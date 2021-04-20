Our Hearth

Defaced by a virus, the Earth
stands all alone. Humanity —
will it survive the crackling of
the coronal core? Write, write
of the masked men. Faces
forgotten. Lipsticks abandoned.
How long will it last? Few frightened
haggard monied move towards an exodus
to Mars. Waterlogged, virus-worn
stands the home, the hearth.
Frightening in desolation, abandoned.
But what is that? A new ray of hope? A
child is born with the ability to be virus free.
Humanity will survive — develop a
resistance to the burning of the coronal
core. Waterlogged, they will find
homes in floating seas — borne
by waves, thriving on or under
rising water levels, instead of land.
Nemo did. Why can’t we? And the virus?
Will slowly dwindle, as the New World
rises with its new strength —
an adapted natural resistance.
The virus will no longer find a home.
Earth will remain mankind’s own Hearth, own home.
Mitali Chakravarty is a writer and the founding editor of Borderless Journal.
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX