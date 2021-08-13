Taliban WAS the Government of Afghanistan for 4 Years When USA Invaded & Put in a Drug Lord Regime and For 20 Years the Taliban Continued To Govern Half of Afghanistan Outside the Cities and Coalition Military Bases

Chronology :

1978, Afghani King overthrown. Popular women liberating Socialist gov. installed in Kabul.

July,1979, Prez Carter secretly funds its overthrow by fundamentalist war lords.

December,1979, Soviet military comes to Kabul’s aid.

CIA invites bin Ladin et al.

1988 bin Ladin organizes al Qai’da

1988-89 Soviets withdraw.

1992 Kabul gov. falls. US backed war lords civil war.

1996 Taliban gov.

2001 US invades.

2021 ending 20 years of occupation war in Afghanistan

Deep State CIA Overseen Mainstream Western Monopolized Mainstream Media Keep Referring to the Taliban as an insurgency, but the Taliban Was the Government of Afghanistan for 4 Years When USA Invaded, claiming the right to conquer or try to conquer all Afghanistan in order to find and capture or kill Osama bin Ladin, accused of having planned the 9/11 suicide squads of Saudi Arabians crashing US airliners into the World Trade Towers and Pentagon.

And for all the whatever crimes the Taliban has been cited for notwithstanding, the Taliban had all but eliminated the opium poppy cultivation, which was made to flourish again under the CIA-led 20 year long occupation war against the Taliban by the Coalition Military forces, which has included participation of every nation of Caucasian population, even tiny Lichtenstein, Andorra and Monaco.

1996 – 2001 Taliban governs Afghanistan

The Taliban (‘Taliban’=‘students’ in Dali language) came into power in 1996, by defeating the two US backed war lords armies during their horrifically destructive civil war following the defeat of the Socialist/Communist women liberating Kabul government three years after the withdrawal of the Soviet Armed Forces,

In December of 1979, Soviet military had come to the aid of a popular women liberating Socialist Kabul government under attack since July of 1979, from fundamentalist war lords armed, trained and funded by CIA, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the secret orders of President Carter upon the urging of his Presidential Advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski (David Rockefeller’s right hand man)

July 1979, CIA armed funded trained fundamentalist war lord counter-revolution

In an interview for a French magazine in 1998, [1] Brzezinski admitted that Washington had lied about the American role. “According to the official version of history,” he said, “CIA aid the mujaheddin began during 1980, that after the Soviet army invaded Afghanistan … But the reality, secretly guarded until now, is completely otherwise.” unknown to the American public and Congress , President Carter authorized a $500 million covert action programme in support of the tribal groups known mujahedin. The aim was the overthrow of Afghanistan’s first secular, progressive government.

Contrary to cold war mythology, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, did not happen until six months later .[2]

Thus, Washington began a Faustian affair with some of the most brutal fanatics on earth. Men like Gulbuddin Hekmatyar received tens of millions of CIA dollars. Hekmatyar’s specialty was trafficking in opium and throwing acid in the faces of women who refused to wear the veil. Invited to London in 1986, he was lauded by Prime Minister Thatcher as a “freedom fighter’. Between 1979 and 1992, the life of the PDPA government, Washington poured some $4 billion into the mujaheddin factions. Brzezinski’ plan was to promote an international movement that would spread Islamic fundamentalism in Central Asia and “destabilize’ the Soviet Union, as he wrote in his autobiography

The 1978 popular revolution

“In the sixties, a liberation movement arose in Afghanistan, centered on the People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan (PDPA), which opposed the autocratic rule of King Zahir Shar and eventually overthrew the regime of the king’s cousin, Mohammad Daud, in 1978. It was, by all accounts, an immensely popular revolution. Most foreign journalists in Kabul, reported the New York Times , found that “nearly every Afghan they interviewed said they were delighted with the coup.’ The Wall Street Journal reported that “150,000 … marched to honour the new flag … the participants appeared genuinely enthusiastic.’ The Washington Post said that “Afghan loyalty to the government can scarcely be questioned.’

The new government outlined a reform programme that included the abolition of feudal power in the countryside, freedom of religion, equal rights for women and the granting of hitherto denied rights to the various ethnic minorities. More than 13,000 prisoners were freed and police files publicly burned.

Under tribalism and feudalism, life expectancy was thirty-five and almost one in three children died in infancy. Ninety percent of the population was illiterate. The New government introduced free medical care in the poorest areas. Peonage was abolished: a mass literacy campaign was begun. For women, the gains were unheard of; by the late 1980s, half the university students were women, and women made up 40 percent of its teachers and 30 per cent of its civil servants.

