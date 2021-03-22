Seasoned broadcaster honoured for starting a campaign against racism

On the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination, the members of Indians Abroad for Pluralist India (IAPI) presented a medal to Shusma Datt.

The CEO of Spice Radio 1200 AM had launched “Hands Against Racism” on the birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. in January, 2015.

The campaign, which has entered its seventh year, coincides with Holi, the Indian festival of colours. Participants are encouraged to colour their hands and leave a palm print on a white sheet of paper, alongside a message against bigotry. Every year, individuals who have fought against racism are also honoured as part of this campaign.

On Sunday, March 21, IAPI President Parshotam Dosanjh honoured Datt with the Radical Desi medal of courage, at the Spice Radio station located in Burnaby.

Radical Desi is an online magazine that covers alternative politics, and is a media partner of IAPI, which was established in response to growing religious intolerance in India under a right wing Hindu nationalist government. IAPI is also vocal against racism in North America.

Datt has stood up against chauvinism of every shade, and has been vocal against violence against minorities in India and anywhere else in the world. Being a woman of colour, she has faced numerous challenges from both within and outside the community because of her gender and ethnic background. She had received serious threats from Sikh extremists in the past for her criticism of their violent actions. Nevertheless, she has also been critical of Hindu fanatics who have become emboldened under the current Indian regime.

The other IAPI members present on the occasion were Amrit Diwana, Tejinder Sharma, Rakesh Kumar and Gurpreet Singh.

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX