CHOICES (a partial list)

If we must choose
between civilization and barbarity
we must choose civilization.
But only if the injustices and
atrocities of civilization
do not exceed those of barbarism.
If we must choose identity
between eco and ego
we must choose eco and celebrate
the global planting of trees and
enacting an end to
forced mass extinctions.
If we must choose
between maturity and contemporary normalcy
we must choose maturity.
Maturity implies moral character.
Moral character implies responsibility the
cultivation of the ability to respond
appropriately to the genuine needs of reality.
Cultivation implies culture-making
and culture is manifested through inspirational
intentions craft and discipline. Maturity
requires accurate perception patience and
above all the discipline of
appropriate thinking speech and appropriate action honoring
the diversity of life
honoring life in balance.
And establishing and maintaining dignity
as a universal touchstone
of the human condition.
If we must choose
between peace and war
we must grow up learning
to choose peace. Because peace
implies dialogue in
explorations of possibilities for decency
of mutual recognition and practical alternatives
to violence terror and oppression.
But war is organized murder
nothing but mayhem and murder. War is a
victory for nobody and nothing except a
sadism of suffering blood-profiteers and death.
If we must choose
between the blessing way of
the spirit warrior and that of business
as usual we must choose the pathfinder’s journey.
And strive to share light with
those entrapped in sub-worlds of shadows
those who feed on the fast
foods of shallow obesity on false values and confusion.
If we must choose
between reason and madness
and reason itself is mad
we must reject both the sterility
of reason and the conflagration of madness.
We must make choices rather
for the heart of lovingkindness. We
must choose instead
the compassion of inclusion
and new commensality.
If we must choose
between honesty and lies
we must choose forever in the
moment honesty. Nothing good comes out of
lying. Nothing gets going or ever better
if honesty is absent. If we are not
truthful before and when facing one another.
If we must choose
between hearing and deafness
put down your weapons
be vulnerable and listen.
If we must choose
between vision and blindness
open your eyes
invite depth-perception and see.
If you should ever be asked to
choose between love and hate
do not acquiesce to the false juxtaposition.
Love was not initially nor is love eternally
opposed by hatred rather
opposed by apprehension by fear. And
suspicions and the estrangements of
disappointment the sins of our
faces falling.
Whenever you decide something big
bearing on your life or on the lives of others
do not make decision out of fear. Fear is darkness.
Dark imaginings infect
soul’s perceptions of realties of
connectivity of relationships. Fear is a wall.
Walls cast shadows. Fear also
is a hole to hide in to slink into. There behind
fear hatred gestates nightmare scenarios dire and
grim inhuman stirrings conspiratorial
tempests leading to corruption eruptions of crime.
Choose love when you make choices.
Love is not without challenges.
But love does facilitate a source of
wealth of warmth that
without love would never emerge
reaching into the light of day. To touch us here.
Choices with choices connect.
And choices you make give
content to identity.
David Sparenberg is a world citizen, environmental & peace advocate & activist, actor, poet-playwright, storyteller, teacher and author.
