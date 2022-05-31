The images that I saw on screen
Could never compete with the images in real life
The magic lantern never had
The magic of real life.
Stories were too many
To blast any troubled brain
With experiences and ideas unlimited.
In an attempt to reduce life in frames
The creation of images became superior
To the creation of life itself.
The buckets of tears that I listened to
Passed through me as urine
Some found it medicinal
And some saw it as fire.
Listening to the angry threats and abuses
I pissed on those powers again and again.
The lightning of imagination hit me from nowhere
Forcing me to act as a raindrop from a wet leaf
Falling on a field of burning charcoal of angst.
The eyes that cannot see and the ears that cannot listen
And the numbness of minds stood in front.
Between the broken shadows of the past
And the shattered mirrors of the future
I still walk towards an unknown window
In search of a twilight.
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and writer
