The entire city is smelling of burnt human flesh

all are smelling same –

the flesh of the children, pregnant women and

newly wed couple.

We learnt today

fire does not know

how to differ bones

It burns all – old bones and young bones

in the same vigor.

In an auditorium in Kolkata

the city of the Babus

all the distinguished poets are

reading their poems.

All are joyous

celebrating spring.

Kolkata and Rampurhat –

two places in two different smell zones

kebab of kolkata is of delicate chickens

and in Rampurhat charred human bones

are much cheaper.

All are reading poems

Poems of love, spring and ecstasy.

About the poem: on 21st March eight people including children and women were burnt to death in Bagtui village of Rampurhat sub- division in West Bengal.The charred bodies of the deceased have been recovered. It’s not the first case. In the last ten to fifteen days 26 people have lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal. While people are being burnt to death the eminent poets and writers are busy in poetry festivals.

My poem is in protest against this ghastly massacre and the silence of the poets, writers and intellectuals who are supposed to be the voice of the oppressed.

Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. The collection of her poems, The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon.