian measures that are aimed to take away rights of citizenship from thousands and thousands of Indians. The UP Ordinance is yet another control mechanism to target the Muslim community, which is being unleashed everyday, ironically even when the two people getting married are both Muslims. Merely because there is this weapon available to terrorize a community.

Who are these forces that claim to patronize and protect women while pitting communities against each other? The BJP led Indian State through the Triple Talaaq Act, have been trying to infantilize the Muslim woman, now through the UP Ordinance it is infantilizing the Hindu woman. Instead of giving the power of going to the court only to the `aggrieved’ woman, the Ordinance in fact also allows her parents, siblings etc. to complaint against the man concerned, which is open to serious abuse, in cases of consensual relations between the man and the woman. Where is women’s fundamental right and autonomy to choose and decide her intimate, social and political life? This Ordinance propagates the idea that women are properties of communities and that particular religious-caste community can only control women’s sexuality, desires and aspirations. It takes away the fundamental right of autonomy as a human being to decide about one’s own life. It puts in danger the lives of young women and men. It is likely to be replicated in many other states, if not opposed by the youth and other sensible people.

This Ordinance and many other similar Acts in other states are threatening to erase the small and big achievements of the women’s movements and human rights movements. They are actually seeking to reverse whatever forward steps our society has been able to take in the last decades. The women’s movement, while welcoming the Special Marriage Act, that enables inter-faith marriages, has also critiqued its requirement of publicly displaying the names and photographs of the couple 30 days prior to the marriage. It is this requirement that has made interfaith young couples vulnerable when right-wing love-haters swoop down upon young couples.

We are witnessing increasing moral policing, humiliation and violence by right wing vigilante groups like the ABVP, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on young people in parks, streets, public places in the city and in villages, on Valentine ’s Day and other social events. The Kiss of Love protests, 2014 originated out of attack and public shaming of a young couple in a park at Kozhikodi, Kerala. The deployment of anti-Romeo Squads in 2018 were but a frantic move of the BJP- led Government to control autonomy, sexuality , mobility of anyone and particularly young people. The UP ordinance clearly gives license to communities, clans, families and most importantly self-appointed right wing groups to launch mob attacks on young people, restrict mobility of women, and intervene in their friendships and relationships.

As feminists who have been challenging Brahmanical, hetero-normative family structures, who have been fighting against communalism, caste-patriarchy for many decades now we strongly challenge the authoritarianism of the Indian State to pass an Ordinance which takes away fundamental human right and dignity. We defy such patriarchal dictatorship of the Hindu right-wing state that imagines that it can control Hindu, Muslim, other minority communities, oppressed castes, women, queer and trans* persons by the passing of such retrogressive laws.  Let us resist the assault on our fundamental right to decide who we love and who we marry, whether to live in wedlock or outside. Let us be free to love. Let us not allow them to control our emotions, our passion, our desires, our sexuality. Every step we take today is a step towards a society of our own making where there is dignity for all.

 

Organisations supporting the Statement

Sl NoOrganisations
1Aaghaz
2Adivasi Adhikar Manch
3Ahalya, West Bengal
4Akshara Women’s Resource Centre
5All India Democratic Women’s Asso.
6All India Kishan Mazdoor Sabha
7All India Peoples Science Network
8All India Progressive Women’s Asso.
9AITUC
10Ambedkarite Queer Feminist

Resource Group

11Anandi, Gujarat
12ANHAD
13Arman Foundation
14Association of People for

Democratic Rights

15Astitwa Samajik Sansthan
16Awaz e Niswan
17Bargi Bandh Visrhapit Evam

Parbhavit Sangh

18Bebaak Collective
19Bekhauf Azaadi, Chandigarh
20Bohra Youth Association
21Buniyaad
22Chai Bagan Sangram Samiti
23Chattisgarh mahila adhikar manch/

Mahila mukti morcha

24Counsel for Social Development

Hyderabad

25Deeprekha Organisation
26Delhi Solidarity Group
27DHANAK
28Eastern India Cinematographer’s

Association

29Eklavya Foundation
30Ektara Collective
31Feminism dot comm
32Feminists in Resistance, Kolkata
33Food Sovereignty Alliance
34Forum against Oppression of Women
35Forum for Justice and Peace
36GASS (Odissa)
37Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan
38Gramyo Resource Centre for Women
39Groundxero
40How India Lives
41Human rights and law defenders
42Hyderabad for Feminism
43Indian Christian Women’s Movement
44Indian Federation of Trade Unions
45Indian Association of Lawyers
46Ishq Par Zor Nahi
47Jalpaiguri Uttarayan
48Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Chhattisgarh
49JCor West india
50Jharkhand Nagarik Prayas
51Jhatkaa. Org
52JSA Mumbai
53Justice and Peace for All
54Kabir Mandli
55Kalrav
56Kandeer Kolkata
57Karnataka Janashakti
58Kisan Sangharsh Samiti
59Lepra Society
60Locost
61 Lokanche Dost, Maharashtra
62 Madhya Pradesh Mahila Manch
63Maharashtra Mahila Parishad
64Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch
65Mahila Yuva Adhikar Manch
66 Maitree – a network of women’s rights

organizations and individuals in

West Bengal

67Majlis
68Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti, Guwahati
69Mimansha
70MKSS
71Muktivadi Ekta Morcha
72Muktiyaan Loksanskrutik Sangathana
73Mulnivasi Student and Youth Front, Odissa
74Muskaan Sansthya
75Muslim Satyoshodhak Mandal
76National Alliance of People’s Movements
77NAPM Yuva Samvad
78Nari Chetana, West Bengal
79Narmada Bachao Andolan
80National Confederation of

Human Rights Organisations

81National Federation for Indian Women
82NAWF
83North East Student Federation
84Parcham Collective
85Parwaa
86PAX Society
87People’s Film Collective
88People’s Movement against UAPA
89Peoples Union of Democratic Rights
90People’s Union of Civil Liberties
91Philanthropic Initiatives
92Pinjra Tod
93Platform for Social Justice
94Prabodhan Yuva Sangh, Mumbai
95PRADAN
96Presentation Sisters
97Progressive India Collective
98Punjab Women Collective
99Right to Food Campaign
100Rihai Manch
101Rubi Social Welfare Society
102Rural Welfare Society
103Sachetana
104Saheli Women’s Resource Centre
105Saajhi Duniya
106Sambhaavna
107Samajwadi Jan Parishad
108Sanatkada
109Shahari Mazdoor Sangathan
110Shaheen Womens Resource and

Welfare Association

111S. J. V. Foundation
112Shramajibi Mahila Samiti
113Shramik Mukti Dal
114Socialist Party
115South India AIDS Action Program
116Sromojibi Nari Mancha
117Stree Mukti Sangathana
118Swaraj India
119Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender

Samiti

120Third World People’s Alliance
121TISS Queer Collective
122TUCI
123United Women’s Solidarity Network
124Vanangana
125Vidrohi Mahila Manch
126Vimala Vikas Kendra
127Where are the Women
128Women against Sexual Violence and

State Repression

129Youth Group Bhopal
130Youth Ki Awaz
131Yukrand
132Zalkari Foundation
133Zubaan

 

Individual Signatories

Sl No.Names
1A J Jawad
2A. B. Remedios
3A. Ghose
4Aakshi Sinha
5Aaloka Kanhere
6Aalokakan
7Aanchal Sodhani
8Aarti
9Aarti Sethi
10Aasiya Jaffar
11Abdul Azeez M
12Abdul rahim
13Abha Bhaiya
14Abhishek Bhattacharya
15Abhishek Shah
16Abinash
17Adiba Saher
18Aditi
19Aditi Deshpande
20Aditi Mehta
21Adv Charles DSa
22Advaita Marathe
23Afreen Khan
24Afzal Ansari
25Ahana Maitra
26Aishwarya
27Ajit Kumar Meher
28Akanksha Sharma
29Akanksha Tyagi
30Akram Husain
31Akshay Gouri
32Alena
33Alex
34Alka Hingorani
35Aloka kujur
36Alpha Toppo
37Altaf Ahmed
38Ambika
39Amit Bhaduri
40Amit Lahiri
41Amita
42Amita De
43Amita Pitre
44Amitabh Srivastava
45Amitabha Basu
46Ammu Abraham
47Amod
48Amreen Begum
49Amrita
50Amrita Chakraborti
51Amrita Chhachhi
52Amrita De
53Amrita H
54Anamul Haque
55Anand Jaiswal
56Anandini Dar
57Ananya Chakraborti
58Ananya Sharma
59Anchita Ghatak
60Ancy Alex
61Anghrija Chakraborty
62Ania Loomba
63Anil Varghese
64Animesh Das
65Anindarupa
66Anindita Bakshi
67Anindya Sinha
68Aniruddha Ghosh
69Anita gari
70Anita Pal
71Anita Uikey
72Anjali Monteiro
73Anjali Noronha
74Anjana Mangalagiri
75Anjum Parekh
76Anjum parveen
77Ankana Das
78Ankit Das
79Ankit Jha
80Ankita C
81Ankul baeonia
82Ankur Pandey
83Annu
84Anoushka Kurien
85Ansari Najmussaher
86Ansari Quresha
87Ansari Raziya
88Anshu
89Anshumali Ashish
90Anshuman Singh
91Antonio Rodrigues
92Anu Salelkar
93Anubha Rastogi
94Anuj
95Anupama Potluri
96Anupriya
97Anuradha
98Anuradha Banerji
99Anuradha Boonlis
100Anuradha Kapoor
101Anurag Kashyap
102Anusha Khan
103Anushka
104Anushree Jairath
105Aparna Sen
106Apeksha
107Apphia Ruth D’souza
108Apurba Roy
109Aqseer Sodhi
110Aquila Khan
111Aravinda P
112Archana
113Archana Ghangrekar
114Archna Purviya
115Ardhendu Sen
116Arijit Hazra
117Arjun Sengupta
118Armin
119Arnab Sengupta
120Arpita Bohra
121Arpita Jaya
122Arun Agnihotri
123Aruna Castelino
124Aruna Gnanadason
125Aruna Roy
126Arundhati Dhuru
127Arundhati Sen
128Arvind narrain
129Asfia
130Asha Achuthan
131Asha Mishra
132Asha Sharma
133Ashfaque E.J
134Ashley
135Ashley L Cohen
136Asif Iqbal
137Asma
138Asmi
139Atrey Bhargava
140Avadh Bihari
141Avijit solanki
142Avinash Singh
143Avni
144Ayon Chakraborty
145Aysha
146Babita
147Baljeet
148BANKU Bihari Lahiri
149Basudev Mookerjea
150BBG Tilak
151Benedicta Mary
152Bhabesh Chanrabarti
153Bhala Chandra Shadangi
154Bhalachandra Shadangi
155Bharti
156Bhaswati
157Bhavya
158Bijan Ray
159Bijaya Biswal
160Bina Fernandez
161Bindhulakshmi Pattadath
162Bipin Kumar
163Biswajit K Bora
164Biswapriys kanungo
165Bittu K
166Bizeth Banerjee
167Bobby Ramakant
168Bolan Gangopadhyay
169Brajesh
170Brenda Menezes
171Brinelle D’souza
172Bryce D’Silva
173Bushara
174C COELHO
175Cecilia Soares
176Chandana Mitra
177Chandrama Basu
178ChandramouliMajumder
179Charles Sequeira
180Charu Gargi
