Gandhian antecedents of the anti-`love-jihad’ campaign – and Gandhi’s later act of  atonement

in India by March 18, 2021

The  term  `love- jihad’  is  being  used  by  the  activists  of  the  Sangh  Parivar  to  target  inter-religious  marriages  between Muslim  men  and  Hindu  women.  They  accuse  the  Muslims  of  seducing   Hindu  women  and  converting  them  to  Islam.  But  then,  how  would  they  justify  the  marriages  between  the  BJP’s  Muslim  leaders  and  their  Hindu  wives  –    with  Mukhtar  Abbas  Naqvi  having  Seema  as  his  wife,  and  Shahnawaz  Hussain  marrying  Renu  ?   Shouldn’t  they  also  be  accused  of   `love-jihad’  – according  to  the  standards  laid  down  by  the  Sangh  Parivar ?

Incidentally,  the  precedent  for  such  opposition  to  inter-religious  marriages  was  set    by  no  less  a  person  than  Mohandas  Karamchand  Gandhi.  Way  back  in  1919,  a  young  woman,   Sarup  Kumari  Nehru,  daughter  of  the  veteran  Congress  leader  Motilal  Nehru  and  sister  of  Jawaharlal’s  (who  was  to  be  later  renamed  as  Vijaya  Lakshmi  Pandit,  the  well-known  ambassador  of  India  to  international  capitals ),  fell  in  love  with  Syud  Hossain,  a  brilliant  intellectual  who  was  at  that  time  staying  at  Motilal’s  Anand  Bhawan  house  in  Allahabad ,  functioning  as  the  editor  of  Motilal’s  journal  The  Independent.  According  to some  sources,  they   got  secretly  married.  Hearing  the  news,   Gandhi  rushed  to  Allahabad,  set  himself   at  Anand  Bhawan ,  called  the  truant  couple  and  gave  them  a  dressing  down  for  what  he  considered  was  a  matrimonial  misadventure.  Under  his  pressure,  Syud  was  compelled  to  resign  from  the  editorship  of  The  Independent  and  leave  Allahabad  to  go  abroad.  After  having  banished   Syud  Hossain  from  Allahabad,  Gandhi  persuaded  Motilal  to  pack  off  his  daughter  Sarup  Kumari  to  his  own  Sabarmati  Ashram  in  Gujarat  for  some  weeks  in  early  1920, where  he  could  train  her  to  purge  herself  of  her  love  for  a  Muslim  !  The  entire  record  of  Gandhi’s  role  in  disrupting  a  Hindu-Muslim  love  marriage  has  now  been  documented  in  a  recently  published  book –  A  FORGOTTEN  AMBASSADOR  IN  CAIRO:   The  Life  and Times  of  Syud  Hossain,  by  N. S. Vinodh.

What  was  the  training  that  Sarup  Kumari  had  to  go  through  under  Gandhi’s  supervision  ?  Soon  after  her  internship  in  the  Sabarmati  Ashram  was  over,  and  she  came  back  to  her  paternal  home  in  Anand  Bhawan,  she  narrated  (in  a  letter  to  her  friend  Padmaja  Naidu,  dated  March  13,  1920)   her  experiences  in  the  Ashram, and  how  Gandhi  launched  a  harangue  against  her  relationship  with a  Muslim.  Let  me  quote  the  relevant  passages  from  her  letter,   where  she  describes  Gandhi  addressing  her  –  `“How  could  you,”  he  said  to  me,  “regard  Syud  in  any  other  light   but  that  of  a  brother  –  what  right  had  you  to  allow     yourself,  even  for  a  minute,  to  look  with love  at  a Mussalman.”   She  then  quotes  another  advice  from  the  Mahatma’s  lips:  “ …Sarup,  had  I  been  in  your  place  …….  supposing  Syud  had  ever  attempted  to  show  admiration  for  me  or  had  professed  love  for  me  I  would  have  told  him  gently  but  very  firmly  –  Syud,  what  you  are  saying  is  not  right.  You  are  a  Mussalman  &  I  am  a  Hindu.  It  is  not  right  that  there  should  be  anything  between  us…”’   Commenting  on  this  advice  given  to  her  by  Gandhi,  Sarup  in  her  letter  to  Padmaja  wrote:  “  …it  didn’t  carry  much  weight  because  being  Gandhiji  it  is  absolutely  impossible  for  him  ever  to  enter  into  my  thought  or  feelings…..”    She  then  added:  “But  then,  if  I  started  telling  you  the  good  old  Mahatmaji’s  objections  I  should  fill  a  few  hundred  pages  &  though  it  would  make  quite  amusing  reading  it  would  also  be  taking  a  great  risk.”  (Re:  Padmaja  Naidu  papers.  Nehru  Memorial  Museum  Library.  New  Delhi).

Sarup  Kumari  was  soon  married  off  by  her  parents  in  1921  to  Ranjit  Pandit  –  an  outstanding  scholar  from  a  Brahmin  family  of  Kathiwar  in  Gujarat.  She  changed  her  name  to  Vijaya  Lakshmi  Pandit.  They  led  a  fairly  placid  life  all  through  the  1920s,   giving  birth  to,  and   bringing  up  their  three  daughters  –  Chandralekha  (who  passed  away  recently),  Nayantara  (the  famous  writer  who  continues  to  defy  the  present  ruling  powers)  and  Rita  Vitasta.

But  despite  that  placid  married  life,    Vijaya  Lakshmi  Pandit  (nee  Sarup  Kumari  Nehru)  could  not  forget  and  forgive  her  family’s  thwarting  her  choice  of  a  husband  under  Gandhi’s  advice.  Some  sixty  years  later,  while  writing  her  memoirs,  when  recalling  that  episode  in  her  life,  she  expressed  her  disappointment  in  these  words:  “In  an  era  that  proclaimed  Hindu-Muslim  unity  and  belonging  to  a  family  that  had  close  Muslim  friends,  I  must  have  thought  that  it  would  be  perfectly  natural  to  marry  outside  my  religion… “  (The  Scope  of  Happiness  by  Vijaya  Lakshmi  Pandit.  Crown  Publishers  Inc.  New  York,  1979,  p.  65)

That   Sarup  Kumari’s    attachment  to  Syud  Hossain  was  not  a  passing  infatuation  of  a  teenager  –  as  assumed  by  Gandhi  –  but   was  a  deeply  rooted  lasting  emotional  and  intellectual  attachment,   is  evident  from  the  records  of  their  later  interactions.  They  kept  in  touch  with  each  other all  through  the    1940s  –  when  Vijaya  Lakshmi   arrived  at New  York   (in  1945)  and   Syud  Hossain   met  her,  and  was  introduced  to  her  daughters  as  “Uncle  Syud.”  Syud  Hossain,  India’s  ambassador  in  Cairo  died  in  harness  there on  25   February,  1949,  and  he  was  buried  in  a  graveyard  in  Cairo,  which  carries  a  tombstone  bearing  his  name.   Vijaya  Lakshmi  Pandit  was  reported  to  have  visited  the  tomb,  once  every  year,  and  lay  flowers  there  in  his  memory.

Gandhi’s   visceral  objection  to  Hindu-Muslim  marriages

Gandhi’s  act  of  opposition  to  the  Sarup  Kumari -Syud  Hossain  marriage  was  not  an  isolated  incident  –   but  was   consistent  with his  steadfast  belief  in  the  separation  of  Hindus  and  Muslims  in  mutual  family  relationships.  Even  at  the  peak  of  what  Vijaya  Lakshmi  described  as  “Hindu-Muslim  unity”  in  the  political  sphere,   Gandhi  refused  to  shed  his  religious  prejudices  and  favoured  the  mutual  isolation  of  the  two  communities  in  the  social  sphere.  This  comes  out  clear  in  one  of  his  statements  during  the  Khilafat  movement  in  the  1920s.  Referring  to  his  pact  with  Maulana  Mohammad  Ali  and  Shaukat  Ali  (popularly  known as  the  Ali  brothers)  at  that  time,  Gandhi  said:  “In  spite  of  the  greatest  regard  for  the  (Ali)  brothers,  I  would  not  give  my  daughter  in  marriage  to  one  of  their  sons,  and  I  know  that  they  would  not  give  theirs  to  my  son…..”  (Young  India,  20th  October,  1920).

Some  seven  years  later,  after  his  intervention  in  the  Nehru  family  to  break  up  an  inter-faith  relationship,  Gandhi  in  a  similar  fashion  stood  in  the  way  of  the  marital  choice  of  his  own  son.  In  1926,  his  son  Manilal,  who  was  based  in  Natal  running   his  father’s  Phoenix  Ashram,  fell  in  love  with  a  Muslim  woman  Fatima  Gool,  both  willing  to  get  married.  When  Gandhi  heard  of  it,  he  shot  off  a  letter  to  Manilal,  (3  April,  1926)  rebuking  him:  “….what  you  desire  is  contrary  to  dharma.  If  you  stick  to  Hinduism  and  Fatima  follows  Islam  it  will  be  like  putting  two  swords  in  one  sheath…”   This   metaphor  that  he  used  –  comparing  the  two  religions  as  swords  –  sounds  shocking,   coming  from  a  proponent  of  non-violence  !

But  more  was  to  come.  In  that  same  letter  to  Manilal,   Gandhi  reveals  his  social  stakes  in  the  contemporary political  scenario.  He  warns  his  son  against  the  marriage:  “Your  marriage  will have  a  powerful  impact  on  the  Hindu-Muslim  question….You  cannot  forget  nor  will  society  forget that  you  are  my  son.”    (Quoted  in  Ramchandra  Guha’s  GANDHI;  the  years  that  changed  the world.  1914-1948).       The  modern  historian  Ramchandra  Guha,  in  his   above-mentioned  well-researched  magnum  opus    (published  in  2018)  tries  to  explain  Gandhi’s  attitude  towards  Hindu-Muslim  marriages,  and  his  intervention  in  preventing  them,      in  the  context  of  the  then  political  situation  in  India.  He  writes:  “Looked  at  from  the  perspective  of  its  own  time,  one  might   view  Gandhi’s  intervention  less  harshly.  For,  he  was  trying  desperately  to  build  a  modus  vivandi  between  India’s   two  largest  communities.  There  could  be  no  united  front  against  colonialism  unless  Hindus  and  Muslims  came  together.   There  would   be  no  end  to  riots  and  clashes  about  cow  slaughter  and  music  before  mosques  unless  Hindus  and  Muslims  came  together.  In  this  delicate,  fraught  social  and  political  environment,  the  Mahatma’s  son  marrying  a  Muslim  girl –  and  even  worse ,  allowing  her  to  convert  to  Hinduism  –  would  at  a  stroke  ruin  Gandhi’s  attempts  to  bring  about  unity  and  harmony.”  Guha  then  speculates:  “Had  Manilal  married  Fatima….there  would  be  sermons  in  a  thousand  mosques  across  India  about  how  Gandhi’s  call  for  Hindus  and  Muslims  to  work  together  was  merely  a  devious  camouflage  to  kill  Islam  by  capturing  its  women.”

This  is  an argument  that  problematizes  the  conflict  between  individual  choices  in  personal   relationships    –  whether  marital  or  not  –  on  the  one  hand,  and  the  need  to  submit  to  the  political  dictates  of  the  leadership  that  may  demand  an  end  to  such  relationships  for  the  sake  of  the  larger political  cause  on  the  other.  The  prioritization  of   the  latter  at  the  cost  of  personal  happiness  –  at  a  particular  juncture  in  our  freedom  struggle  –  assumes  a  problematic  dimension.

Gandhi’s   ambivalent  attitude  towards  religious  conversion

Along  with  the  political  compulsions  that  led  Gandhi  to  stop  inter-faith  marriages,  there  was  also  his  in-grained  opposition  to  religious  conversion.  Ironically,  today’s  BJP-run  state   governments  are  passing  anti-conversion  laws  that  reflect  exactly   the  very  spirit  of  Gandhi’s  views  on  the  controversial  issue.  In  the  above-mentioned  letter  of  his   to  his  son  Manilal,  referring  to  Fatima’s  agreeing  to  conversion  to  Hindusm,  he  wrote:  “It  is  not  dharma,  only  adharma  if  Fatima  agrees  to  conversion  just  for  marrying  you….For  the  sake  of  dharma  a  person  shall  forgo matrimony,  forsake  his  home….”   He  then  adds  a  peculiar  comment: “May  not  Fatima  have  meat  at  her  father’s ?  If  she  does  not, she  has  as  good  as  changed   her  religion.”  In  other  words,  Gandhi  was  willing  to  accept  a  convert  to  the  Hindu  fold  according  to  his/her  food  habits   that  complied  with  the  norms  of  the  Hindu  Brahminical  society.

Gandhi’s  views  on  the  conversion  of  Hindus  to  Islam  went  through  a  tortuous  process  through  his  life.  Earlier  during  his  stay  in  Johannesburg,  he  seemed  to  take  a  tolerant  attitude  towards  the  trend.  In  a  speech  under  the  auspices of   The  Theosophical  Society  in  Johannesburg   on  March  13,  1905,  he  said:  “That  the  majority  of  the  converts  to  Islam  were  Hindus  from  lower  classes  is  also  a  fact  that  can  be  proved…And  I  consider  it  a  merit  of  Islam  that  those  who  were  dissatisfied  with  the  social  distinctions  in  Hinduism  were  able  to  better  their  condition  by  embracing  Islam….”  (Mahatma  Gandhi  Collected  Works, Vol. 4 :  430  –  henceforth  to  be  quoted  as  MGCW).

However,  on  his  return  to  India,  and  by  the  1920s,  he  had  changed  his  views.  We  find  him  as  a   firm  opponent  of  any  form  of  conversion,  and  urging  Hindus  to  remain  steadfast  in  their  loyalty  to  the  original  religious  faith  in  which  they  were  born  –  even  if  it  meant  giving  up  one’s  own  life.    Addressing  a  group  of  Hindus,  who  had  left  Kohat  due  to  the  Hindu-Muslim  riots  there   and  took  shelter  in  Rawalpindi  in  1925,  he  said  to  them  on  February  5  that  year:  “…many  among  you  embraced  Islam  to  save  your  lives…under  fear…What  I  mean  to  say  is  that  we  should  be  prepared  to  lose  our  lives  but  not  to  change  our  faith.”   (MGCW,  Vol.  26.  81,8 2,84  ).

This  tendency  of  Gandhi’s  to  prioritize  religious   faith  over  the  existentialist  needs  of  survival  of  the  people  (which  often  contradicted  each  other),    flawed  his  political  strategy  and  tactics  at  certain  times.  The  most  shocking  example  of  this  was  his  opposition  to  the  conversion  of  outcasts  of  Hindu  society  (whom  he  patronized  as  `Harijans’ ,  but  who  are  today  rejecting  that  term  and  instead  reasserting  themselves  as `Dalits’)  to  Christianity.  In spite   of  his  welfare  activities  for  them,  his  attitude  towards  them  remained  derogatory.  Let  me  give  an  example.  In  November,  1936,  Reverand  John  Mott,  an  American  evangelist  who  was  the   Chairman  of  the  International  Missionary Council,  came  to  Sevagram  and  had  a  long  interview  with  Gandhi .  Referring  to  Gandhi’s  opposition  to  the  conversion  of  the  untouchables  to  Christianity,  he  asked:  “…should  they  (the  Christian  missionaries)  not  preach  the  Gospel  with  reference  to  its  acceptance  (by  the  untouchables) ?”    Gandhi  replied:  “Would  you,  Dr.  Mott,  preach  the  Gospel  to  a  cow  ?  Well,   some  of  the  untouchables  are  worse  than  cows  in  understanding.  I  mean  they  can  no  more  distinguish   between  the  relative  merits  of  Islam  and  Hinduism  and  Christianity  than  can  a  cow.”  (MAHATMA,  Vol.  4 .  1934-38.  Pp.  135-136.  Collected  and  edited  by  D.G. Tendulkar.  1953.  Ministry  of  Information  and  Broadcasting,  Government  of  India).

It  is  interesting  to  observe  that  Gandhi  here  lets  fall,  for  a  moment,  his  ingrained  assumption   about  the  mental  inferiority  of   the  outcasts.  It  probably  led  him  to  take  on  a  patronizing  role  of  reforming  them   (by  wooing  them  with    the  term  `Harijan’  –  children  of  God;  occasionally  taking  the  broom  to  clean  toilets  in  order  to  insinuate  himself  into  their  confidence,  and  glorifying  their  degrading  occupations  by  flattering  them  as  servers  of  society).    More  interestingly,  he  derogatorically  compares  their  mental  capacity  with  that  of   cows  –  the  same  animal   whom  he  otherwise  had  been  propping  up  as  an  object  of  worship  for  his  followers !  How  do  we  explain  this  dichotomy  in  Gandhi’s  behaviour  ?    Like  his  many  other  acts   and  utterances  –  which  appear  as  inconsistencies  to  us  –  this  comment  of  his  also  awaits  further  psycho-analytical  examination.

