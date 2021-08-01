Look.

I am before you.

Now I am here:

I am making a statement

proclaiming a truth

nothing less than an outcry.

Listen.

I am speaking truth

crying out.

Listen:

Earth is dying

one-only Earth.

Earth is dying

ravaged, abused.

Not dying from old age

not expiring by the will of God

but perishing through

serial extinctions from

human misconduct

human mistreatment

from irreverence, disrespect

from the reinforced

excesses of cruelty, violence, greed

and our constant addictive, terrorizing

overconsumption. Earth is dying

being tortured

unto death. Spirit

and the spirits feel this.

We who are human having

set ourselves as

a breed apart warring

against everything that lives and is, we

are destroyers, unchecked

devourers going on and on

without shame, empathy, without compassion

We are Earth’s killers. Extinguishing

life. We are destroying the miracles

of life on Earth.

Listen.

I have not come with a voice

for argument

to choose sides in politics

either left or right

to split the venerable hairs of

religious beliefs and doctrines

to debate so to show

my cleverness or to parade and inflate

the shallow mirror and the

blown up shadow of my ego.

Debate can be

set aside for more settled times, until

after healing. Argument if

still wanted can wait

for a future date.

Better to let these

habits go. Better

to lay old habits to rest

sooner to be forgotten.

Time remains (a

slender voice, a fraction of

dimmed light) to

gather on common ground for

common evaluation; time

to share the task before

global crisis cracks us with

critical mass and the

world becomes cataclysmic imploding

over forced extinction. Wake up

out of somnambulance! Wake up

united out of the aggressive

false values wasteland

wreckage of generations. Come

together now, coalesce, advancing

the necessities of global commitment. Step

into the circle (the

medicine wheel) of globally real

time and

reality commitment.

Here is the truth

truth equally true for one and for all:

We cannot sustain a

floating world

fruitless and rootless

soulless and fated to crash.

We cannot inhabit

a dead planet.

You long to escape

the nightmare – be spared

saved from the apocalypse

mad humanity has become. One way:

wake up to responsibility.

You long for the restfulness of

comforting sweet dreams:

dream first with the Earth

in her beauty, diversity, in intimacy

and grandeur and Earth’s wild agony.

The pandemic of creaturely

suffering. The agony.

When balance through reciprocity

(tested sacredness of appropriateness) is

restored people will be

gifted with peace – peace

in the presence of planetary stability.

Are you afraid these

days, these latter days

seeking to find safety, desperate

to cling to anything

even a conspiracy of lies, wishing

to snatch hope – hoping for a

scrap, a rag of redemption?

The work of mending committing

to wholeness

is where the realities of hope

are to be found. Hope

actualized by doing. Now listen.

Listen carefully.

I cannot speak with you

more openly or

more honestly than I am

talking with you now.

Odds are

stacked against us

salt of the Earth having

lost our grit and taste

for the passion of life. Easy

then to be selfish

to play the game of madness

of the party fool addicted

to arrogance. But this is

ultimate, a clear and present danger; the

wrap around condition of

an existential threat.

How not to be in harm’s way

how not to be threatened?

Change. Change. Deep down

as well as outward. Become a lover,

not user. Love

is the medicine

to make hope tangible.

Love is the power to mend the

ailing, the broken

the afflicted world

to mend and to open

genuine possibilities of restoration

and actuals of renewal.

A Yes

to redeeming our children

from age-old ignorance

and from the evil history

of humanity warring

against creation.

If we continue in denial – watch out!

Beware

the wrath of the wounded

bear of Mother Nature. Beware

the vengeance

of the raging, wounded tiger.

Be on the alert and be prepared

for further consequences. Further

hardships. Beware!

Beware

the primordial dragons

of keystone elements and bad

tempered weather:

the underground

dragon of quaking and fire

the dragon of frenzied

air and atmospheres who

appears at the darkness of noon

as tempest winds and twisters

and swallowing haboob

the elder dragon of cursed

waters who is

flood and sea level surge

and the drowning terror of tsunami.

Look

I am here

as one among you as

one of us. Listen.

Listening is emergency.

Life depends on

what we do. And

doing nothing

assists the crime of

killing Gaia, making

the life haven of

Living Earth a

dead zone in the cosmic multiverse.

To talk in this vulnerable way

is difficult

and it hurts. So…

Set aside what you falsely

believe you must have (what you are

entitled to) to fill up the shallow

emptiness of your

person, to be free in this

landfill culture of

trash and bacteria and plastic.

To escape your

boredom, to run from the

interior of nothingness.

Attend with urgency and care

what you

and children

and grandchildren of the Earth

truly need. Answer

to what is genuinely required.

Choose the best for life.

Choose without violence.

Make your choice

the affirmation of a demand.

Make your demand

a blessing. Give

birth to trust.

There!

I have said everything

important

for an individual to say. I

have spoken openly

in the testimony of my heart.

In the honest witness

of my soul.