181Chattisgarh mahila adhikar manch
182Chayanika Shah
183Chennaiah P
184Chhaya Datar
185Chinu Srinivasan
186Chitransh Daswani
187Chitrorath Guha
188Chittaroopa Palit
189Christina
190Christina Mary
191Christy Nag
192Chun kapur
193Cleo Braganza
194Clotilde Meunier
195CLOVIS GONSALVES
196D P Mehrotra
197Damini Mishra
198Daniel
199Deba Ranjan
200DEBADRITA SAHA
201Debarati
202Debarati Goswami
203Debarghya Bandyopadhyay
204Debasish Nandy
205Debasish sarkar
206Debdoot Dey
207Debjani Bhattacharyya
208Debosree Bagchi
209Deepika Joshi
210Deepika Sondhi
211Deepika Tandon
212Denzil Fernandes
213Dev Desai
214Devi Yesodharan
215Devika
216Devyani Umale
217Dewal
218Dhiman
219Dhruvin
220Diamond Oberoi
221Diana Charles
222Dimple Oberoi Vahali
223Dipali Bhattacharya
224Dipshikha Vaishnav
225Dipta Bhog
226Dipti Kharude
227Ditilekha
228Divya
229Divya Dhurve
230Dolly
231Dolon Ganguly
232Dr Ajita
233Dr Anirban Basu
234Dr Anirban Basu
235Dr Gertrude Dsouza
236Dr P A Azeez
237Dr Ravi Shukla
238Dr Sandeep Pandey
239Dr Shakeel
240Dr Sunilam
241Dr V Rukmini Rao
242Dr Yasmeen Lukmani
243Dr. Amar Jesani
244Dr. Shamsuddin Tamboli
245Dyuti A
246Elizabeth Cobbs
247Ernesto Noronha
248Faris
249Farzana shaikh
250Flavia Agnes
251Flaviaagnes@gm
252Fowzia Fathima
253Gabriele Dietrich
254Gabbu Dhurve
255Gangadharan Menon
256Gargi Banerjee
257Gausiya Mirza
258Geeta dhurve
259Geeta K
260Geeta oza
261Geeta Seshu
262Geeta Thatra
263Geetha Hariharan
264Gitanjali
265Gitanjali Joshua
266Gladys M Dsouza
267Gopal MS
268Govind Desai
269Gudavarthy Vijay
270Gulab pasha
271Gulabchand shailoo
272Gurinder Singh
273Hamza Shaikh
274Haneefa Bee
275Harsh Kapoor
276Harsha Adarkar
277Harsha Tiwary
278Hassath
279Heman
280Himani Upadhyaya
281Hina khan
282Honey Bhatt
283Honey oberoi
284Hozefa Ujjaini
285Ibrar
286Indira C
287Indranil Chattopadhya
288Iqra Khan
289Ira Sen
290Irene Daniel
291Irtiqua Ali
292Isaac
293Isha Badkas
294Ishani K B
295Ishu Jaiswal
296Jag Narayan Mahto
297Jagdish Patel
298Jahangir Hossain
299Jameela Nishat
300James Regina c. dabhi
301Jashodhara Dasgupta
302Jashwant Singh Chaudhary
303Jasveen Jairath
304Jay Deshmukh
305Jaya Dubey nee Dixit
306Jaya Menon
307Jaya Sagade
308Jayasree Subramanian
309Jayesh
310Jayesh Chimantwar Nikhat
311Jean Saldanha
312Jeroo Mulla
313Jhelum
314Jhum Jhum Sarkar
315Jinat Rehena Islam
316Jishnu Dasgupta
317Joby Joseph
318Jogin Sengupta
319Joseph Salve
320Joyanti Sen
321Jyoti Mhapsekar
322K.Anita
323K.Devaki
324K.Pooja
325Kabir
326Kahani
327Kahkashan
328Kajahussain
329Kajri Babbat
330Kakali Bhattacherjee
331Kalpana A
332Kalpana Kannabiran
333KALYANI MENON SEN
334Kamal
335Kamaxi Bhate
336Kamayani Bali Mahabal
337Kaneez Fathima
338Kaniska
339Kareena
340Karen Gabriel
341Kartikey Atri
342Kartikeya Bhatotia
343Karuna
344Kausar ansari
345Kaushik Bhattacharya
346Kavita Bajeli-Datt
347Kavita Durve