Indeed, so radical were the changes that they remain vivid in the memories of those who benefited. Saira Noorani, a female surgeon who escaped the Taliban in September 2001, said, “Every girl could go to high school and university. We could go where we wanted and wear what we liked … We used to go to cafes and cinema to see the latest Indian films on a Friday and listen to the latest Hindi music … It all started to go wrong when the mujheddin started winning … They used to kill teachers and burn schools … We were terrified. It was funny and sad to think these were people the West had supported.’

[3]

Brzezinski calls for Jihad! Previously the Internet featured a photo of Brzezinski holding high a Kalashnikov calling for Jihad against the Russians and Communist Kabul government.

Brzezinki’s grand plan had coincided with the ambitions of Pakistani dictator, General Zia ul-Haq, to dominate the region. In 1986, CIA director William Casey gave the CIA ‘s backing to a plan put forward by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI , to recruit people from around the world to join the Afghan jihad. More than 100,000 Islamic militants were trained in Pakistan between 1982 and 1992. (Taliban means “student’.) Operatives, who would eventually join the Taliban and Osama bin Laden’s al-Qa’ida, were recruited at an Islamic college in Brooklyn, New York, and given paramilitary training at a CIA camp in Virginia. This was called Operation Cyclone.[4]

In Pakistan, mujaheddin training camps were run by the CIA and Britain’s M16, with the British SAS training future al-Qa’ida and Taliban fighters in bomb-making and other black arts. This continued long after the Soviet army had withdrawn in 1989. When the PDPA government finally fell in 1992, the West;s favorite warlord, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, rained American-supplied missiles on Kabul, killing 2,000 people, until the other faction agreed to make him Prime Minister.

The last PDPA president, Mohammad Najibullah, who had gone before the UN General Assembly to appeal desperately for help, took refuge in the UN compound in Kabul, where he remained until the Taliban took power in 1996. They hanged him from a street light” (from John Pilger’s The New Ruers of the World )[5]

The reader will note that it was the Western backed mujhedding that were executing teachers This author remembers a newspaper front page photo of three bodies of teachers with the hands wired behind their backs with the caption ‘Executed for for teaching girls,’ during the US backed civil war, and it was these fanatics that the Taliban years later would be born to combat only to have these brutes of the non-Pashtun Northern Alliance again ally with USA during its murderously deadly invasion in 2001.

There is a lot more blood on American hands every day made possible by steady media propaganda that killing Taliban, who still govern most of Afghanistan and the parts of Pakistan where we have driven them, is protecting America from the Saudis of 9/11.

(Americans are also told that it is fine to be bombing five countries, but not Saudi Arabia, the 9/11 nation of origin. Wikileaks has revealed US officials confessing to knowledge of continued major funding for al-Qaida coming from Saudi Arabia, and not from Yemen, Somalia, Iraq or Pakistan where US Predator and Reaper drones strike daily targeting America’s growing enemy and thereby taking the lives of men, women and children of those countries in willful collateral murder.)

Who are the Taliban? How and why did the Taliban come into existence?

“In 1992, Kabul under Hekmatyar came to be a bullet riddled city, a center of lawlessness, crime and atrocities fueled by complex tribal rivalries. Mullah Omar, who once fought against the Soviets, started the Taliban movement with fewer than 50 armed madrassah students in his hometown of Kandahar. The most credible and often-repeated story of how Mullah Omar first mobilized his followers is that in the spring of 1994, neighbors in Singesar told him that the local governor had abducted two teenage girls, shaved their heads, and taken them to a camp where they were raped repeatedly. 30 Taliban (with only 16 rifles) freed the girls, and hanged the governor from the barrel of a tank.” (Wikipedia)

A few years, after the Taliban had secured control of most of Afghanistan, and had its government accepted, if not officially recognized, by a number of countries, including the US seeking to have peace and permission for an oil pipeline, this writer got into a taxi in New York City. The handsome soft speaking bearded driver was listening to a recording of the Qur’an being read before a large outdoor audience, which, at intervals, was roaring approval as I listened over the taxi’s tiny radio speaker.

I asked the driver what was the topic of the passages being read. “Childbirth,” he answered. I notice color photos of his three young children on his dashboard.

“If you don’t mind my asking, I would be interested to know what you, as a family man, think of the Taliban?”

His firmly spoken answer was, “The Taliban are righteous, they have brought peace and safety and protection to our people suffering rape, homicide and violent thievery. Taliban do not fight for money but for decency and respect inspired by our religion Islam.” Making women wear the burka has ended the rapes and now the streets, neighborhoods and families are safe.”

The reader may see below just a few of the many previous OEN published articles appealing to Americans to stop their war of occupation in Afghanistan.

