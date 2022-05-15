WASHINGTON (05-14) – Today in over 450 towns and cities across the USA, abortion rights activists rallied under the theme of “Rise up 4 Abortion Rights.” This follows a week of nationwide abortion rights demonstrations, die-ins, banner drops, walkouts, art installations and chalking to bring their message in a show of support for this vital right of personal choice.

According to various recently released polls, the vast majority of Americans support the legislation and do not want to see any changes imposed on them by the court.

Organizers of today’s event issued a statement saying that “The end of Roe v. Wade would be one of the most significant reversals of a fundamental human and civil rights in this country’s history. If you care about women and girls… if you refuse to inherit, or pass on, a world that is hurtling backwards…NOW is the time to rise up, together, as if our lives depend upon it—for, in fact, they do.”

The group issued its list of demands by stating:

Overturn Roe? Hell No!

Stop the Supreme Court from Taking Away Abortion Rights!

Forced Motherhood = Female Enslavement

Abortion on Demand & Without Apology

Today’s unified national protest began at the Washington monument where a crowd of several thousand heard speakers including U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) who spoke of her personal experience of having had an illegal abortion as a teenage when it was neither safe nor legal in what she termed, “the dark days” before Roe. Afterward the massive crowd marched along Constitution Avenue on their way to the Supreme Court in a show of solidarity and strength by opposing any changes the court may have in mind for overturning the legislation. The massive crowd filled the streets as they walked along the wide avenue and up the Hill to the Supreme Court.

Upon arriving at the court, a small but vocal group of anti-abortion activists behind barricades heckled them while being separated by numerous police. After marching past the massive courthouse building, the protesters disbursed into the surrounding area having accomplished the show of strength, solidarity and commitment they intended to display.

Fortunately, the entire protest took place without any serious incidents in spite of the volatile, divisive and emotional issue at hand in spite of organizers having had had a de-escalation team at the ready.

(This article has previously appeared in Nuze.ink.)

Phil Pasquini is a freelance journalist and photographer. His reports and photographs appear in the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, Pakistan Link and Nuze.ink. He is the author of Domes, Arches and Minarets: A History of Islamic-Inspired Buildings in America.