348Kavita Krishnan
349Kavita Srivastava
350Kavita Suresh
351Kavita Tanejajhalla
352Kbandyo@gmail.com
353Ketan Jain
354Khairunisha
355Khawla Zainab
356Khushboo Jain
357Khushi
358Kiran
359Koel Chatterji
360koustav de
361KoyelM
362Kranti Jejurkar
363Kripa
364krishanu banerjer
365Krishna Shree
366Kusum Tripathi
367Lalita Ramdas
368Lara Jesani
369Lata
370Laxmi Murthy
371Likla Lall
372Lingam Nageswara rao
373Lisa Pires
374Lokesh
375Lokesh Malti Prakash
376M P Terence Samuel
377Madhavi Kuckreja
378Madhu dhurve
379Madhuchhanda Karlekar
380Madhumita Das
381Madhumita Dutta
382Mahesh
383Mahua Bhattacharya
384Maimoona Mollah
385Maitrayee P
386Malavika Rajkotia
387Malay Mukherjee
388Malobika
389Malvika Gupta
390Mamta Singh
391Manish Deshpan
392Manisha Gupte
393Manisha Tulpule
394Manju
395Manna Chaudhuri
396Manthan Gurung
397Manu
398Marcia DCunha
399Mary John
400Mary Mendes
401Mausumi Manna
402Maya
403Md Aamir Khan
404Md Maksud Lam
405Meena G
406Meena Gopal
407Meena Saraswathi Seshu
408Meenakshy Minood
409Meera Sanghamitra
410Meera Ugra
411Megha Ginnare
412Megha Pansare
413Megha Sheth
414Meghana Singh
415Mehul singh
416Melvin Chagas Silva
417Merlyn Dsa
418Michael Noronha
419Milind Bhawar
420Mitaja Chakraborty
421Mitali Srivastava
422Mithun
423Mithun Pramanik
424Mohamed Haneef
425Mohammad Nawazuddin
426Mohammed Faisal
427Mohd. Jamil Akhtar Shaikh
428Molshri Singh
429Monabaghmare
430Mou Nandi
431Moushumi Basu
432Mousumi Bilkis
433Moutuli Nag Sarkar
434Mrittika Biswas
435Mubasshira Qureshi
436Mukta Srivastava
437Muniza Khan
438Muniza Khan
439Mustaqeem Khan
440N Sridevi
441Nabarun
442Nabil Patel
443Nachiket Shankar
444Nagmani Rao
445Nalini Nayak
446Namrata
447Namrota Purakayastha
448Nandini Nayak
449Nandini Rao
450Nandita Narain
451Nandita Sinha
452Naren Hoovinakatte
453Naseem Qadeer
454Nasim
455Nasir Tyabji
456Nasreen Fazalbhoy
457Nasreen syed
458Natasha Badhwar
459Naushad
460Navin dev himdhar
461Navnath Ananda Bolke
462Neela Limaye
463Neela Limaye
464Neelam Borkar
465Neeta Kolhatkar
466Neeta Ratwani
467Neha
468Neves Sinari
469Nidhi Pal
470Nidhi Trivedi
471Nidhin Joseph
472Niharika
473Nikhat fatima
474Nikhat Sayyed
475Nikita Sud
476Nilima Dutta
477Niloufer Bhagwat
478Nimisha agarwal
479Nisha Biswas
480Nishi
481Nitika
482Nitya Vasudevan
483Nivedita
484Noorsaba Khan
485Om Prakash Singh
486Padma D
487Padmaja Shae
488Padmini Smetacek
489Padmini Smetacek
490Padmini Smetacek
491Pallav
492Pamela Philipose
493Pamela Philipose
494Panchali Kar
495Parigya Sharma
496Partha Chakrabartty
497Partha Chatterjee
498Partha Sarathi Moulik
499Parveez Asghar
500Pasko Lobo
501Payal Mangla
502People’s Union for Democratic Rights
503Persis Ginwalla
504Peter Birke
505Peter Sequeira
506Peter Sequeira
507Pia S Ahmad
508Piku
509Piku
510Piku
511Pk Satish
512Pooja Priyamvada
513Pooja singh
514Poonam Batra
515Poorva Rajaram
516Poushali Basak
517Prabir Ray
518Prachi Khandeparkar
519Prafulla
520Pragati Kulkarni
521Pragya Basak
522Prajit K. Basu
523Prakash
524Prakriti
525Pramod Gupta
526Pranay
527Prasanna Marathe
528Prasanta Kumar Ganguly
529Prasenjit Sarkhel
530Pratiksha Manvatkar
531Pratikshya Priyadarshini
532Preeti
533Prem Prakash Verma
534Premilla DCruz
535Prerna Mishra
536Pritha
537Priti Dubey
538Priya kaithwas
539Priyadarshini Chitrangada
540Priyanka
541Priyanka
542Priyanka Deore
543Priyanka Gaikwad
544Priyanka Ishwari
545Prof Roop Rekha Verma
546Prof.Mohan Rao
547Puneet Padwar
548Punya Bakshi
549Pushpa
550Putul
551Putul Sathe
552Pyoli
553Qudsiya Contractor
554Rachana Mudraboyina
555radha holla
556Radha Khan
557Ragini Lalit
558Rahee S G
559Rahim Contractor
560Rahul
561Rahul Jayaram
562Rahul Jayaram
563RAJ KUMAR SINHA
564Rajaraman
565Rajashri Dasgupta
566Rajeev R Singh
567Rajeev Yadav
568Rajeev Yadav
569Rajeev Yadav
570Rajesh Ramakrishnan
571Rajkumar
572Rajni
573Rajni Nair
574Raju Bagmai
575Ram
576Ram Puniyani
577Rana Roy
578Rani
579Ranjana Kanhere
580Ranjana Padhi
581Ranjana Singh
582Ranjit Sur
583Ranjita Biswas
584Rashme Sehgal
585Rati Sawhney
586Rati Sawhney
587RatiRaoE.
588Ravi Duggal
589Ravi rathore
590Ravi Verma
591Reena Mohan
592Rehana Adeeb
593Rema Kandaramath
594Renuka Saroha
595Reshma
596Richa Rastogi
597Rinchin
598Rishika Jain
599Rita Pinto
600Ritajyoti Bandyopadhyay
601Ritu dangi
602Ritu dangi
603Ritwik
604Ritwik Sharma
605Riya Parikh
606Rohan
607Rohan Dominic Mathews
608Rohini Hensman
609Rohit Kumar
610Rosey
611Roshni Chattopadhyay
612Rubeena
613Rubina Patel
614Rudrashis
615Runu Chakraborty
616Rwitika
617S Dutta
618S. Durga Bhavani
619S.Archana
620Saba
621Saba nalband
622Sabah Khan
623Sabina Sarkar
624sabira
625Sachin Bhagat
626Sachin Shrivastava
627Sadaf Jafar
628Sadhna Arya
629Sadique Qureshi
630Sadiya Shaikh
631Sagari R Ramdas
632Sagnik Yadaw
633Sahanara khatun
634Sajha Kadam
635Sajjad
636Sakshi
637Salim
638Sam
639Sam venkat khan
640Sameer D Shaikh
641Samina Sheikh
642Samir Dubey
643Samita Purviya
644Sampurna
645Samyuktha
646Sana Huque
647Sancharini
648Sanchita Ali
649Sanchita Mukherjee
650Sandesh Gaikwad
651Sandhya gokhale
652Sandhya panaskar
653Sandhya Phafke
654Sanjay sejkar
655Sanjay Singhvi
656Sanjib Kumar Mukhopadhyay
657Sankar Das
658Sannuthi Suresh
659Sanober Keshwaar
660Santana Pereira
661Santanu Chacraverti
662Sapna
663Sarbajit Sen
664Sarika Shrivastava
665Sarmishtha Biswas
666Saroj Rani
667Saswati Ghosh
668Satabdi Das
669Satyaki Banerjee
670Saumya
671Saumya Agarwal
672Savitri Medhatul
673Seema
674Seema Marmath
675Seena Kappiri
676Seethlakshmi
677Shabana Hoque
678Shabana Khan
679Shabana sayed
680Shabbir
681Shabina Bee
682Shabina Mumtaz
683Shabnam Hashmi
684Shadab Jahan
685Shahana Bhattacharya
686Shaheda Begum
687Shaheena Sheikh
688Shahina Sheikh
689Shailesh Kintsugi