The Quisling president of Afghanistan has been denouncing the killing of his people from the air every month or so for years without effect.

How many lives could Jimmy Carter save by coming forward and explaining this, and urging his country to do the right thing and stop the slaughter of Taliban, who along with other red blooded Afghani will never give up fighting foreign invaders.

Jimmy Carter’s Crimes

Since the earlier jay janson articles were written, other heartless things that Carter did as president have been documented. Though in recent years Carter has taken some helpful public positions, especially on Palestine, few of us expect Carter to implicate himself publicly in the present murder of Afghani ‘insurgents’ even though the documented facts do implicate him for beginning the whole thirty-two year crucifixion of Afghanistan begun in mid 1979.

In addition to pressure Carter was under from David Rockefeller’s right hand man, Presidential Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, to order this dastardly secret CIA attack on Afghanistan, what pressure from oil giants and armaments industry must Carter have been feeling, when in 1977, he lauded and backed the Shah of Iran up to the bitter end against his rebelling subjects , (as investors like Henry Kissinger hurriedly laundered their holdings).

What insistence was coming from Wall Street as Carter provided support to the Somoza dictatorship in Nicaragua , and extended large amounts of military aid to El Salvador, whose army was engaging in widespread massacres, including the slaying of its archbishop, and four American Maryknoll nuns.

From where in the corporate community came pressure in the case of Indonesia’s murderous invasion and occupation of East Timor, when Suharto was running out of military equipment, and the Carter administration authorized a dramatic increase in arms sales to Jakarta, approving sales of fighter jets and ground-attack bombers as they were being employed to bomb and napalm the population of East Timor?

Was this gentle speaking peanut farmer turned politician his own man when he considered his response to General Chun’s military dictatorship in South Korea crushing the democracy movement in Kwangju in May 1980? Paratroopers carried out three days of barbarity killing two thousand people. The US received two requests for assistance: the citizens committee that had called for democracy requested help in negotiations; General Chun requested the release of 20,000 troops under US command to join the storm troopers. Carter honored the latter request and US naval and air units were deployed in a further show of US support. A few days later, Carter sent the head of the Export-Import Bank to Seoul to assure the military junta of US economic support, approving a $600 million loan. As Chun took over the presidency by force, Carter said that while we would prefer democracy, “The Koreans are not ready for that, according to their own judgment, and I don’t know how to explain it any better.” Did Carter’s orders reflect the man the public had come to know as a gracious person? (Gen. Chun was later tried for crimes against the Korean people and received the death sentence – a few years later Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize.)

Carter’s heartless statement explaining that there was no need to dispense monies to Vietnam to repair damage caused by the U.S. nor to apologize to the Vietnamese people, as “the destruction was mutual.” Was Carter expressing his personal opinion or what ‘needed’ to be said for business reasons?

This kindly soft-spoken, Nobel Peace Prize laureate to be, could not have been acting on his own in facilitating volunteers from all over the Muslim world to come to fight the Russians and radicalizing Persian speaking Afghanis with the more strict teachings of the Wahhabi sect of Saudi Arabia. Bin laden, 9/11, and thirty years of death and destruction for Afghanistan is what Jimmy Carter could enlighten the public about.

Carter, since leaving office has sought to put himself carefully on the side of the oppressed everywhere, speaking out for plight of the Palestinian civilian population, trusted to judge the validity and fairness of elections. As his life ends, could he be courageous enough to divulge the secrets of who and what nefarious forces were pressuring him during his presidency.

Would a former president of the United States ever confess having been first and foremost a representative of the ruling class, the interests and plans of our investment bankers having been an imperative priority.

If a contrite and rebellious Carter could publicly come forward with the truth so many of us have informed ourselves of,

might it not have given our corporate governance an excuse to instruct the government it owns to withdraw from Afghanistan before now, as it once ordered the withdrawal from Vietnam?

Endnotes

t he 1998 Nouvel Observateur interview that Brzezinski boasted that he had provoked the invasion, by getting Carter to authorize a presidential funding to intentionally suck the Soviets in, six months before Moscow considered invading. Yet, despite Brzezinski’s admission, Washington’s entire political spectrum continued to embrace his original false narrative, that the Soviets were embarked on world https://dgibbs.faculty.arizona.edu/brzezinski_interviewconquest.

Intervention and Exploitation: US and UK Government International Actions Since 1945

http://www.us-uk-interventions.org/Afghanistan.html

https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/revolution..

Operation Cyclone was the code name for the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) covert program to arm and finance the Jihadi warriors, mujahideen.

John Pilger – The New Rulers of the World – YouTube

