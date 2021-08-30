In this series of interviews Covid Response Watch brings you the voices of doctors, health workers, social activists and others, working at the grassroots, speaking about the multiple impacts of the Covid pandemic on the lives of ordinary Indian citizens.

Some aspects of the Covid disaster are new and unprecedented but many of them are also a continuation of the crisis that existed well before the pandemic hit Indian shores. And the crisis is not just on the medical front but perhaps even more so on the social, economic, political and even cultural fronts.

Here we talk to Dr Biswaroop Chatterjee, a doctor with a specialisation in medical microbiology. More importantly Dr Chatterjee has a vast amount of experience of working in rural India and very low resource settings.

He spent many years working as a key member of the Jan Swasthya Sahyog, a voluntary, non-profit, registered society of health professionals running a low-cost, effective, health program in Chhattisgarh.