Ever since COVID-19 pandemic appeared, the year 2020 saw advocates of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) vending it as a preventive and later curative medicine for Coronavirus infection. The Indian Government ‘gifted’ HCQ to sixty odd countries. Subsequent research found the drug to be useless.

Till date no curative medicine has been discovered. Whatever treatment is given in clinics/hospitals/ICUs qualifies only to be symptomatic management.

The year 2021 saw experts propagate COVID-19 vaccine as a mantra to end the pandemic. The experts emphasized that if 70% of population in a country is fully vaccinated, the rest of 30% will escape infection due to the ‘herd immunity’.

Recent developments indicate that developed countries in Europe; the USA – where about 70% population has been fully vaccinated – are seeing increase of cases often exponentially. Whither herd immunity? India with only 30% fully vaccinated people is seeing decreasing number of cases.

More people have died due to COVID-19 in USA for instance in 2021 than in 2020 – the year when vaccine was not even in existence.

Throughout 2021 there have been worldwide protests against compulsory vaccination seen in USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia e.g. India (Nagaland) and Africa e.g. Morocco.

Everywhere the protesters have been dubbed as vaccine hesitant. No attempt has been made to enter into a meaningful dialogue with the protesters. The judiciary – in many countries as well as the European Court of Human Rights – is seen to have aligned itself with the political class, corporate press, drug industry and international medical establishment (WHO). Dissent is being stifled.

People with conscientious objection to compulsory COVID-19 vaccination have no redress. Under the garb of COVID-19 democratic, constitutional, legal and human rights of citizens of the world are being buried six fathoms deep.

[P. S. Sahni is a member of AIDS Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan (ABVA) and has worked in six epidemics/infectious diseases – Cholera (1971) West Bengal, bordering Bangladesh; Small Pox Eradication Program (1974) Bihar; Leprosy (1984-89); Cholera (1988) Delhi; Plague (1994) Delhi; HIV/AIDS (1988 onwards).

He has stopped using the prefix Dr. with his name in a personal, principled protest against the ‘sarkari’ (read ‘durbari’) medical experts; a section of bureaucracy and politicians of all hues (opposition as well as ruling party) against COVID-19 management].

Email: aidsbhedbhavvirodhiandolan@gmail.com]