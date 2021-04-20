Our Hearth

in Arts/Literature by April 20, 2021

Defaced by a virus, the Earth

stands all alone. Humanity —

will it survive the crackling of

the coronal core? Write, write

 

of the masked men. Faces

forgotten. Lipsticks abandoned.

How long will it last? Few frightened

haggard monied move towards an exodus

 

to Mars. Waterlogged, virus-worn

stands the home, the hearth.

Frightening in desolation, abandoned.

But what is that? A new ray of hope? A

 

child is born with the ability to be virus free.

Humanity will survive — develop a

resistance to the burning of the coronal

core. Waterlogged, they will find

 

homes in floating seas — borne

by waves, thriving on or under

rising water levels, instead of land.

Nemo did. Why can’t we? And the virus?

 

Will slowly dwindle, as the New World

rises with its new strength —

an adapted natural resistance.

The virus will no longer find a home.

 

Earth will remain mankind’s own Hearth, own home.

 

Mitali Chakravarty is a writer and the founding editor of Borderless Journal.

