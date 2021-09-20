Demonstrations protesting the killing the death in custody of Chairman Gonzalo are encompassing many parts of Europe. Streets of Hamburg, Rome, Paris or Amsterdam were swept with the power of a torrent. Their intensity have made the rulers world over tremble, who patronised his murder. Most encouraging witnessing the participation of youth whose anger simmered at a boiling point. They attracted many a democrat, who were even non-marxists.Today virtually all the European ruling parties endorse globalisation which blessed the very regime in Peru today. Echoes of the time of death of Che Guevera simmered, with an intensity of a tsunami raging in the hearts of the participants. Numbers were no so large but qualitatively they delivered a striking blow to embarrass the opressors.Sadly in India no demonstration was organised although a very progressive statement was given by the C.P.I.(M.L)New Democracy.

Very progressive and balanced statements were also given by the National Democratic Font of the Philippines and the Communist Party of Phillipines.Such statements even if not supporting Gonzalo thought or that the Peruvian revolution was on the verge of victory ,upheld the contribution of Gonzalo towards people’s liberation. The CPP infact even pointed the major errors pf PCP claiming they were in stage of strategic equilibrium and combining urban insurrections to the peoples war in the rural areas. Even the Nepalese Communist Party gave a most constructive statement.

Impactful protests were also staged in Chile. Brazil and Tunisia. A democratic front must be formed worldwide to condemn his assassination.

No doubt the International Communist Movement must extricate itself from ecclectical, tendencies of upholding Gonzalo thought as universal or protracted peoples war as universal, but we must applaud the collective resistance for waging battle against neo-fascist murderers in the very core. It reminds us of the days of the late 1960’s during the protests against Vietnam war or Paris Student movement. They crystallise seeds for a new epoch to be written or a spark turning into a Prairie Fire.

NETHERLANDS

President Gonzalo memorials continue to be held across Europe. Abimael Guzman was commemorated in front of Peruvian Consulate in Den Haag, Netherlands.

Democratic Power Union condemned Peruvian state, the crowd gathered at the Netherlands’s call. Abimael Guzman, known to have skin cancer and was not able to stay in severe lockdown conditions due to his age, was free and his treatment was blocked and left to death.

ADGB’s statement issued on the issue was put to the Consulate and emphasized that Gonzalo’s killer is a Peruvian state in person. ′′ President Gonzalo is immortal “, ′′ Long live International Solidarity ′′ slogans have been shot.

AUSTRIA

On Friday, September 17, Austria’s capital Vienna, the Austrian Red Front Collective (Rot Front Collective) and Partizan took action in memory of President Gonzalo.President Gonzalo, who was the leader of the Peruvian Revolution and was murdered by the Peruvian state for 29 years in isolation, was commemorated.

ROJAVA

According to a news report for President Gonzalo on the website www.tkpml.com, TKEP-L, DKP/BÖG, MLKP, DKP/Birlik and THKPC/MLSPB attended the commemoration organized by MKP and TKP-ML. After a minute of silence for all the martyrs of revolution and communism in the person of Comrade Gonzalo, the joint statement of the MKP and TKP-ML was read.

The statement gave information about the Peruvian revolution and President Gonzalo. Comrade Gonzalo, the leader of the Peruvian Communist Party, the indomitable fighter and commander of the People’s War, the red banner of the proletarian world revolution in Peru, is the common revolutionary-communist value of the world proletariat and the oppressed peoples. We protect this value and promise to keep its ideals alive in our armed struggle for revolution/socialism. Comrade Gonzalo is Immortal! Long live the Illuminated Path of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism! Long live Proletarian Internationalism!” ended in shape.

In the speech made after the joint statement; The conditions under which the communist leader Gonzalo was held captive by the enemy were emphasized. The speech said, “We bow respectfully before this invincible will of the revolution. And once again we say, glory to comrade Gonzalo! Glory to the revolutionaries! Glory to the communists! Imperialism will be defeated, the revolution will win! The people will win the war!” ended in shape.

DKP/BÖG, on the other hand, in its message that started as “Comrade Gonzalo lived a life devoting his whole life to revolutionary struggle,” said, “President Gonzalo’s revolutionary stance continues to guide the Peruvian people today. President Gonzalo is Immortal! Revolutionaries Die, Revolutions Last! Long live the Revolution and Socialism!” said.

After the speeches, the commemoration program ended.

HAMBURG

One week after the assassination of Chairman Gonzalo a powerful demonstration was conducted in Hamburg, comprising around 200 persons.

Harsh Thakor is a freelance journalist. Toured India, particularly Punjab .Written on Mass movements ,,Massline,Maoism on blogs like Democracy and Class Struggle and frontierweekly .An avid cricket lover too who has posted writings on blogs like Pakpassion Indian Cricket Fans and Sulekha.com.