690Shailesh Nagar
691Shailza
692Shalini
693Shalini Gera
694Shals Mahajan
695Shama Angelina
696Shama Angelina Chatterjee
697Sharanya
698sharda ugra
699sharmila
700sharmila purkayastha
701Sharmistha Choudhury
702Sharvari Deshpande
703Shashikala
704Shayoni Mehta
705Sheba Chhachhi
706Shefali
707Shehla Rashid
708Shikha Patnaik
709Shilpa Krishnan
710Shilpa Phadke
711Shilpi
712Shiraz bulsara prabhu
713Shireen Azam
714Shireen Elavia
715Shiva S
716Shiva Shankar
717Shivani
718Shivani Taneja
719Shobha Shukla
720Shraddha
721Shraddha Ghumre
722Shreekumar
723Shruti Ganapatye
724Shubhamoy
725Shubhangi
726Shubhangi Singh
727Shuchita
728Shweta Damle
729Siddharth K J
730Simon Alvarez Belon
731simon lobo
732Simran
733Sister Leena
734Sitamsini
735Smalshe
736Smita Roy
737Smriti Nevatia
738Smrutirekha Sahu
739SnehaJanaki
740Snehal Shah
741Sohini Banerjee
742Solidarity Centre
743Soma Marik
744Sonia Rashid
745Sonya F Paul
746Soumik Nandy Majumdar
747Soumilee Dasgupta
748Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
749Sourashmi
750Sowmya Dechamma C C
751Sr. Saroj Kumari
752Srabasti Majumdar
753Srinivasan Neralla
754Srishti Lakhotia
755Sruti
756Stella Baltazar
757Subhrajit Chowdhury
758Sudha
759Sudha N
760Sudhakars Chavan
761Sudipta Chakraborty
762Sugoutam Ghosh
763Suhail Kazi
764Suhas Kolhekar
765Sujata Gothoskar
766Sujata Madhok
767Sujata Patel
768Sujata Raghavan
769Sujata Sahani
770Sujato Bhadra
771Sukruthi
772Sultana Begum
773Sumer Sharma
774Sumit
775Sunesh Janve
776Supriya
777Supriya Jan
778Surabhi
779Surabhi Agarwal
780Surya
781Suryakant
782Sushant pandey
783Sushma Varma
784Sushmita Jha
785Sutapa Neogi
786Suvir Kaul
787SW Chaudhary
788Swapan Chakravorty
789Swapna
790Swapnil Kadam
791Swapnila Kavishwar
792Swatija Manorama
793Sweta banerjee
794Swetha g
795Taffazel Hossain
796Taher Bohari
797Tanya singh
798Tapas Das
799Tapas Ray
800Tara Rai
801Tasleem Begum
802Teena Gill
803Tejaswinee Hazarika
804Tejaswini
805Tinku Khanna
806Tirthankar Mukherjee
807Titash
808TK Sundari Ravindran
809Trishna
810Tapas Chakrsborty
811Tuba Khan
812Tultul Biswas
813Ujjwala Mhatre
814Uma V Chandru
815Umera
816Usman
817Utsarjana Mutsuddu
818Uttam
819Uttam pandy
820Vahida Nainar
821Vaishali Bhoyar
822Vaishnavi Mahurkar
823Vamshika
824Vandana Kool
825Vandana Mahajan
826Vandana marvada
827Vandana Palsane
828Vandana Prasad
829Vani
830Varsha Bhargavi
831VBS Shekharan
832Veena
833Vegh Daswani
834Vibhuti Gour
835Vibhuti Patel
836Vidhya
837Vihaan
838Vijaya
839Vikram Buragohain
840Virginia Saldanha
841Vivek Sundara
842Vrijendra
843Waseem
844Xonzoi Barbora
845YAMIT KASHYAP
846Yash Agrawal
847Yasmeen Qureshi
848Yawar
849Yunus
850Yuvraj Khare
851Zameer
852Zehra Jabeen
853Zenab banu
854अफ़लातून
855अर्शी क़ुरैशी
856मदन लाल हिन्द
857কস্তুরী (Kasturi)
858ਪਿ੍ਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੱਖ

