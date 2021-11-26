How sad the rain sounds

On the cardboard roofs

How sad that my people live

In cardboard houses

The worker is coming down [from the hills]

Almost dragging his feet

From the weight of suffering

Look how much he suffers

Look how much the suffering weighs

Above he leaves his pregnant wife

Down the hill is the city

He loses himself in its labyrinth

Today is the same as yesterday

In a world without tomorrow

How sad the rain sounds

On the cardboard roofs

How sad that my people live

In the cardboard houses

Children the color of earth

With their same scars

Millions of parasitic worms

And that’s why

The children live sadly

In cardboard houses

How happy the dogs live in

The exploiter’s house.

You are not going to believe it

But there are schools for dogs

Where they train them

Not to bite the newspapers.

But the Boss!

For years, many years

He’s been biting the worker

How sad the rain sounds

On the cardboard roofs

Hope passes so far away from

The cardboard houses

Translated by: various

Note:

Alí Rafael Primera Rosell (1942 –1985) was a Venezuelan musician, composer, poet, and political activist. He was one of the best-known representatives of Nueva canción, (“new song”) in Venezuela. His songs condemned exploitation and repression, and celebrated resistance and were popular among mass people. He is popularly known in Venezuela as El Cantor del Pueblo (The People’s Singer). In 2005, the government of Venezuela declared his music to be a part of the national heritage of Venezuela.

বঙ্গানুবাদ:

পোড়ো ঘরের গান

আমাদের এই বিষণ্ণ পোড়োঘরে,

নুয়েপড়া ছাদে,

বৃষ্টি আরো বিষাদে ঝরছে; ঠিক যেমন

আমাদের মত আরো যাদের,

দিন-রাত কেটে যায়,

এই বঞ্চনার সাথে বসবাসে।

সে মজুর খেটে ফিরছে, পাহাড়ের পথে তার শ্রান্ত পা টেনে-টেনে,

কতটা ভারি প্রচণ্ড যুদ্ধ, স্বেদ, ঘাম,

হারানো স্বপ্নের বোঝা কাঁধে তার,

রক্তচোখে তার কতটুকু ধূসর সময়,

দেখো তার মেরুদণ্ডে কতটা পাহাড়

প্রতিদিন একা বয়ে নিয়ে যেতে হয়।

অন্তঃসত্ত্বা প্রিয়তমাকে সে রেখে এসেছে,

আর এখন তাকে পাড়ি দিতে হবে এই শহরের বিকট গোলকধাঁধাঁ,

গতকাল, আজ সব তার কাছে এক হয়ে গেছে,

এই দুনিয়ায় তার জন্য আগামি আসে নি, তাই,

কী বিষণ্ণ বেজে যায় বৃষ্টির সাইরেন,

এই পোড়োঘরে, নিরানন্দ ছাদে।

আমাদের, আমাদের মানুষদের জীবন

বাঁধা পড়ে যায় নেহাত একটুকু, এক ছটাকে।

মাটিরঙ্গা আমাদের সন্তানেরা

সেই এক ক্ষত, একই দাগ, বুকে নিয়ে ঘুরছে,

ওদের পেটে কৃমির দল,

শুষে নিচ্ছে যা কিছু ওদে রপ্রাপ্য;

আর তাই ওদের দিন কাটছে বিধুর

এই বস্তির নিরানন্দ পোড়োঘরে।

অথচ মালিকের বাসায় কুকুরেরা আরামে আছে,

সারমেয় সুখে ওদের জন্য আছে ইশকুল,

খবরে না কামড়ানোর ট্রেনিং,

ওদিকে, মালিক কামড়ে ক্ষতবিক্ষত করছে

মজুরদের, কত যুগ ধরে।

এ বিষম বিষণ্ণ বৃষ্টি ঝরছে

আমাদের পোড়োঘরে,

বিহনের বিরলে আমাদের একটুকু আশা, স্বপ্ন,

তাও গেছে কতদূর, কতদূর ভেসে।।

অনুবাদঃ ওমর রশীদ চৌধুরী

নোট:

অ্যালি রাফায়েল প্রিমেরা রাসেল (১৯৪২ – ১৯৮৫) ভেনেজুয়েলার খ্যাতনামা কবি, গীতিকার, সঙ্গীতশিল্পী এবং রাজনৈতিককর্মী। ভেনেজুয়েলায় ‘নুয়েভাকানসিওন’ বা ‘নতুনগান’ এর ধারার প্রতিনিধিদের মধ্যে তিনি সব চেয়ে পরিচিত মুখ। তাঁর গান পুঁজিপতিশ্রেণীর শাসন-শোষণ এর বিরুদ্ধে প্রতিবাদ আর বিদ্রোহের কথা বলে। সাধারণ্যে তাই তাঁর গান জনপ্রিয়। ভেনেজুয়েলায় তিনি পরিচিত ‘জনতার গায়ক’ (এল কানতোর দেল পাবলো) হিসেবে। তাঁর গান, কবিতাকে ২০০৫ এ জাতীয় কৃষ্টি ও ঐতিহ্যের অংশ হিসেবে ঘোষণা করে ভেনেজুয়েলার সরকার।

Original Spanish version

Casas de Carton

Qué triste se oye la lluvia

En los techos de cartón

Qué triste vive mi gente

En las casas de cartón

Vienebajando el obrero

Casiarrastrando los pasos

Por el peso del sufrir

Mira que mucho ha sufrir

Mira que pesa el sufrir

Arriba deja la mujerpreñada

Abajo esta la ciudad

Y se pierdeensumaraña

Hoy es lo mismo que ayer

Ensumundo sin mañana

Quétriste se oye la lluvia

En los techos de cartón

Qué triste vive mi gente

En los techos de cartón

Niños color de mi tierra

Con sus mismascicatricez

Millonarios de lombrices

Y por eso

Qué tristes viven los niños

En las casas de cartón

Quéalegresviven los perros

Casa del explotador

Usted no lo va a creer

Pero hay escuelas de perros

Y les dan educación

Pa’ que no muerdan los diarios

Pero el patrón!

Haceañosmuchosaños

Quéestamordiendo al obrero

Quétriste se oye la lluvia

En los techos de cartón

Quélejospasa la esperanza

En las casas de cartón