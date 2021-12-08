To

Shri Sushil Chandra

Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commission of India (ECI)

Shri Rajiv Kumar

Election Commissioner

Election Commission of India (ECI)

Shri A.C.Pandey

Election Commissioner

Election Commission of India (ECI)

Dear S/Shri Sushil Chandra, Rajiv Kumar and Pandey,

In view of the imminent outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid, it is well recognised that Covid-appropriate conduct by the people is of imperative need at this hour. As a part of this, large public gatherings should be avoided. This is what the Ministry of Home Affairs has also been emphasising by issuing specific advisories invoking the provisions of the disaster management legislation.

I may also point out that any act that endangers the lives of the people attracts the penal provisions of Sections 336-339 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

I would have thought that the senior public functionaries are expected to set an example to the people by exercising self-restraint in their own conduct .

To my surprise and anguish, the TV channels showed massive public rallies being addressed today around Gorakhpur by the senior leaders at the helm of affairs at the Centre and in UP, which apparently violate the directives issued by the Union Home Affairs under the disaster management legislation and the above cited provisions of the IPC. Surely such gatherings will prove to be super spreaders of Covid/ Omicron virus, clearly endangering the lives of the people!

It is all the more a serious matter of public concern that the local police and revenue officials who were fully competent to take action appear to have become mute spectators.

I feel that the ECI should take suo motu cognizance of this and initiate necessary action without a day’s delay. I recall inaction on the part of the ECI on similar instances during the W.Bengal Assembly elections a few months ago.

May I appeal to ECI to discharge its role by initiating action urgently? I would also request the Union Home Ministry to enforce its own directives under the disaster management legislation, as such action alone will reinforce public trust in the ECI.

Regards,

Yours sincerely,

E A S Sarma

Former Secretary to Govt of India

Visakhapatnam