Gandhi  remained  steadfast,  till  the  end  of  his  life,  in  his  opposition  to  conversion.  During  his  visit  to  riot-torn  Noakhali  in  Bengal  in  1947,  he  advised  the  Hindu  victims  against  conversion  to  Islam  under  compulsion  –  on  the  same  lines  as  he  preached  to  the   victims  of  the  Kohat  riots  in  north  India  way  back  in  1925.

But  to  be  fair  to  him,  his  opposition  to  conversion  was  not  Hindu  religion-specific.  He  opposed  all  conversions  by  proselityzers  –  whether  Muslims,  Christians  or  even  by  the  Arya  Samajists  from  within   his  own  Hindu  religious  fold.  Commenting  on  the  Arya  Samajists’  campaign   for  `Shuddhi’  (purifying  outcasts  and  others  to  allow  them  entry  into  the  Hindu  society),  he  said:  “For  my  part  I  still  remain  unconvinced  about  the  necessity  of  the  Shuddhi  movement,  taking  shuddhi  in  the  sense  it  is  generally  understood….I  am  against  conversion  whether  it  is  known  as  Shuddhi  by  Hindus,  tabligh  by  Musalmans  or  proselytizing  by  Christians.”   (Re:  Young  India.  January  6,  1927,  in  MGCW,  Vol.  32.5.15)

Gandhi’s  changing  attitude  towards  inter-faith  marriages 

By  the  1940s  –  some   two  decades  later  after  his   opposition  to  Sarup  Kumari’s  marriage  to  Syud  Hossain   –    Gandhi  seemed  to  have  melted  down  a  bit.   When  in  March,  1942,  another  daughter  of  the  Nehru  family,  Indira     chose  to  marry  a  Parsi,  Feroze  Gandhi ,  he  came  out  in  defence  of  the  marriage  against  critics  who  opposed  it.  In  a   note  sent  from  Sevagram  on  March  2,  1942,  referring  to  the  critics  who  opposed  Feroze’s  marriage  to  Indira,  he  said:  “….(in  their  estimation)  his  only  crime  is  that  he  happens  to  be  a  Parsi.”  Then,  trying  to  reconcile  his   steadfast  opposition  to  religious  conversions  on  the  one  hand,  with  inter-faith  marriages  on  the  other,  he  said:  “I  have  been,  and  I  am  still,  as  strong  an  opponent  of  either  party  changing  religion  for  the  sake  of  marriage.  ….In  the  present  case  there  is  no  question  of  change  of  religion.  Feroze  Gandhi  has  been  for  years  an  inmate  of  the  Nehru  family.  He  nursed  Kamala  Nehru  in  her  sickness.  He  was  like  a  son  to  her.  During  Indira’s  illness  in  Europe  he  was  of  great  help  to  her.”   Then,  in  a  rare  gesture  of  empathy  with  romantic  relationships,  Gandhi  added:  “A  natural  intimacy  grew  up  between  them.  The  friendship  has  been  perfectly  honourable.  It  has  ripened  into   mutual  attraction…It  would  have  been  cruelty  to  refuse  consent  to  this  engagement.”   At  the  end  of  his  note,  he  moves  beyond  this  particular  event  of  Indira-Feroze  marriage,  by extrapolating  it  to  the  larger  context:  “As  time  advances,  such  unions  are  bound  to  multiply   with  benefit  to  society…as  toleration  grows  into  mutual  respect  for religions,  such  unions  will  be  welcomed.”   (CWMG –  Vol.  82.  P. 82)

This  is  a  far  cry  from  his  stubborn  objection  to  inter-faith  marriages  during  the  Khilafat  movement  in  the  1920s.   May  be,  during  the  last  decade  of  his  life,    Gandhi   was  trying  to  make  amends  for  his  past  acts  of  subverting  the  personal  choices  of  Sarup  Kumari  Nehru  and   his  own  son  Manilal.   As  he  acknowledged  that  “…time  advances..,”  he  also  tried  to  adjust  his  thoughts  to  the  advancing  waves  of  time,  and  the  new  challenges  posed  by  the  younger  generation  in   his  surroundings.  He  chose  for  his  daily  prayer  the  song  composed  by  Narsimh  Mehta:  “Vaishnava  jana  to  tene  kahiye/ Jo  peed  parai  jaane  re”  (A  gentle  person  is  one  who  knows  the  pain  of  the  other).  While  listening  to  that  song,   did  he  regret  the  pain  that  he  might  have  caused  to  Sarup  Kumari  Nehru  and  Manilal  Gandhi ?

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

